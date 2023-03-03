U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.88
    +32.53 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,140.77
    +137.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,585.61
    +122.63 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.31
    +6.65 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.39
    +0.23 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.90
    +9.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0070
    -0.0660 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1981
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3170
    -0.4030 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,348.47
    -1,001.52 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.74
    -1.32 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,943.20
    -0.84 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

2023 Enbridge Day: ‘The First Choice for Energy Delivery’

Enbridge
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Enbridge

Energy reliability. Energy sustainability. Energy affordability.

It's an "energy trilemma" facing the world today, and Enbridge is equipped to address it, our President and CEO Greg Ebel told an audience today in Toronto during our 2023 Enbridge Day investor community conference.

Mr. Ebel, and other members of our executive leadership, spoke of the North American energy advantage-which includes an abundance of conventional energy resources, and leading sustainability practices in bringing energy to market. They also addressed Enbridge's extensive asset base, cost competitive position and industry-leading safety record.

"We firmly believe that North America is at the forefront of balancing this trilemma, and Enbridge is helping to lead that rebalancing-and is perhaps one of the best-positioned companies to help ensure that this rebalancing occurs," said Mr. Ebel.

"Enbridge is connected to North American's most prolific oil and gas basins, and has a long track record of safely and reliably delivering energy from these basins to consumers of all kinds," he added. "This competitive advantage is one that cannot be replicated-and it's what makes us the first choice for energy delivery in North America and increasingly beyond."

Prior to today's market opening, Enbridge made a number of strategic growth and investment announcements:

  • The acquisition of the Tres Palacios natural gas storage facility in Matagorda County, TX for US$335 million, advancing our U.S. Gulf Coast strategy.

  • A US$80 million investment (10% stake) in Divert Inc., a Massachusetts-based company focused on transforming food waste into renewable natural gas (RNG).

  • An upcoming open season on our Flanagan South liquids pipeline, and plans to build the Enbridge Houston Oil Terminal (EHOT) with an initial capital cost of US$240 million.

  • Advancement on a 14-kilometre natural gas pipeline to support ArcelorMittal Dofasco's transition away from coal in Hamilton, ON, making it the largest GHG emissions reduction project in the province.

  • $2.4 billion in new gas transmission modernization and utility capital.

The 2023 Enbridge Day investor community conferences continues March 2 in Manhattan.

Enbridge, Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture
Enbridge, Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Enbridge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741893/2023-Enbridge-Day-The-First-Choice-for-Energy-Delivery

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Biggest Solar Companies

    Led by JinkoSolar Holding Co., these are the 10 biggest solar companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Elon Musk's Insanely Long Tesla Investor Day Splits Analysts Into Two Camps

    Concerns that Tesla cannot ramp up enough sales of its vehicles compete with other more hopeful long-term views.

  • Elon Musk’s Private Jet Flew Enough in 2022 to Circle the Globe a Dozen Times

    He took 171 trips alone last year.

  • Duke Energy (DUK) to Build 150 MW of Solar Sites in Florida

    Duke Energy's (DUK) arm, Duke Energy Florida, announces the commencement of the construction of its two new solar sites, thus boosting its solar portfolio strength.

  • Top Energy Stocks for March 2023

    Vital Energy, DMC Global, and YPF rank highest for the categories of value, growth, and momentum, respectively. Find out about other top-performing energy stocks.

  • EVs are far cleaner than gas-powered cars — even if batteries require more mining

    The global transition to renewable energy will require vast amounts of minerals. Those minerals will need to be extracted from the ground, processed into purer forms, and turned into batteries and magnets to power things like electric vehicles.

  • Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies

    Amid a backlash against ESG, many companies are forging ahead with plans for a “circular economy” to cut waste and pollution. Here’s how some of the most sustainable companies are doing it.

  • Tesla Investor Day: No gen-3 vehicle announcement, next gigafactory coming to Mexico

    Tesla shares trading lower following its Investor Day, with the main disappointment being the automaker did not reveal its next generation 3 car design, though it did reveal that two upcoming models will be joining the Tesla product portfolio.

