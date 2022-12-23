U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

2023 Financial Calendar of EfTEN United Property Fund

EFTEN UNITED PROPERTY FUND
EfTEN Capital AS wishes to inform all investors of the EfTEN United Property Fund’s financial calendar for the 2023 financial year.

We plan to disclose financial results according to the following schedule:

09/02/2023        Unaudited results for Q4 2022 and 12 months 2022

07/03/2023        Audited results for 2022

04/05/2023        Q1 interim results

03/08/2023        Q2 interim results

02/11/2023        Q3 interim results


Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee


