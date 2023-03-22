U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,769.00
    -5.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,842.25
    -25.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.30
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.42
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.70
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.76
    -2.39 (-9.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0068 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8410
    +0.3810 (+0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,162.11
    +81.74 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.68
    +8.63 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.78
    -9.44 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

2023 Disaster Recovery Plan (Business Continuity) Management Guide

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Event Timeline

Event Timeline
Event Timeline

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disaster Recovery Plan (Business Continuity) Template - 2023 Premium Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Disaster Recovery Plan (Business Continuity) Template - 2023 Premium Edition includes both the FULL DRP template in WORD and PDF formats plus the Disaster Recovery Plan Management Job Description Bundle which includes 22 detailed job descriptions in both WORD and PDF formats.

The job descriptions included are: Chief Information Officer; Chief Security Officer; Chief Compliance Officer; VP Strategy and Architecture; Director Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity; Director e-Commerce; Manager Disaster Recovery; Manager Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity; Disaster Recovery Coordinator; Disaster Recovery - Special Projects Supervisor; Manager Database; Capacity Planning Supervisor; Pandemic Coordinator; Manager Media Library Support; and Manager Site Management

DRP BCP Tool Kit fully integrated with IT Infrastructure Policies - Cloud DR/BC supported

The Standard for Disaster Planning and Continuity Planning - Just added WFH & Telecommuting Policy

Over 3,000 Companies World Wide have chosen this DRP/BCP Template - comes in MS Word, ePub (eReaders), and PDF formats.

In most organizations, Disaster Recovery Planning is the quintessential complex, unfamiliar task. Disasters happen so rarely that recovery operations are the opposite of routine. What's more, the myriad of interconnected data, applications and other resources that must be recovered after a disaster make recovery an exceptionally difficult and error-prone effort. Even if you have never built a Disaster Recovery plan before, you can achieve great results. Just follow the DR Template that Janco has created and you will have a functioning plan before you know it.

All Business Continuity Disaster Recovery Planning efforts need to encompass how employees will communicate, where they will go and how they will keep doing their jobs. The details can vary greatly, depending on the size and scope of a company and the way it does business.

For some businesses, issues such as supply chain logistics are most crucial and are the focus on the plan. For others, information technology may play a more pivotal role, and the Business Continuity Disaster Recovery Plan may have more of a focus on systems recovery.

Vendor Partner Questionnaire

But the critical point is that neither element can be ignored, and physical, IT and human resources plans cannot be developed in isolation from each other. (In this regard, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning have much in common with security convergence.) At its heart, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning processes are about constant communication.

The Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) is a tool which can be used as a Disaster Planning Template for any size of enterprise. The Disaster Planning Template and supporting material have been updated to be GDPR, CCPA, Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA compliant. The template comes as both a Word document, a static fully indexed PDF document, and as an electronic book in .epub format.

The Disaster Planning and Business Continuity Planning Template include:

  • Disaster Recovery Plan and Business Continuity Template (WORD and PDF)

  • Ransomware guidelines that meet all mandated compliance requirements

  • Business and IT Impact Analysis Questionnaire

  • Work Plan

  • Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Audit Program

  • Pandemic Planning Checklist

  • Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire

  • Full integrated IT Infrastructure Policies

    • Backup and Backup Retention Policy

    • Incident Communication Plan Policy

    • Physical and Virtual (Cloud) Security Policy

    • Social Networking Policy

    • WFH & Telecommuting Policy

  • Electronic Forms

Preparation for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity in light of mandated requirements has two primary parts. The first is putting systems in place to completely protect all financial and other data required to meet the reporting regulations and to archive the data to meet future requests for clarification of those reports.

The second is to clearly and expressly document all these procedures so that in the event of a SOX audit, the auditors clearly see that the Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan exists and appropriately protects the data and assets of the enterprise.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Plan Introduction
1.1 Recovery Life Cycle - After a "Major Event"
1.2 Mission and Objectives
1.3 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Scope
1.4 Authorization
1.5 Responsibility
1.6 Key Plan Assumptions
1.7 Disaster Definition
1.8 Metrics
1.9 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics

2. Business Impact Analysis
2.1 Scope
2.2 Objectives
2.3 Analyze Threats
2.4 Critical Time Frame
2.5 Application System Impact Statements
2.6 Information Reporting
2.7 Best Data Practices
2.8 Summary

3. Backup Strategy
3.1 Site Strategy
3.2 Backup Best Practices
3.3 Data Capture and Backups
3.4 Communication Strategy
3.5 Enterprise Data Center Systems - Strategy
3.6 Departmental File Servers - Strategy
3.7 Wireless Network File Servers - Strategy
3.8 Data at Outsourced Sites (Including ISP's) - Strategy
3.9 Branch Offices (Remote Offices & Retail Locations) - Strategy
3.10 Desktop Workstations (In Office) - Strategy
3.11 Desktop Workstations (Off-Site Including At-Home Users) - Strategy
3.12 Laptops - Strategy
3.13 PDA's and Smartphones - Strategy
3.14 Byods - Strategy
3.15 IoT Devices - Strategy

