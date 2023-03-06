2023 Medical Equipment Reports Subscription: Access to 7 Reports Across Home Oxygen Equipment, Monitoring, Blood Plasma, Transportation, Medical Testing, and Treatment Devices, Surgical/Rehab Robots
DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Reports Subscription: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The subscription includes access to 7 reports on the medical equipment industry, with access to report updates for one year.
Choose any 7 studies for the Subscription:
Home Oxygen Medical Equipment
Medical Oxygen Concentrator Equipment, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Stationary Oxygen Equipment Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Portable Oxygen Equipment Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
High Flow Oxygen Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Monitoring Devices
Blood Pressure Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
EKG Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Pulse Oximeter - Oxygen Monitors - Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Blood Glucose Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Patient Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Fitness Device Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Vital Signs Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Diabetes Monitor Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Patient Monitor Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Pulse Oximeter Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Blood Plasma
Blood Plasma Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Transportation Medical Equipment
Wheelchair Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Air Medical Transport, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Hospital Beds, Medical Furniture, and Patient Transport Units, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts,2022 to 2028
Medical Testing, and Treatment Devices
Air Medical Transport, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Hospital Beds, Medical Furniture, and Patient Transport Units, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
COVID Testing Products Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
iCPET Invasive Cardio Pulmonary Testing for Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
PAH Invasive Cardio Pulmonary Treatments for Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Oxygen Treatment for Cardio Pulmonary Vascular Impairment, Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares,
Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Chronic Heart Disease Not Caused by Blockages, 70% of Heart Disease, Cardio Pulmonary Testing for Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Surgical Medical Robots
Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Radiological Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Abdominal Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Cardiac Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Robotics for radiotherapy Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Pharmaceutical Robots
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Laboratory Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Rehabilitation and Cleaning Robots
Robotic prosthetics Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Rehabilitation robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Hospital Care Support Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Cleaning Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Medical equipment markets provide stable, steady, reliable sources of revenue generation. Hospital, long term care facilities, and clinical offices represent target markets. Monitoring, diagnosing, moving, tracking information, and treating people are done with medical equipment.
A new generation of medical devices supports clinical tracking of chronic disease. World health organizations are supporting clinical caregivers that are leveraging monitoring and treatment delivery devices to improve the quality of care.
Key Topics:
Medical Robots
Surgical Robots
Home Oxygen Medical Equipment
Medical Oxygen Concentrator Equipment
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment
Stationary Oxygen Equipment
Portable Oxygen Equipment
High Flow Oxygen Monitoring Devices
Blood Pressure Monitors
EKG Monitors
Pulse Oximeter - Oxygen Monitors
Blood Glucose Monitors
Patient Monitors
Fitness Device Monitors
Vital Signs Monitors
Diabetes Monitor
Patient Monitor
Pulse Oximeter
Blood Plasma
Transportation Medical Equipment
Wheelchairs
Air Medical Transport
Hospital Beds, Medical Furniture, and Patient Transport Units
Medical Testing, and Treatment Devices
Air Medical Transport
COVID-19 Testing Products
Surgical Medical Robots
Surgical Robots
Orthopedic Surgical Robots
Radiological Surgical Robots
Abdominal Surgical Robots
Cardiac Surgical Robots
Robotics for Radiotherapy
Pharmaceutical Robots
Laboratory Robots
Rehabilitation and Cleaning Robots
Robotic Prosthetics
Rehabilitation robots
Hospital Care Support Robots
Cleaning Robots
Orthopedic Surgical Robots
Radiological Surgical Robots
Abdominal Surgical Robots
Cardiac Surgical Robots
Pharmaceutical Robots
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
3B Medical, Inc.
Ada Health GmbH,
ADAC Service GmbH
AGFA Gevaert Group
Air Medical Group Holdings
Air Methods
AirSep
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
Apex Medical
athenahealth, Inc.
Besco
Beyond Medical
BMC Medical Co., Ltd.
Caire Medical
Carestream Health
CAS Medical Systems
Cerner Corporation
Chart Industries
Covidien (Medtronic)
CPAP
Drager
DRF
Drive DeVilbiss HealthcareKoike Medical
Drive-DeVilbiss Healthcare
e-MDs Incorporation
eClinicalWorks
Epic Systems Corporation
Fisher and Paykel
Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.
Fosun Pharma
Gardner Denver
GE Healthcare
Greenway Health, LLC.
GSE
Hewlett Packard
Inogen
Inova Labs
Invacare
Jiuxin Medical
Leistung Engineering
Longfian Scitech
McKesson Corporation
Medidata Solutions Inc.
Merits
Metro Aviation
Mindray
NextGen Healthcare
Nidek Medical
Nihon Kohden
Novarad Corporation
NTK
NXGN Management, LLC,
O2 Concepts
Oracle
OSI (Spacelabs)
Oxygo
PHI
Philips Healthcare
Philips Respironics
Precision Medical
Rega
ResMed
REVA Air Ambulance
Royal Flying Doctor Service
Schiller
Sequal
Siemens Healthineers
Siilo
SWORD Health
Teijin Pharma Limited
Zadro Health Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i77zjj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-medical-equipment-reports-subscription-access-to-7-reports-across-home-oxygen-equipment-monitoring-blood-plasma-transportation-medical-testing-and-treatment-devices-surgicalrehab-robots-301763215.html
SOURCE Research and Markets