U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.47
    +16.39 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,921.44
    +30.42 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,973.60
    +86.15 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.57
    +5.86 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    +2.51 (+3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0470
    -1.5600 (-1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,109.55
    +49.26 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.80
    +5.84 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

2023 Middle East & Africa Downstream Oil Monitor Service: Information on Tender Announcements and Awards

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Downstream ME & Africa Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a region which has shown both extensive investment and increased instability over the past few years, MEA merits a significant degree of technically minded and industry-focused coverage.

While DMEA details mid- and downstream company activity throughout the Middle East and Africa, it also contains information of tender announcements and awards, allowing customers to be kept aware of what their competitors are up to as well as informing them of new opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents

COMMENTARY

  • SA suffers imports headaches as refinery closures continue

  • KRG to respond to Baghdad's overtures this week

POLICY & SECURITY

  • Tanzanian government approves grant for fuel price relief

SUPPLY & PROCESSING

  • Venezuela begins imports of Iranian heavy oil for refining

COMPANIES

  • Aramco agrees downstream deal with Thailand's PTT

REFINING

  • Study completed for private refinery at Duqm

  • Basra refinery upgrade on track for 2025 completion

  • Iran lines up Latin American investments, partnerships

  • Ghana receiving proposals from potential investors in Tema refinery

FUELS

  • Dangote will produce Euro-5 gasoline

PIPELINES

  • Uganda-Tanzania deal to help with EACOP security

TERMINALS & SHIPPING

  • Bahri to issue sukuk as Saudi launches a new shipbuilder

NEWS IN BRIEF

Countries Covered

  • Nigeria

  • Ethiopia

  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

  • Egypt

  • South Africa

  • Tanzania

  • Kenya

  • Uganda

  • Algeria

  • Sudan

  • Morocco

  • Mozambique

  • Ghana

  • Angola

  • Somalia

  • Ivory Coast

  • Madagascar

  • Cameroon

  • Burkina Faso

  • Niger

  • Malawi

  • Zambia

  • Mali

  • Senegal

  • Zimbabwe

  • Chad

  • Tunisia

  • Guinea

  • Rwanda

  • Benin

  • Burundi

  • South Sudan

  • Eritrea

  • Sierra Leone

  • Togo

  • Libya

  • Central African Republic

  • Mauritania

  • Republic of the Congo

  • Liberia

  • Namibia

  • Botswana

  • Lesotho

  • Gambia

  • Gabon

  • Guinea-Bissau

  • Mauritius

  • Equatorial Guinea

  • Eswatini

  • Djibouti

  • Reunion (France)

  • Comoros

  • Western Saharah

  • Cape Verde

  • Mayotte (France)

  • Sao Tome and Principe

  • Seychelles

  • Saint Helena

  • Ascension and Tristan da Cunha (UK)

  • Egypt

  • Turkey

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Yemen

  • Syria

  • Jordan

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Israel

  • Libya

  • Lebanon

  • Palestine (West Bank and Gaza Strip)

  • Oman

  • Kuwait

  • Qatar

  • Bahrain

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yenzjg-me-and?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • Amazon's Stock Falls as Revenue Growth Fails Assuage Investor Concerns

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) revenue grew despite changing consumer behavior. However, Amazon Web Services, its most profitable segment, is decelerating. This video will highlight the critical factors from Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings report.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zoom Video to Slash 15% of Staff. The CEO Will Take a Pay Cut of 98%.

    Zoom Video will be slashing about15% of its staff, or around 1,300 people. The CEO is cutting his own pay by 98%.

  • EIA lifts 2023 oil-price forecasts, but cuts natural-gas price outlook

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration raised its 2023 forecasts for WTI and Brent oil, but reduced its outlook for U.S. natural-gas prices, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday.

  • Wells Fargo didn't act after an L.A. executive was raped by her boss, lawsuit alleges

    A former Wells Fargo senior vice president has sued the bank, accusing it of retaliation after her complaints of sexual misconduct by a higher-ranking employee.

  • Posthaste: 'Seven years of feast' — why these oil and gas players are seen on the brink of a super cycle

    Energy services market set to grow to $1 trillion in 2025

  • Here's How to Handle Tesla, and Keep an Off Ramp in Sight

    Elon Musk's electric vehicle company has big promises for this year, so here's how to play it.

  • Boeing To Cut Around 2K Finance and HR Jobs; Outsource Some To India

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) expects to cut about 2,000 positions in finance and human resources via attrition and layoffs. Last month, the plane maker announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022 but said some support positions would be cut. The company confirmed a Seattle Times report Monday that it expects "about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs." Boeing also confirmed outsourcing about one-third

  • 2 FAANG Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2027

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two inexpensive stocks primed to deliver triple-digit returns by 2027.

  • The big question about the biggest deal in gold mining history is — why?

    Analysts wonder if Newmont's $17-billion bid for Newcrest will create a company too large for its own good

  • BP Stock Surges On Mixed Q4 Earnings, Decision To Throttle Back On Renewables

    BP stock has rebounded 57% from Oct. 2020 lows of 14.74. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil stock has ballooned 258% since then.

  • Graphic Packaging Announces Another New Paperboard Mill

    Graphic Packaging Holding said it will spend $1 billion to build a new plant to turn old cardboard into new boxboard, doubling down on its bet that concerns about plastic waste have created opportunities for paper packaging. The paperboard mill in Waco, Texas will follow the opening early last year of a similar plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., which was the first new coated-recycled paperboard line to be built in the U.S. in decades. Construction is expected to begin later this quarter and start-up is

  • Crude Oil Prices, Oil Stocks Rally, Lifted By China And Turkey

    Crude oil prices rallied for a second day, also lifting Big Oil stocks as well as oil and gas producers and refiners.

  • S. Africa's Sasol expects HY profit to double on higher oil price

    Sasol expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS)- the main profit measure in South Africa - to be between 29.84 rand and 31.36 rand ($1.69-$1.78) in the six months to December 2022, compared with 15.21 rand in the same period a year earlier. The world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal said the benefit of a weaker rand as well as higher oil prices and refining margins was offset by weaker global economic growth, depressed chemicals prices and higher input and energy costs. "Our South African operations also experienced several operational challenges, most notably in the mining business, where coal productivity and quality have been below plan," Sasol said in a trading update.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • You Bet There's a Trade to Be Made With BP

    Early on Friday morning, the London-based energy giant once known as British Petroleum, BP PLC released the firm's fourth quarter financial results. For the three month period ended December 31st, BP posted an adjusted EPADS (earnings per American Depository Share) of $1.59 on revenue of $70.356B. - Gas & Low Carbon Energy produced adjusted EBITDA of $4.515B (+29.8%) as capital expenditures increased 55.2% to $1.609B.

  • Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonSaudi Arabia signaled it’s optimistic about oil demand by unexpectedly raising prices for customers in its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for E

  • A slowing Amazon will mean a slowing economy

    It destroyed the high street. It crushed smaller competitors. And it paid so little in tax that it undermined public services. We have heard a lot in the last few years about how terrible Amazon is for the economy.

  • Southwest Airlines Pushes Back Against a Common Criticism

    The airline has faced a lot of criticism since its holiday meltdown and it's pushing back in one key way.