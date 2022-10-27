All-New 2023 Honda Civic Type R - the Ultimate Hot Hatch - Arriving at Dealers

315-horsepower Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in Canada

Civic Type R continues to offer exceptional high-performance value with starting MSRP at $50,050

Civic Type R capstones Honda's epic 11th-generation Civic lineup

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The all-new 2023 Civic Type R – the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in Canada – begins arriving at Honda dealers nationwide tomorrow with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $50,050.

"The 2023 Civic Type R is the most powerful, thrilling and fun-to-drive Civic in our history, cementing its already iconic status among Honda enthusiasts in Canada and around the world," says Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President Honda Canada. "The all-new Type R embodies the very best in Honda engineering while embracing our challenging spirit and leveraging years of proven racing technology."

2023 Civic Type R Pricing and Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim MSRP1 MSRP1 Including $1,780

Destination Charge Fuel Economy (L/100KM)2

(city/highway/combined) Civic Type R $50,050 $51,830 10.8 / 8.3 / 9.7

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,780 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. 2 2023 fuel-economy ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

1Honda products are made with domestic and globally sourced parts.