  • Everything Elon Musk and execs shared (and skipped) at Tesla Investor Day

    The big, giant message Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other execs tried to impart during its four-hour Tesla Investor Day was how the company would be the driver of a global shift away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy. Investors, at least those active after the market closed, weren't impressed perhaps because it lacked that big product announcement, specific details on the next step in its so-called master plan 3 or Musk's signature "one more thing" line. Shares of Tesla fell 5.66% in after-hours trading.

  • Biden Sets in Motion Gasoline Policy Shift to Boost Ethanol

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is advancing a fuel policy shift demanded by Midwest governors who expect it will encourage filling stations to sell higher-ethanol E15 gasoline and offer it year round. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsUnder the Environmental Protec

  • Shell (SHEL) & Hapag-Lloyd Sign LNG Contract for New Vessels

    Shell (SHEL) and Hapag-Lloyd announce the signing of a multi-year agreement to supply LNG for Hapag-Lloyd's dual-fuel container vessels. This is expected to reduce CO2 intensity by up to 23%.

  • 9th Circuit denies emergency bid to halt Nevada lithium mine

    A federal appeals court refused Wednesday to block construction of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. while it considers claims by Nevada conservationists and tribes that the government illegally approved it in a rush to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request for an emergency injunction that would have prevented a subsidiary of Lithium Americas from moving forward with the project near the Oregon line at the third largest known lithium deposit in the world.

  • Tesla gets $330M tax deal for Nevada expansion, truck plant

    Tesla won more than $330 million in tax breaks from Nevada on Thursday for the company's commitment to a massive expansion of its sprawling vehicle battery facilities east of Reno, including the construction of a new electric semi-truck factory. Approval from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development came as Gov. Joe Lombardo cited the benefit of good-paying jobs and a nearly decade-long boost to the local economy around Tesla’s huge Gigafactory.

  • Mark Cuban Newest Venture: Tackling The Millions Of Tons Of Textiles Waste

    Serial investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently took a stake in a company addressing the massive problem of textile waste. Cuban offered to invest $300,000 in Retold Recycling in exchange for a 25% stake. In Retold Recylcying’s video segment for “Shark Tank,” Cuban talks about the benefits of the company’s sustainable approach that can reduce textile waste. The Diverse Mark Cuban Portfolio Cuban is a serial investor and entrepreneur with a keen eye for finding business opportunities. His la

  • First Solar Stock Hits Record High, Gets A Price-Target Increase In Hot Solar Market

    First Solar received a price-target increase. thanks to tax credits and other incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. FSLR stock jumped.

  • Mercedes-Benz begins building battery recycling factory in southern Germany

    Mercedes-Benz laid the foundation stone for a sustainable battery recycling factory in Kuppenheim, southern Germany on Friday. The pilot plant will have an annual capacity of 2500 tonnes and will contribute to the production of more than 50,000 battery modules for new electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The Kuppenheim plant already runs a CO2-neutral operation with solar and green electricity.

  • Elon Musk lays out his vision for Tesla's future at the company's Investor Day 2023

    CEO Elon Musk announced his "Master Plan part 3" at Investor Day 2023, detailing the company's ambitions at establishing a sustainable electric economy.

  • Tesla Master Plan Draws Disappointed Reviews on Twitter

    CEO Elon Musk provided few details about Tesla's future plans at its annual investor day on March 1.

  • What are the top electric vehicles for owner satisfaction? J.D. Power ranks EV models

    Rivian R1T and Mini Cooper Electric are among the top-ranking EVs for owner satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. See where Tesla ranks.

  • Italy, France confront 2nd year of western Europe drought

    Bracing for Italy's second consecutive year of drought for the first time in decades, Premier Giorgia Meloni huddled with ministers Wednesday to start mapping out an action plan, joining France and other nations in western Europe grappling with scant winter rain and snow. Meloni and her ministers decided to appoint an “extraordinary commissioner with executive powers” to carry out the government's drought battle plan once it's devised. Italy appointed someone to a similar position to implement strategies against the COVID-19 pandemic.