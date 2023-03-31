U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.00
    +46.17 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,187.45
    +328.42 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,190.91
    +177.44 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.98
    +23.60 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.47
    +1.10 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.30
    -11.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0059 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7220
    +0.0330 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,339.76
    +387.18 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.21
    +6.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

2023 HBS New Venture Competition: Bringing Out the Best in HBS Students and Alumni, with Ideas and Ventures to Change the World

PR Newswire
·7 min read

BOSTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business School's (HBS) Klarman Hall was packed to capacity yesterday evening, with spectators there to support the 12 student finalist teams competing in the finale of the 26th annual HBS New Venture Competition (NVC). At stake was $225,000 in cash plus in-kind prizes to fund the startups. The top prize in the Student Business Track and Student Social Enterprise Track was $75,000 each, with runner-up prizes of $25,000; two audience prizes of $5,000; and $15,000 in Tough Technology prizes.

The NVC is open to all students and alumni interested in launching new business and social impact ventures. The School's Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship and Social Enterprise Initiative (SEI), in partnership with HBS Alumni Clubs & Associations, host the annual competition. This year, 318 teams entered the competition—122 in the Student Business Track, 57 in the Student Social Enterprise Track, and 139 Alumni Track teams in eight regional competitions around the world. Since its inception in 1997, there have been 6,022 participants, and $2,980,000 has been awarded to the students and alumni who are creating groundbreaking new businesses and social impact ventures.

This year's new venture pitches were vetted by more than 300 judges, including many HBS graduates, from fields such as venture capital, private equity, law, accounting, philanthropy, impact investing, and social entrepreneurship. The result was 20 finalists, eight in the Student Business Track, four in the Social Enterprise Track, and eight in the Alumni Track, in fields as varied as healthcare, sustainability, artificial intelligence, cosmetics, and even hair braiding.

"Our entrepreneurs have been working diligently on their ventures for the past year or two, and the NVC is the culmination of that work," said Jodi Gernon (MBA 1991), director of the Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship. "They have cultivated their ideas, often collaborated with classmates, and taken advantage of the many entrepreneurship resources the School has to offer. Now, with the experience of crafting, refining, and delivering a pitch, and in some cases a cash prize, they can continue their journey."

"Many of this year's ventures have the potential to drive sustained, high-impact social change, core to what drives social enterprise," Amelia Angella (MBA 2001), interim director of the Social Enterprise Initiative, commented. "Our students have had the opportunity to stress test their ideas through the competition process and will to continue to iterate and improve their organizations, as they tackle societal issues."

During the ceremony, HBS Professor Shikhar Ghosh, faculty co-chair of the Rock Center, addressed the participants and the importance of their work. "While we're entering a world where exponential change is coming, things are already changing all around us," he noted. "What we need is a set of entrepreneurs that are willing to step out of their comfort zone, go into the world and look at the way we organize society, medicine, education, and ourselves, because all of those things are going to change thanks to the power of technology."

In addition to the $225,000 in cash prizes, sponsors have donated in-kind tools and services that will help the startups launch and grow. In-kind sponsors are Foley Hoag LLP Law Firm, All Stage, AWS Activate, Case Smart Impact Capital, Harvard Innovation Labs, HBS's Baker Library, HubSpot for Startups, MassChallenge, and Wix.

This year's winners are:

Student Business Track

The Dubilier Prize was established by New York and London-based private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 1998 in honor of their founder, Martin Dubilier (MBA 1952), to support entrepreneurship.

The Satchu-Burgstone Prize honors Jon Burgstone (MBA 1999), Asif Satchu (MBA 1999), and Reza Satchu (MBA 1996), all recipients of the runner-up prize in the 1999 competition with their plan for SupplierMarket.com.

The Dubilier $75,000 Grand Prize: Halo Braid

Halo Braid reduces braiding time from hours to minutes, saving time for clients, empowering Black salon owners to double or triple their business, and addressing the eight billion hours spent braiding hair each year.

