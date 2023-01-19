U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,344.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,472.25
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.30
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.19
    -1.29 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0801
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    -3.5350 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.34
    +0.98 (+5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8720
    -0.8780 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,829.40
    -478.03 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.63
    -14.03 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,413.89
    -377.23 (-1.41%)
     

2023 Mazda CX-5 Named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report

·3 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Mazda CX-5 has been named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report. The 2023 CX-5 – the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. – has a starting MSRP of $26,700.

2023 Mazda CX-5 Named Best Compact SUV
2023 Mazda CX-5 Named Best Compact SUV

"The Mazda CX-5 combines desirable features, such as standard all-wheel drive, with a top spot in our rankings," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor at U.S. News Best Cars. "The CX-5 also offers a competitive price and low ownership costs, but many of its best attributes are noticeable right out of the gate. Buyers will appreciate that the CX-5 really shines when it comes to interior quality, and sporty driving dynamics help it deliver a unique and rewarding driving experience."

For 2023, the CX-5 is available with an all-new Rhodium White exterior premium paint color, complimenting Mazda's Kodo design. As with all of Mazda's SUVs, all 2023 CX-5 models retain standard i-Activ all-wheel drive in the U.S.

The critically acclaimed CX-5 has received numerous top industry and safety awards including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+. In fact, the CX-5 was the first vehicle to earn a Good rating in IIHS's new, tougher side impact test. To that end, all the engineering and safety features that contributed to these awards have been carried over to the 2023 model year as standard features. These include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support, Advanced Smart City Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. These features allow CX-5 drivers to feel confident and comfortable, from the city streets to the open highway.

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 is available in eight packages. Each providing customers with a well-equipped vehicle with an impressive list of standard technology and safety features designed to meet their needs while providing the brand's renowned driving dynamics.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-mazda-cx-5-named-best-compact-suv-for-the-money-by-us-news--world-report-301725128.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Stock Stumbled Today

    It was a fairly eventful Hump Day for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and by the end of it the company's stock price had slumped by 0.6%. On one hand, investors were cheered by news that the giant retailer is making good on its promise to save costs -- albeit in the form of job cuts. Reuters reported Wednesday morning that Amazon will enact job cuts to its workforce in the U.S., Canada, and Costa Rica by the end of the day.

  • Amazon's largest layoff in company history hits retail, HR, cloud teams

    A new wave of layoffs hit Amazon employees on Wednesday as the company looks to cut costs amid declining retail sales growth.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs and steel union file anti-competitive dumping suit against eight countries

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said Wednesday it’s teaming up with the United Steelworkers on a lawsuit to impose duties against eight countries for alleged tin and chromium coated sheet steel products dumping. The suit accuses Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the U.K. of unfair trade practices. “There has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist,” said Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

  • Oil down $1 on bearish U.S. data, crude stocks build

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil futures fell as much as $1 on Thursday over recession fears as a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales and manufacturing output muddied the outlook for demand, while industry data showing a surprise jump in U.S. crude stocks also weighed on prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also declined 90 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.58 a barrel. "Profit-taking might be also a reason that pressed on the oil prices ahead of the U.S. major tech earnings."

  • Gilead plans 175,000-square-foot research center in Foster City

    The structure, on the south side of Gilead's campus, will house 300 to 350 people and could open in late 2026.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • 'Impracticable for the state': GOP lawmakers in Wyoming just proposed a ban on EV sales, phase-out by 2035 — here are 3 big oil stocks to revisit

    The opposite of California?

  • Exxon Mobil prepares major $2B Beaumont refinery expansion for startup

    Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has completed construction on a major expansion project at its refinery in Beaumont. The project added a third crude distillation unit, which will increase the Beaumont complex's refinery capacity by 250,000 barrels per day, bringing the total to more than 600,000 bpd once the new unit is operational, the oil and gas giant said in a statement. Exxon, which is relocating its corporate headquarters to the Houston area later this year, invested $2 billion in the Beaumont refinery expansion.

  • Consumer-Staple Stocks Lead Market Decline Wednesday

    Shares of consumer-staples companies led stock-market declines on Wednesday. Consumer staples were the worst-performing sector of the S 500, down 1.7%. Among the biggest decliners within the sector: + **Kraft Heinz:** -5.1% + **General Mills:** -3% + **Conagra Brands:** -3% + **Hormel Foods:** -2.9% + **Campbell Soup:** -2.7% Last year, consumer staples were among the top performers as investors turned to defensive stocks to weather the market turmoil. The idea is that consumer staples' earnings

  • ExxonMobil Unveils Another Massive Oil Development. Is The Stock Still a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently confirmed plans to move forward with a fifth oil production project off the coast of Guyana. The proposed offshore project would cost 27% more than the last one. Here's a closer look at ExxonMobil's latest multibillion-dollar drilling development and whether it should be viewed as a catalyst for buying the red-hot oil stock.

  • U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

    Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods. Manufacturing output dropped 1.3% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would decline 0.3%.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapGas futures h

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • P&G Reports Earnings Thursday. ‘Things are Tough but Manageable.’

    RBC analysts, led by Nik Modi, believe the consumer goods giant will match second-quarter sales expectations.

  • Retail sales slump at the end of 2022 as U.S. economy slows

    Sales at U.S. retailers sank 1.1% in December --- matching the biggest decline in a year--- largely because of falling gasoline prices and fewer purchases of new cars.

  • Winnebago Unveils Prototype Of Electric RV At Florida RV SuperShow

    Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) will reveal a fully-operational prototype of its all-electric, zero-emission RV at the Florida RV SuperShow in Florida, held from January 18 – January 22, 2023. Known as the eRV2, the prototype emerged from Winnebago Industries' original eRV concept vehicle, which debuted at the same event last year. The eRV2 is the advanced all-electric, zero-emission RV. Winnebago said it developed the eRV2 in response to the growing demand for more sustainable forms of roa

  • Southwest Airlines has failed to ‘connect pilots to airplanes’ for years, union president says

    Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) President Captain Casey Murray joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why Southwest pilots are voting on whether to strike, what the union is advocating for, and how the holiday debacle factors in.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetStock Mood Turns Ugly as Slo

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.