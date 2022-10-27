U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

All-New 2023 Honda Civic Type R - the Ultimate Hot Hatch - Arriving at Dealers

·2 min read

  • 315-horsepower Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in Canada

  • Civic Type R continues to offer exceptional high-performance value with starting MSRP at $50,050

  • Civic Type R capstones Honda's epic 11th-generation Civic lineup

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The all-new 2023 Civic Type R – the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in Canada – begins arriving at Honda dealers nationwide tomorrow with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $50,050.

Honda Logo (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
Honda Logo (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

"The 2023 Civic Type R is the most powerful, thrilling and fun-to-drive Civic in our history, cementing its already iconic status among Honda enthusiasts in Canada and around the world," says Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President Honda Canada. "The all-new Type R embodies the very best in Honda engineering while embracing our challenging spirit and leveraging years of proven racing technology."

2023 Civic Type R Pricing and Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim

MSRP1

MSRP1 Including $1,780
Destination Charge

Fuel Economy (L/100KM)2 
(city/highway/combined)

Civic Type R

$50,050

$51,830

10.8 / 8.3 / 9.7

 

To subscribe to the latest Honda Canada news and updates, please visit www.hondanews.ca.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

_________________________

1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,780 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 2023 fuel-economy ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

 

1Honda products are made with domestic and globally sourced parts.

 

2023 Honda Civic Type R (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
2023 Honda Civic Type R (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
2023 Honda Civic Type R (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
2023 Honda Civic Type R (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
2023 Honda Civic Type R (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)
2023 Honda Civic Type R (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

