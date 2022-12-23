2023 Financial Calendar of EfTEN United Property Fund
EfTEN Capital AS wishes to inform all investors of the EfTEN United Property Fund’s financial calendar for the 2023 financial year.
We plan to disclose financial results according to the following schedule:
09/02/2023 Unaudited results for Q4 2022 and 12 months 2022
07/03/2023 Audited results for 2022
04/05/2023 Q1 interim results
03/08/2023 Q2 interim results
02/11/2023 Q3 interim results
Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee