2023 Footwear & Leather Retailers in Europe Database: Featuring ANWR, CCC, Clarks and Deichmann Among Others

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear & Leather Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database covers all major footwear retailers in Europe. The total number of retailers in the database still grows because every day new retailer profiles are added.

The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at Home & Search. Via the homepage other retail sectors are accessible as well.

The Footwear & Leather Retailers in Europe contains all key information about international and national footwear /shoe chains, including data on turnover and numbers of stores and their banners.

The focus is on the shoe retailers in European countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain. Countries outside of Europe like the USA, China, and Japan have recently been included but do not yet offer full coverage. Ranks and profiles are given in the same style for all retail companies, sectors, and countries.

Clicking on the profile provides the name, headquarter address, phone, fax, management, company website, turnover, banners, shop types, number of stores and much other relevant information. For multinational retailers, the address of the head offices in each country is reported as well as local manager(s).

The database Footwear & Leather Retailers in Europe is updated four times a year.

Companies Mentioned

  • ANWR

  • CCC

  • Clarks

  • Deichmann

  • Eram

  • Foot Locker

  • Gemo

  • Karl Vogele

  • Vivarte

  • Wortmann

  • Zalando

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ssryv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