4. Recovery Strategy
4.1 Approach
4.2 Escalation Plans
4.3 Decision Points

5. Disaster Recovery Organization
5.1 Recovery Team Organization Chart
5.2 Disaster Recovery Team
5.3 Recovery Team Responsibilities
5.3.1 Recovery Management
5.3.2 Damage Assessment and Salvage Team
5.3.3 Physical Security
5.3.4 Administration
5.3.5 Hardware Installation
5.3.6 Systems, Applications, and Network Software
5.3.7 Communications
5.3.8 Operations

6. Disaster Recovery Emergency Procedures
6.1 General
6.2 Recovery Management
6.3 Damage Assessment and Salvage
6.4 Physical Security
6.5 Administration
6.6 Hardware Installation
6.7 Systems, Applications & Network Software
6.8 Communications
6.9 Operations

7. Plan Administration
7.1 Disaster Recovery Manager
7.2 Distribution of the Disaster Recovery Plan
7.3 Maintenance of the Business Impact Analysis
7.4 Training of the Disaster Recovery Team
7.5 Testing of the Disaster Recovery Plan
7.6 Evaluation of the Disaster Recovery Plan Tests
7.7 Maintenance of the Disaster Recovery Plan

8. Appendix A - Listing of Attached Materials
8.1 Disaster Recovery Business Continuity - Electronic Forms

  • Site Evaluation Checklist

  • Lan Node Inventory

  • Location Contact Numbers

  • Off-Site Inventory

  • Pandemic Planning Checklist

  • Personnel Location

  • Plan Distribution

  • Remote Location Contact Information

  • Server Registration

  • Team Call List

  • Vendor Contact List

  • Vendor/Partner Questionnaire

  • Work from Home Contact Information

8.2 Safety Program Forms - Electronic Forms

  • Area Safety Inspection

  • Employee Job Hazard Analysis

  • First Report of Injury

  • Inspection Checklist - Alternative Locations

  • Inspection Checklist - Computer Server Data Center

  • Inspection Checklist - Office Locations

  • New Employee Safety Checklist

  • Safety Program Contact List

  • Training Record

8.3 Business Impact Analysis - Electronic Forms

  • Application and File Server Inventory

  • Business Impact Questionnaire

8.4 Job Descriptions

  • Disaster Recovery Manager

  • Manager Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

  • Pandemic Coordinator

8.5 Attached Infrastructure Policies

  • Backup and Backup Retention Policy

  • Incident Communication Plan Policy

  • Physical and Virtual Server Security Policy

  • Social Networking Policy

8.6 Other Attachments

  • Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Audit Program

9. Appendix B - Reference Materials
9.1 Preventative Measures.
9.2 Sample Application Systems Impact Statement
9.3 Key Customer Notification List
9.4 Resources Required for Business Continuity
9.5 Critical Resources to Be Retrieved
9.6 Business Continuity Off-Site Materials
9.7 Work Plan
9.8 Audit Disaster Recovery Plan Process
9.9 Departmental DRP and BCP Activation Workbook
9.10 Web Site Disaster Recovery Planning Form
9.11 General Distribution Information
9.12 Disaster Recovery Sample Contract
9.13 Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance
9.14 Power Requirement Planning Check List
9.15 Colocation Checklist

10. Change History

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwqwos

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Oil slips on surprise US inventory build; Fed rate decision eyed

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Oil slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday, after two straight days of gains, as an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign demand may be weakening. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.85%, at $69.08. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adobe jumps into generative AI era with new Firefly platform

    Adobe is getting into the generative AI era with its new Firefly platform.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Big Tech companies could see even more layoffs ahead: Analyst

    The tech industry could face more layoffs, especially if the economy takes a dive.

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • SVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It Failed

    (Bloomberg) -- As Silicon Valley Bank deteriorated late last year and regulators began internally flagging flaws in its risk management, the lender opened up the credit spigot to one group: insiders. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13

  • UPDATE 2-Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Fox faces skeptical judge in Dominion defamation suit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp faced a skeptical judge on Tuesday as they sought to block a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems from going to trial, while the voting-technology company accused Fox News of knowingly airing vote-rigging claims that the network knew were false. Both sides made presentations during a hearing in Wilmington before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, asking him to rule in their favor on various legal questions rather than proceeding to a full trial scheduled to start on April 17. The judge peppered a Fox lawyer with questions about its defense against Dominion's assertion that the network knew that allegations by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers of vote-rigging in the 2020 U.S. election were false but continued putting the claims on the air anyway in pursuit of ratings.

  • Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

    Lithium, copper, and cobalt prices have seen a sharp decline due to the deceleration of the electric vehicle boom

  • More banks will fail over next 2 years, says Man Group CEO

    The banking turmoil sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is not yet over, and a significant number of banks will fail within two years, the CEO of hedge fund Man Group, Luke Ellis, told a Bloomberg conference in London on Wednesday. Asked whether the crisis in the sector was over, Ellis told delegates at the event he did not think so. Market chaos forced the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS over the weekend, in a move that has brought some calm to markets.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Banking Crisis, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • SEC vs. Ripple verdict could come at pivotal time for crypto industry

    The future of crypto industry could hinge on one court case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple, a provider of crypto solutions for businesses.

  • How Much Tax Do You Pay on a Roth IRA Conversion?

    You’ll owe income taxes of 10% to 37%, depending on your income tax rate, on all the money you convert from a traditional IRA or rollover from a 401(k) to a Roth IRA.

  • How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.