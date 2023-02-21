U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

2023 Marketing Excellence Awards - Call for Entries: Honoring the Best in B2B Services and Solutions Marketing

·4 min read

This year's award categories include Account-Based Marketing, Driving Strategic Growth, Customer Research, Enabling Sales, Strengthening Executive Engagement, and Thought Leadership, as well as special awards for best SMB organizations. The submission deadline is May 5, 2023.

LONDON and BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Momentum ITSMA, the world-leading B2B growth consultancy and pioneers of Account-Based Marketing, launches the 2023 Marketing Excellence Awards program.

Momentum Itsma
Momentum Itsma

This year, the program honors standout performance in eight strategic and critical aspects of B2B marketing, with a special focus on growth and innovation with high-value services and solutions. In recognition of the increasing prominence of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) throughout the B2B marketing world, this year's program includes two new ABM categories, along with six other areas of marketing impact.

"In times of economic pressure, senior marketers are really rising to the challenge by adopting strategic approaches to marketing programs, to drive sustained growth," said Alisha Lyndon, CEO of Momentum ITSMA. "Our research shows there's a great air of optimism and a notable investment in growth. We're so impressed with the resilience and strategic thinking marketers have applied to seize the moment and expand their market share. For this year's awards, we're excited to expand our number of categories to further reward and showcase the aspirational focus, approach, and talent of marketers achieving growth in volatile times."

The industry leading awards for growth through excellence are now in the 26th year of recognizing the very best in innovative programs – those that demonstrate deep market insight, creative approaches, and substantial business impact across the most important aspects of strategic B2B marketing. Last year's winners included: Tata Communications, Salesforce, Persistent Systems, Verizon Business, TCS, ServiceNow, Tech Mahindra, IBM, Ericsson, O2 Business, Avanade, Infosys Cobalt, Kyndryl, Epcon Franchising, and Bombora.

The deadline for submissions is May 5, 2023.

-more-

2023 AWARD CATEGORIES

  • Advancing Thought Leadership – Developing thought leadership initiatives that stand out in the mind of the target audience, strengthen reputation and engagement, and accelerate pipeline and revenue growth.

  • Building Best-in-Class Marketing Organizations – Enabling the marketing organization to orchestrate activities that drive strategic growth, through the optimal use of technology, by focusing on developing skills and forging career paths, and by fostering an agile and collaborative environment.

  • Leveraging Customer Research – Taking an objective, data-led approach, incorporating primary and secondary research, to create and deliver programs that drive customer or revenue growth.

  • Driving Strategic Growth – Collaborating with business leadership to identify, develop, and accelerate new strategies to become a transformational business partner to clients.

  • Embedding an Account-Based Culture – Partnering with business leaders to establish a client-centric approach – including knowledge, leadership, and capabilities – across the organization as a core go-to-market strategy that delivers market-beating growth.

  • Enabling Sales – Ensuring 'no daylight' between marketing and sales, with innovative and flexible sales enablement approaches that focus on high-quality content, personalized insights and intelligence, and client-centered programs that drive revenue.

  • Scaling ABM ProgramsTapping into an existing successful ABM approach and deploying it across a broader range of accounts, to co-innovate and create demand across the organization.

  • Strengthening Executive Engagement Integrating a strategic, multichannel engagement program with content, events, and experiences that broaden and deepen executive-level relationships with priority clients and prospects, and pave the way for growth.

ELIGIBILITY AND AWARDS

The Marketing Excellence Awards program is open to all companies that market and sell technology, telecom, professional services, and/or business services or solutions.

Momentum ITSMA awards two winners in each category:

  • Diamond: Best in class for the industry

  • Gold: Standout results in marketing impact

In addition to the two winners in each category, Momentum ITSMA will award two winners from small and medium-sized businesses. These awards will go to the strongest submissions from two companies with less than $500 million in annual revenue, regardless of category.

Momentum ITSMA will announce the winners at a special awards ceremony on November 14, 2023, during the Annual Marketing Vision Conference, which runs from November 13-15 at the Revere Hotel in Boston, MA.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Visit Momentum ITSMA's website at https://www.momentumitsma.com/about-us/marketing-excellence-awards/ for detailed information, submission guidelines, and access to our online award submission portal.

About Momentum ITSMA

We are Momentum ITSMA - a world-leading B2B growth consultancy and analyst firm. As pioneers of Account-Based Marketing (ABM), we enable you to embed a customer-first mindset, truly understand your markets, and build the right capabilities. Learn more at www.momentumitsma.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Koenig,
alexandra.koenig@wearemomentum.com,
+44 203 858 0808

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883923/ITSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-marketing-excellence-awards---call-for-entries-honoring-the-best-in-b2b-services-and-solutions-marketing-301751117.html

