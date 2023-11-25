2023 Lexus RZ 450e looks great, but the luxury electric SUV comes up short on range

It’s never a great sign when a brand announces a new approach while launching the fruit of its initial strategy. It's like saying I have a better idea for this column and hope to finish real soon.

The 2023 RZ 450e is the first electric vehicle from Lexus. It can go 220 miles on a charge.

Lexus’ first electric vehicle, the striking RZ 450e midsize SUV, finds itself in that uncomfortable position.

The brand’s global boss, Takashi Watanabe, recently announced a new approach to EVs that will pay off in 2026 with "the next-generation battery EV that re-innovates the vehicle modular structure, significantly alters our production methods and completely reimagines the software platform," Automotive News reported from Japan. "We have also prioritized vehicle design to embody the essence of Lexus."

Like a lot of brands, Lexus, which is owned by Toyota Motor Corp., is having a hard time identifying the sweet spot for electric vehicles and getting them on the market before intense competition moves the target.

The RZ 450e is on sale nationwide now.

How much? How big? How far can the RZ 450e go?

RZ 450e prices start at $58,500. That’s less than five-passenger EVs from European luxury brands cost but in the same ballpark as U.S. and Asian models. All prices exclude destination charges.

I tested a top-of-the-line luxury model with options including 20-inch wheels and the ability to electronically dim the standard panoramic glass roof. It stickered at $66,120, excluding a $1,150 destination charge.

Every RZ 450e comes with all-wheel drive. Its front and rear electric motors produce a total of 308 horsepower. It has a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery and an EPA-rated range of 220 miles with 18-inch tires, 196 with 20-inch.

At 189.2 inches long, 74.6 inches wide and 64.4 inches tall, the RZ 450e is about 3 inches shorter in length, 1 inch narrower and 3 inches shorter in height than the gasoline and hybrid RX SUV that is Lexus’ top-selling model. The EV’s got an extra 5.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seat, though, 1.6 with the rear seat folded.

Passenger and cargo space are competitive, but the RZ’s range is not.

Even the antiquated Jaguar I-Pace EV offers up to 246 miles range. Among more modern five-seat luxury electric SUVs, the Cadillac Lyriq checks in at 307 miles, the BMW iX M60 (with 21-inch wheels) at 288, Audi Q8 E-tron at 285, Mercedes EQE 350 at 253 and Genesis GV60 at 248 miles.

The RZ gets a full charge in about 9.5 hours at 220 volts and charges from 0-80% in about 30 minutes at 150 kW.

Comparative base prices

Lexus RZ450e: $58,500

Audi E-tron Q8 Sportback: $77,800

BMW IQ: $87,100

Cadillac Lyriq: $57,195

Genesis GV60: $59,290

Genesis electrified GV70: $65,850

Jaguar I-Pace: $71,300

Mercedes EQE SUV: $74,900

Tesla Y Performance: $52,490

Tesla X: $79,990

Source: Edmunds. Prices exclude destination charge.

Attractive design and interior

The RZ’s best features may be its exterior design and interior materials.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e front seat.

EVs are frequently criticized for noses that are simply featureless vertical panels where ICE vehicles have grilles, but the RZ’s simple design, bracketed by headlights and big black panels, is an improvement over the hyperbolic spindle grille that’s been a hallmark of Lexus design for years.

The profile is clean and sleek, with a slim greenhouse, big wheel wells and crisp lines running along the sides.

The interior is open and airy. Lexus has abandoned experiments with frustrating controls that included touch pads and joysticks — neither ideal for use in a moving vehicle — in favor of straightforward dials for temperature and volume, along with flat panel touch points for fan and seat temperature.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e center console, with rotary gear selector.

Radiant heat panels in the front console warm the front passenger’s legs and feet efficiently.

A big 14-inch touch screen with a sharp display controls other functions, in concert with Lexus’ effective voice recognition.

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e touchscreen and climate controls.

There’s plenty of passenger space and comfortable seats.

The standard Mark Levinson audio system is outstanding. There are five USB-C ports.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android compatibility are standard on the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV.

What could be better?

The RZ 450e’s range and some other features trail EVs from other luxury and upscale brands like BMW, Cadillac, Tesla and Mercedes. Cadillac deserves an asterisk for excruciatingly slow production that’s seen just 5,456 units of the promising Lyriq EV reach owners in its first 15 months on the market.

The RZ 450e isn’t setting the world on fire, ether. Lexus has sold 2,511 RZs since April. That compares with 3,257 sales of the more expensive Audi E-tron Q8 Sportback, which went on sale about the same time but starts at $77,400.

The RZ 450e uses the same platform and battery as the Toyota BzX4, which starts at $42,000.

The RZ lacks some common and widely appreciated features, including “one-pedal driving” many EVs offer to maximize energy regeneration when slowing down, and — oddly — a glove compartment.

There’s also no front trunk. The front motor fills the space under the hood, a space in which many EVs offer extra storage.

The “Proactive Driving Assist” suite of safety features slows the RZ automatically in traffic but won’t bring it to complete stop behind another vehicle. That seems like a recipe for lawsuits to me, but Toyota — a cautious company — is rolling it out across every new model. For reasons that escape me, two separate menus labeled “Driver assist” adjust different functions.

Even higher on the list of features I don’t understand: There’s a piercing beeping inside the vehicle when in reverse. I understand audible alerts for people outside the vehicle, but I don't understand why the driver and occupants need to be subjected to it, unless Lexus expects a long, slow learning curve for its new rotary gear selector.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e interior.

RZ 450e safety and driver assist features

Adaptive cruise control

Automated steering and braking at low speed in traffic jams

Blind spot and rear cross traffic alert

Lane centering

Automatic high beams

Pedestrian/bicycle/motorcycle detection and automatic braking

Emergency steering assist

Lane departure assist and alert

Surround view monitor

Parking assist with automatic braking

10-inch head-up display.

Road sign recognition

Smartphone as a key

Why get one?

The RZ 450e is an attractive and comfortable vehicle, sold and serviced by Lexus’ legendary dealer network. Several features trail leading luxury electric SUVs, but it’s likely to serve its owners well.

Lexus says the 2023 RX 450e SUV's battery can charge from 0 to 80% in about 30 minutes "under ideal conditions."

Specifications as tested

Motors: Front- and rear axle electric motors

Output: 308 hp; front motor 196.4 pound-feet of torque, rear motor 80

Transmission: Single-speed direct drive

Battery size: 71.4 kW, 96 cells

Maximum charging power: 150 kW

EPA estimated range: 220 miles with 18-inch wheels; 196 with 20-inch

Charging time: 240v 10 hours; 150kW 0-8-% in about 30 minutes

Wheelbase: 112.2 inches

Length: 189.2 inches

Width: 74.6 inches (without mirrors)

Height: 64.4 inches

Ground clearance: 7.9 inches

Cargo volume: 34.9 cubic feet with rear seat up, 48 with rear seat folded

Maximum speed: 99 mph

0-60 mph acceleration: 5.0 seconds

Curb weight: 4,564-4,619 pounds

