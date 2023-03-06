U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,072.13
    +26.49 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,534.97
    +144.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,791.59
    +102.58 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.83
    -13.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.43
    +0.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.90
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0055 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9660
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9330
    +0.1020 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,516.27
    +72.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.45
    +268.77 (+110.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

2023 Medical Equipment Reports Subscription: Access to 7 Reports Across Home Oxygen Equipment, Monitoring, Blood Plasma, Transportation, Medical Testing, and Treatment Devices, Surgical/Rehab Robots

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Reports Subscription: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The subscription includes access to 7 reports on the medical equipment industry, with access to report updates for one year.

Choose any 7 studies for the Subscription:

Home Oxygen Medical Equipment

  • Medical Oxygen Concentrator Equipment, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Stationary Oxygen Equipment Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Portable Oxygen Equipment Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • High Flow Oxygen Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Monitoring Devices

  • Blood Pressure Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • EKG Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Pulse Oximeter - Oxygen Monitors - Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Blood Glucose Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Patient Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Fitness Device Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Vital Signs Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Diabetes Monitor Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Patient Monitor Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Pulse Oximeter Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Blood Plasma

  • Blood Plasma Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Transportation Medical Equipment

  • Wheelchair Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Air Medical Transport, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Hospital Beds, Medical Furniture, and Patient Transport Units, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts,2022 to 2028

Medical Testing, and Treatment Devices

  • Air Medical Transport, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Hospital Beds, Medical Furniture, and Patient Transport Units, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • COVID Testing Products Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • iCPET Invasive Cardio Pulmonary Testing for Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • PAH Invasive Cardio Pulmonary Treatments for Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Oxygen Treatment for Cardio Pulmonary Vascular Impairment, Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares,

  • Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Chronic Heart Disease Not Caused by Blockages, 70% of Heart Disease, Cardio Pulmonary Testing for Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Surgical Medical Robots

  • Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Radiological Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Abdominal Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Cardiac Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Robotics for radiotherapy Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Pharmaceutical Robots

  • Pharmaceutical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Laboratory Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Rehabilitation and Cleaning Robots

  • Robotic prosthetics Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Rehabilitation robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Hospital Care Support Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

  • Cleaning Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Medical equipment markets provide stable, steady, reliable sources of revenue generation. Hospital, long term care facilities, and clinical offices represent target markets. Monitoring, diagnosing, moving, tracking information, and treating people are done with medical equipment.

A new generation of medical devices supports clinical tracking of chronic disease. World health organizations are supporting clinical caregivers that are leveraging monitoring and treatment delivery devices to improve the quality of care.

Key Topics:

  • Medical Robots

  • Surgical Robots

  • Home Oxygen Medical Equipment

  • Medical Oxygen Concentrator Equipment

  • Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment

  • Stationary Oxygen Equipment

  • Portable Oxygen Equipment

  • High Flow Oxygen Monitoring Devices

  • Blood Pressure Monitors

  • EKG Monitors

  • Pulse Oximeter - Oxygen Monitors

  • Blood Glucose Monitors

  • Patient Monitors

  • Fitness Device Monitors

  • Vital Signs Monitors

  • Diabetes Monitor

  • Patient Monitor

  • Pulse Oximeter

  • Blood Plasma

  • Transportation Medical Equipment

  • Wheelchairs

  • Air Medical Transport

  • Hospital Beds, Medical Furniture, and Patient Transport Units

  • Medical Testing, and Treatment Devices

  • Air Medical Transport

  • COVID-19 Testing Products

  • Surgical Medical Robots

  • Surgical Robots

  • Orthopedic Surgical Robots

  • Radiological Surgical Robots

  • Abdominal Surgical Robots

  • Cardiac Surgical Robots

  • Robotics for Radiotherapy

  • Pharmaceutical Robots

  • Laboratory Robots

  • Rehabilitation and Cleaning Robots

  • Robotic Prosthetics

  • Rehabilitation robots

  • Hospital Care Support Robots

  • Cleaning Robots

  • Orthopedic Surgical Robots

  • Radiological Surgical Robots

  • Abdominal Surgical Robots

  • Cardiac Surgical Robots

  • Pharmaceutical Robots

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 3B Medical, Inc.

  • Ada Health GmbH,

  • ADAC Service GmbH

  • AGFA Gevaert Group

  • Air Medical Group Holdings

  • Air Methods

  • AirSep

  • Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

  • Apex Medical

  • athenahealth, Inc.

  • Besco

  • Beyond Medical

  • BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

  • Caire Medical

  • Carestream Health

  • CAS Medical Systems

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Chart Industries

  • Covidien (Medtronic)

  • CPAP

  • Drager

  • DRF

  • Drive DeVilbiss HealthcareKoike Medical

  • Drive-DeVilbiss Healthcare

  • e-MDs Incorporation

  • eClinicalWorks

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • Fisher and Paykel

  • Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.

  • Fosun Pharma

  • Gardner Denver

  • GE Healthcare

  • Greenway Health, LLC.

  • GSE

  • Hewlett Packard

  • Inogen

  • Inova Labs

  • Invacare

  • Jiuxin Medical

  • Leistung Engineering

  • Longfian Scitech

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Medidata Solutions Inc.

  • Merits

  • Metro Aviation

  • Mindray

  • NextGen Healthcare

  • Nidek Medical

  • Nihon Kohden

  • Novarad Corporation

  • NTK

  • NXGN Management, LLC,

  • O2 Concepts

  • Oracle

  • OSI (Spacelabs)

  • Oxygo

  • PHI

  • Philips Healthcare

  • Philips Respironics

  • Precision Medical

  • Rega

  • ResMed

  • REVA Air Ambulance

  • Royal Flying Doctor Service

  • Schiller

  • Sequal

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Siilo

  • SWORD Health

  • Teijin Pharma Limited

  • Zadro Health Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i77zjj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-medical-equipment-reports-subscription-access-to-7-reports-across-home-oxygen-equipment-monitoring-blood-plasma-transportation-medical-testing-and-treatment-devices-surgicalrehab-robots-301763215.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Medical Properties (MPW) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Medical Properties (MPW) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its Biggest BackersAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove of higher-yi

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Medtronic, Uber in Focus

    Last week, our time-tested methodologies served investors well in navigating the market. Check out some of our achievements from the past three months.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • Factors to Note Ahead of CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 Earnings

    CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 results are likely to reflect the benefits of a solid demand environment, contributions from the newly acquired Reposify business and the addition of new customers.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • 10 S&P 500 Stocks Are Practically Immune To More Fed Rate Hikes

    Is the Fed done jacking up interest rates or not? Angst over that question is torturing the stock market — but a handful of S&P 500 stocks aren't worried.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.