Team:

  • Yinka Ogunbiyi (MS/MBA 2023), Founder and CEO

  • David Afolabi (MBA 2023), Co-Founder

  • Christian Knight (MBA 2023), Co-Founder

Satchu-Burgstone $25,000 Runner Up Prize: DoriVac

DoriVac is working to solve huge unmet health needs in cancer treatment through the intersection of innovative life science approaches in cancer immunotherapy, nanomaterials engineering, and leadership spanning the medical, science, and business fields.

Team:

  • Kevin Emancipator (MBA 2023), CBO

  • Claire Zeng, CEO

Crowd Favorite Prize: Halo Braid

Student Social Enterprise Track

The Sacerdote Prizes were initially established in 2003 by Peter M. Sacerdote (MBA 1964) to encourage more HBS graduates to become involved in social enterprises and to support their efforts.

Peter M. Sacerdote $75,000 Grand Prize: The MV3 Foundation

The MV3 Foundation empowers Black college students pursuing careers in health sciences.

Team:

  • Ashley Kyalwazi (MD/MPP 2024), Founder and CEO

  • Leonard Nettey (MD/PhD), COO & Research Lead

Peter M. Sacerdote $25,000 Runner Up Prize: Pando

Pando democratizes credit for 150 million underbanked Indonesians by providing alternative loans and helping them build a credit history.

Team:

  • Claire Wu (MBA 2023), CEO

  • Andrew Setiawan, President

Crowd Favorite Prize: Pando

Tough Technology Prize

This is the fourth year for the Tough Technology Prize, sponsored by the Rock Center in collaboration with the HBS Digital, Health Care, and Business and Environment Initiatives, to recognize ventures working on transformative technology that solves the world's most important challenges through the convergence of breakthrough science, engineering, and leadership. This year there are three $5,000 Touch Tech Venture Awards for Most Promising Climate Tech, Deep Tech and Pharmaceutical Ventures.

Tough Tech: Most Promising Climate Tech Venture $5,000 Prize: Grensol

Region: Europe

Grensol closes the materials loop for car recycling to valorize industrial waste, recover valuable resources, and produce energy.

Rajiv Singhal (MBA 2007), Founder & CEO

  • Team:·  Federico Bussman, Business Development

  • Dr. Joseph Laux, CTO

  • Dr. Bhawna Nagar, Research Projects

Tough Tech: Most Promising Deep Tech Venture $5,000 Prize: Phenegra

Region: Northeast U.S./New York

Phenegra re-imagines the potential of reactive graphene to attack problems that imperil the natural environment, like oil spills, unrecycled garbage, depleted soil. The organization begins humbly with the global challenge to fix broken paving asphalt, and the soil and water pollution it leaves.

Team:

  • Ronald Terrazas (MBA 1978), Co-Founder & CEO

  • Dr. Gordon Chiu, President, Director & CTO

  • Bruce Paschal, Director of Legal & Regulatory Affairs

  • Jessica Pitsillides, HFAS 2025, Special Adviser

Tough Tech: Most Promising Pharmaceutical Venture $5,000 Prize: Believer Pharmaceuticals

Believer Pharmaceutical is developing novel protein degradation therapeutics targeting Zinc Finger transcription factors for intractable cancer treatment along with an ultrasensitive companion diagnostic assay.

Team:

  • Iris Li (MBA 2024), Business Development Director

  • Giovanni Amabile, HMS, Acting CSO

  • Professor Li Chai, HMS, PI & Co-Founder

  • Jun Liu, HMS, Scientific Director

  • Professor Daniel Tenen, HMS, PI & Co-Founder

Alumni Track

Separately, HBS alumni were invited to participate in the Alumni New Venture Competition (aNVC). The 139 teams competed in eight regions around the world, where regional finalists were sent to the Global Finals round to compete for over $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizes. More than 100 judges participated. Winners were announced at the Global Finale held virtually on March 23.

$75,000 Grand Prize: M7 Health

Region: New York

M7 Health is making nursing jobs work for nurses.

