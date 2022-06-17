U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,700.25
    +32.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,120.00
    +192.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,256.25
    +131.50 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,669.00
    +17.10 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.32
    -0.27 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    +2.47 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4890
    +2.2490 (+1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,106.37
    -78.17 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.09
    -28.92 (-6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.20
    +56.22 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 Unveiling Scheduled for Albany, New York

DePaula Chevrolet
·1 min read

ALBANY, N.Y., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DePaula Chevrolet will unveil to the public the all-new 2023 Corvette ZO6 on Wednesday, June 22. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the unveiling will begin at 12 p.m.

"Our entire DePaula team is beyond excited to be an exclusive location for this groundbreaking vehicle introduction," said Gary Grimley, General Sales Manager.

DePaula Chevrolet will show the Capital Region why the all-new 2023 Corvette ZO6 is putting the world on notice. "It's a race car built for the streets," said George DeJesus, DePaula Corvette Specialist.

Le Mans. Sebring. Daytona. Detroit. All conquered by the CB.R race car in its pursuit of racing glory. Now, that same technology comes to the streets with the all-new Corvette ZO6. Purpose-built to dominate the track, its flat-plane V8 is capable of 670 horsepower, making it the most powerful, naturally aspirated V8 in production. The ZO6 will take you from 0-60 in 2.6 seconds.

DePaula Chevrolet has been a mainstay of the retail automotive industry in the Capital Region for more than 40 years. "We are proud to continue our tradition of meeting the automotive needs of the many communities we serve for sales, service, and parts," added Grimley.

DePaula invites everyone to "Come Join the Family" at DePaula Chevrolet, located on Central Ave and Everett. "Think DePaula. DePaula.com. And experience this historic event," Grimley concluded.

Press Contact Information:

Richard King

201-522-9096

info@kinggroupone.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Big Macs still sold in Russia despite McDonald's exit

    McDonald's sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May. Some of those reopened Sunday under the new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," offering a new menu without the flagship burger. But other franchisees have kept their locations open, selling authentic McDonald's meals in restaurants adorned with barely concealed McDonald's branding. Their lingering presence highlights the challenges Western companies face in extricating themselves fully from the Russian market over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

  • Car Shoppers Seeking More Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Come Up Empty

    Record gasoline prices have consumers looking for sedans, small cars and hybrids, but there is little supply available.

  • UPDATE 2-Big Macs still sold in Russia despite McDonald's exit

    Big Macs remain on sale at some of McDonald Corp's franchise locations in Russia despite most of its restaurants reopening on Sunday under new branding and ownership. McDonald's sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May. Some of those reopened Sunday under the new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," offering a new menu without the flagship burger. But other franchisees have kept their locations open, selling authentic McDonald's meals in restaurants adorned with barely concealed McDonald's branding.

  • Elon Musk addresses Twitter employees during a call

    Elon Musk addresses possible layoffs, free speech and his expectations for the company’s growth during a call with employees.

  • The 2022 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Is Everyday Fun

    Tag along while we put the 2022 Toyota Supra through its paces.

  • Ferrari says going electric means 'even more unique' cars

    MARANELLO, Italy (Reuters) -Electric and hybrid models should make up 80% of Ferrari's sales by 2030, the luxury carmaker told investors on Thursday, vowing to produce "even more unique" cars as it leans on partners to make the costly shift to zero-emission driving. "Everything we do will always focus on being distinctively Ferrari," chairman John Elkann said as the company unveiled its new business plan. Electrification "will allow us to make even more unique cars."

  • U.S. retail sales fall for first time in five months. Is high inflation starting to bite?

    : Sales at U.S. retailers fell 0.3% in May largely because of fewer auto purchases, but rising prices due to high inflation may have also discouraged shoppers.

  • Spotify to Slow Its Hiring by 25%

    The audio streaming giant’s move is the latest signal companies are bracing for a possible recession.

  • Guggenheim's Minerd Sees 'Cracks' Appearing in Credit

    Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd says the worst is probably not over for the credit market. He speaks on Bloomberg Television after the decision by the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to raise rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase since 1994.

  • Gazprom’s Gas Exports Tumble to Lowest Since at Least 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s daily gas exports to its key foreign clients so far in June have slumped to the lowest since at least 2014, as issues with the Nord Stream pipeline and Gazprom PJSC’s decision to halt supplies to several buyers curbed shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’

  • U.S. Economic Growth Shows Signs of Slipping

    Key sectors such as housing and consumer spending are succumbing to high inflation and rising interest rates, stirring fears of a recession..

  • Oil prices end with a loss as U.S. supplies post a weekly climb, Fed raises rates

    Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a second straight weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. Oil prices extended their decline after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to lift the fed funds rate by 75 basis points, the largest hike in almost three decades. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell $3.62, or 3%, to settle at $115.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish in two weeks, Fac

  • KKR predicts corporate profit downturn as market looks beyond Fed moves

    KKR forecaster Henry McVey makes bearish call on S&P corporate profits with a decline expected in 2023.

  • Worried about the Fed’s biggest rate hike since 1994? Here are 3 smart financial moves to make right now

    The Fed's 75 basis point rate hike comes after a hotter-than-expected inflation report on May consumer prices.

  • As crypto crash deepens, here are 4 signs the worst could be yet to come

    Digital asset markets continued to crater Wednesday, with the prices of bitcoin testing psychologically significant level of $20,000 early in the day, and there is little sign of respite for weary crypto traders.

  • Rivian SUV Reservation Holders To Wait Longer For Deliveries: Report; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Centene raises profit outlook, will reduce real estate footprint as it adopts modern, flexible work environment

    Shares of Centene Corp. rallied 1.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the health care company raised its full-year profit and revenue outlook and added $3.0 billion to its stock repurchase program. The company also said it was reducing its real estate footprint, as part of its plan to adopt "a more modern, flexible work environment." The company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $5.55 to $5.70 from $5.40 to $5.55 and boosted its premium and service revenue outlook to $13

  • Hong Kong to research retail CBDC cybersecurity with Israel, BIS

    The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced a joint research project with the Bank of Israel (BOI) and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub (BISIH) Hong Kong Centre to study cybersecurity issues in retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). See related article: Hong Kong now exploring retail CBDC in upcoming Project Aurum Fast facts […]

  • NIO Just Revealed Its New SUV. Why the Stock Is Soaring.

    Investors are excited about NIO’s new SUV, which splits the difference between its ES6 and ES8. If deliveries can increase from about 7,000 a month in May to 25,000 a month by the end of the year, it would “shift the narrative away from supply constraints to robust product supercycle,” writes Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu.

  • Liberty Media Formula One Got an Upgrade. The Stock Is Racing.

    Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, saying the motor sport's rising popularity was translating into faster revenue growth.