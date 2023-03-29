U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

2023 KIA NIRO EV AWARDED "TOP PICK: COMMUTER EV" BY CARS.COM

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Second Win in 2023 for the Niro Family from Cars.com Editors

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 2023 Kia Niro EV was recognized as Cars.com's "Top Pick: Commuter EV." This is the second category-level award from Cars.com for the Niro family, following the Niro Hybrid being named Cars.com's Best Car of 2023, and the first win for a Kia vehicle in this competition. The editors of Cars.com selected the Niro EV from among electric vehicles in four categories.

2023 Kia Niro EV awarded “Top Pick: Commuter EV” by Cars.com.
2023 Kia Niro EV awarded “Top Pick: Commuter EV” by Cars.com.

"With standard DC fast charging compatibility and cutting-edge technology, the Niro EV offers the efficiency and features that commuters demand," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

Inside and out, the Niro EV presents bold design inspired by Kia's "Opposites United" philosophy that infuses inspiration from nature with aerodynamic refinement. The second-generation model retains a compact footprint but is larger than the vehicle it replaces. Available panoramic, dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system and an optional eight-speaker Harman Kardon® sound system1 add premium touches to the interior. Powered by a 64.8 kWh battery and a 150kW (201-hp) motor with DC fast-charging compatibility as standard, the Niro EV is rated at an EPA-estimated 253 miles of all electric range1. When connected to a Level 3 fast charger, the Niro EV can charge from 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 45 minutes2, at a maximum charging speed of 85 kW. Available on both Niro EV trims, the Preserve Package adds cold-weather readiness with heated rear seats3 and a heat pump.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.

2 Charge time with 800v DC fast charger. Actual charge will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

3 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-kia-niro-ev-awarded-top-pick-commuter-ev-by-carscom-301784217.html

SOURCE Kia America

