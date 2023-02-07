2023 Middle East & Africa Downstream Oil Monitor Service: Information on Tender Announcements and Awards
Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Downstream ME & Africa Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a region which has shown both extensive investment and increased instability over the past few years, MEA merits a significant degree of technically minded and industry-focused coverage.
While DMEA details mid- and downstream company activity throughout the Middle East and Africa, it also contains information of tender announcements and awards, allowing customers to be kept aware of what their competitors are up to as well as informing them of new opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Sample Table of Contents
COMMENTARY
SA suffers imports headaches as refinery closures continue
KRG to respond to Baghdad's overtures this week
POLICY & SECURITY
Tanzanian government approves grant for fuel price relief
SUPPLY & PROCESSING
Venezuela begins imports of Iranian heavy oil for refining
COMPANIES
Aramco agrees downstream deal with Thailand's PTT
REFINING
Study completed for private refinery at Duqm
Basra refinery upgrade on track for 2025 completion
Iran lines up Latin American investments, partnerships
Ghana receiving proposals from potential investors in Tema refinery
FUELS
Dangote will produce Euro-5 gasoline
PIPELINES
Uganda-Tanzania deal to help with EACOP security
TERMINALS & SHIPPING
Bahri to issue sukuk as Saudi launches a new shipbuilder
NEWS IN BRIEF
Countries Covered
Nigeria
Ethiopia
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Egypt
South Africa
Tanzania
Kenya
Uganda
Algeria
Sudan
Morocco
Mozambique
Ghana
Angola
Somalia
Ivory Coast
Madagascar
Cameroon
Burkina Faso
Niger
Malawi
Zambia
Mali
Senegal
Zimbabwe
Chad
Tunisia
Guinea
Rwanda
Benin
Burundi
South Sudan
Eritrea
Sierra Leone
Togo
Libya
Central African Republic
Mauritania
Republic of the Congo
Liberia
Namibia
Botswana
Lesotho
Gambia
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
Mauritius
Equatorial Guinea
Eswatini
Djibouti
Reunion (France)
Comoros
Western Saharah
Cape Verde
Mayotte (France)
Sao Tome and Principe
Seychelles
Saint Helena
Ascension and Tristan da Cunha (UK)
Egypt
Turkey
Iran
Iraq
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
Syria
Jordan
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Libya
Lebanon
Palestine (West Bank and Gaza Strip)
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Bahrain
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yenzjg-me-and?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900