2023 Financial Calendar of EfTEN United Property Fund

EFTEN UNITED PROPERTY FUND

EfTEN Capital AS wishes to inform all investors of the EfTEN United Property Fund’s financial calendar for the 2023 financial year.

We plan to disclose financial results according to the following schedule:

09/02/2023 Unaudited results for Q4 2022 and 12 months 2022

07/03/2023 Audited results for 2022

04/05/2023 Q1 interim results

03/08/2023 Q2 interim results

02/11/2023 Q3 interim results





Marilin Hein

CFO

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee



