This 2023 Des Moines HomeShow Expo walkout ranch goes for $1.35 million in Urbandale

Paula Reece
·1 min read

This 2023 Des Moines HomeShow Expo walkout ranch is a collaboration between Nico Construction and Monogram Homes. The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom new construction features more than 4,700 square feet of finished space with special attention to details and full of upgrades and amenities.

The open kitchen has upgraded gourmet appliances, a large walk-in pantry, an oversized island that can also serve as a breakfast bar and spacious dining area.

The kitchen includes modern appliances, a walk-in pantry and oversized island.
The kitchen includes modern appliances, a walk-in pantry and oversized island.

Enjoy the family rooms on each of the two levels that include fireplaces. On the lower level also find a game room and wet bar for entertaining. Each of the four bedrooms features its own walk-in closet, and you can enjoy the convenience of the dual laundry rooms.

Each level features a family room.
Each level features a family room.

The zero-entry lower-level boasts a flooring system that provides year-round comfort. Other upgrades include a dual zone HVAC system, Pella triple-pane windows, irrigation system, security unit and an oversized 3-car garage with epoxy floors, heated and cooled and including two outlets for electric cars.

The home features a covered and screened heated deck.
The home features a covered and screened heated deck.

The covered, screened in heated deck and amazing exterior holiday lighting offer an opportunity to enjoy the property year-round.

Don’t miss the opportunity to tour this stunning new home full of details in the Acadia neighborhood and Waukee school district. The property is listed at $1,349,000 by Marc Lee of RE/MAX Precision. Contact Lee at 515-988-2568 to schedule a private showing.

More on this house

Step into modern luxury with this 2023 Des Moines HomeShow Expo walkout ranch in Urbandale, on the market for $1.35 million.
Step into modern luxury with this 2023 Des Moines HomeShow Expo walkout ranch in Urbandale, on the market for $1.35 million.

Where: 4731 Centennial Blvd., Urbandale

Asking price: $1,349,000

Year built: 2023

Square footage: More than 4,700 finished square feet

Paula Reece is a freelance writer for the Des Moines Register.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: This 2023 Des Moines HomeShow Expo walkout ranch goes for $1.35 million

Advertisement