Team:

  • Ilana Springer Borkenstein (MBA 2022), Co-Founder & CEO

  • Eric Gruskin (MBA 2022), Co-Founder & COO

$25,000 Runner Up Prize: Hue

Region: Northeastern US/Boston

Hue helps brands and retailers embed TikTok-style shoppable videos on their e-commerce websites to give customers of beauty products the confidence to add to products to their cart.

Team:

  • Janvi Shah (MBA 2022), Co-Founder & CEO

  • Nicole Clay (MBA 2022), Co-Founder & CMO

  • Sylvan Guo (MBA 2022), Co-Founder & COO

Crowd Favorite $5,000: Tilden

Region: Western US/Southern California

Tilden creates non-alcoholic beverages that change the way society thinks about celebrating.

Team:

  • Mariah Hilton Wood (MBA 2022) Co-Founder & COO

  • Vanessa Royle (MBA 2022), Co-Founder

Read more about some of the New Venture Competition Business Track, Social Enterprise Track, and Alumni Track finalist teams, and for further information please visit the following websites:

Media Contact:
Mark Cautela
mcautela@hbs.edu

All of the finalists for the 26th annual New Venture Competition enjoy a moment on stage. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
All of the finalists for the 26th annual New Venture Competition enjoy a moment on stage. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
HBS Professor and faculty Co-Chair of the Rock Center Shikhar Ghosh. Photo Courtesy Susan Young.
HBS Professor and faculty Co-Chair of the Rock Center Shikhar Ghosh. Photo Courtesy Susan Young.
Amelia Angella (MBA 2001), interim director of the Social Enterprise Initiative, addresses the audience at the 26th annual New Venture Competition. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
Amelia Angella (MBA 2001), interim director of the Social Enterprise Initiative, addresses the audience at the 26th annual New Venture Competition. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
The New Venture Competition awards. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
The New Venture Competition awards. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
The crowd at the New Venture Competition cheers on the participants. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
The crowd at the New Venture Competition cheers on the participants. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
The MV3 Foundation was the Grand Prize Winner for the Social Enterprise Track at the New Venture Competition. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
The MV3 Foundation was the Grand Prize Winner for the Social Enterprise Track at the New Venture Competition. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
New Venture Competition Student Business Track winner Halo Braid. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
New Venture Competition Student Business Track winner Halo Braid. Photo courtesy Susan Young.
The Harvard Business School New Venture Competition celebrated its 25th Anniversary this year. (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Business School)
The Harvard Business School New Venture Competition celebrated its 25th Anniversary this year. (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Business School)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-hbs-new-venture-competition-bringing-out-the-best-in-hbs-students-and-alumni-with-ideas-and-ventures-to-change-the-world-301787361.html

SOURCE Harvard Business School

Recommended Stories

  • Investments & Wealth Institute Now Offering the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) Certification Program in Africa

    This new global market is part of the Institute's ongoing initiative to address the professional needs of financial advisors worldwide.

  • The Class of 2023 Faces a Jittery Job Market: ‘The World Seems to Have Flipped on Its Head.’

    Companies from Amazon to Wayfair are tapping the brakes on their hiring of college grads this year, forcing seniors to cast a wider net as they search for that crucial first job.

  • Will student loans take my tax refund?

    Tax refunds are protected for the 2022 tax season.

  • Tesla Stock Advances As Bulk Of Semi Trucks Recalled Over Parking Brake Malfunction

    Tesla is recalling the bulk of its eagerly anticipated long-haul Semis after beginning deliveries of the all-electric, 18-wheel trucks just three months ago. TSLA shares shot up Friday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, announced Friday Tesla plans to recall 35 Semi trucks for parking brake issues.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Next ‘Bubble’ to Pop? Money-Market funds.

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Bear of the Day: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

    This stock looks very top heavy with the topline expected to contract this year and margins shrinking

  • Schwab Eyes Worst Month Since 1987 as Cash Shifts to Money Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. is on pace for its worst month in more than 35 years, sparking a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week Afte

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • Does Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Have the Potential to Rally 33.64% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 33.6% in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $14.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Devon Energy (DVN). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?