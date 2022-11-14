U.S. markets closed

2023 Global Insurance Symposium to Focus on ‘Thriving in a Changing World’

Global Insurance Symposium
·3 min read

- April 18-20 event to feature new tech, industry leaders & networking -

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Insurance Symposium (GIS) announced its 2023 conference will be held on April 18-20 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Downtown Des Moines. This event draws insurance leaders from around the world for three days of keynotes and panel discussions led by preeminent executives and dignitaries on pressing issues facing the industry, interactive demonstrations of new technologies and opportunities for attendees to help shape the future of insurance.

Presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and members of the insurance industry in Iowa, GIS has hosted thousands of attendees from 13 countries since launching in 2014. The conference location, Des Moines, Iowa, is the epicenter of the U.S. insurance industry, boasting the highest concentration of insurance employment among the country’s metro areas, with more than 80 companies headquartered locally.

“We are honored to bring together the best and brightest insurance leaders from around the globe to the insurance powerhouse of DSM USA for the Global Insurance Symposium,” said Jay Byers, President & CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “The insurance executives, regulators and dignitaries that convene here look forward to exchanging ideas and best practices for business growth as they take a thought leadership role in addressing the constantly evolving industry.”

The 2023 conference theme is “Thriving in a Changing World.” The three-day symposium will focus on the themes of “thriving” and “changing” as insurers are faced with an unprecedented scope of evolving challenges. There will be keynote speakers and panel discussions led by notable leaders in their respective areas, including state insurance commissioners, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and regulatory representatives. As always, the conference agenda will include time for all attendees to network and explore avenues for growth with peers, both domestic and global.

Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen concluded, “It’s crucial for insurers, regulators and entrepreneurs to learn and share ideas with the leading minds our industry has to offer. This year, more than ever, GIS is a must-attend event for those in or involved with the insurance industry.”

The 2023 event is being co-chaired by Jason Gross, Vice President & Head of Platform for ManchesterStory and Aaron Pearce, General Counsel for Continental Western Group and other W.R. Berkley companies.

Event registration will open December 1, 2022. For more information, please visit: globalinsurancesymposium.com or email gishq@itagroup.com.

For 2023 GIS sponsorship opportunities, please contact Susie Prue at sprue@itagroup.com or (515) 802-8539.

About the Global Insurance Symposium:
Since its inception in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of leading insurance and financial service professionals and regulatory authorities. During the GIS three-day event, attendees hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the globe. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and members of the Iowa insurance industry. For more information, please visit: globalinsurancesymposium.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jon Lieb 917-690-2948


