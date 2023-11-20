This 2023 Des Moines HomeShow Expo walkout ranch goes for $1.35 million in Urbandale
This 2023 Des Moines HomeShow Expo walkout ranch is a collaboration between Nico Construction and Monogram Homes. The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom new construction features more than 4,700 square feet of finished space with special attention to details and full of upgrades and amenities.
The open kitchen has upgraded gourmet appliances, a large walk-in pantry, an oversized island that can also serve as a breakfast bar and spacious dining area.
Enjoy the family rooms on each of the two levels that include fireplaces. On the lower level also find a game room and wet bar for entertaining. Each of the four bedrooms features its own walk-in closet, and you can enjoy the convenience of the dual laundry rooms.
The zero-entry lower-level boasts a flooring system that provides year-round comfort. Other upgrades include a dual zone HVAC system, Pella triple-pane windows, irrigation system, security unit and an oversized 3-car garage with epoxy floors, heated and cooled and including two outlets for electric cars.
The covered, screened in heated deck and amazing exterior holiday lighting offer an opportunity to enjoy the property year-round.
Don’t miss the opportunity to tour this stunning new home full of details in the Acadia neighborhood and Waukee school district. The property is listed at $1,349,000 by Marc Lee of RE/MAX Precision. Contact Lee at 515-988-2568 to schedule a private showing.
Where: 4731 Centennial Blvd., Urbandale
Asking price: $1,349,000
Year built: 2023
Square footage: More than 4,700 finished square feet
Paula Reece is a freelance writer for the Des Moines Register.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: This 2023 Des Moines HomeShow Expo walkout ranch goes for $1.35 million