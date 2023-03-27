2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide Spotlights JumpCloud

JumpCloud

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide . This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.



For solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

In the 2023 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“The JumpCloud Ascent Partner Program is built to be the foundation of a true partnership between JumpCloud and channel partners,” said Antoine Jebara, co-founder and general manager, MSP channel, JumpCloud. “The goal of the program is to enable our partners to get up to speed quickly and scale with JumpCloud. This includes self-paced and instructor-led training and certifications, sales support, marketing support, implementation support, special partner pricing, and more. We look forward to working with our partners and growing our businesses together.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

