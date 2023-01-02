2023 no 1 – Notice of compulsory redemption to the shareholders of Sanistål

Sanistål A/S

Aalborg, 2 January 2023

Pursuant to sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act, Ahlsell Danmark ApS ("Ahlsell") today announces its notice on compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining minority shareholders in Sanistål A/S ("Sanistål").



The compulsory acquisition of the shares in Sanistål will be made at a price of DKK 85 for each share with a nominal value of DKK 1.00 and payment will be made in cash.

Accepting shareholders must request their own custodian banks to transfer their shares to Ahlsell. Settlement of the transferred shares will be made in cash through the shareholders’ own custodian banks expectedly no later than on 3 February 2023.

The board of directors of Sanistål notes that the compulsory acquisition is made at the same price per share (DKK 85.00) as was offered to the ordinary shareholders in the voluntary offer made by Ahlsell on 7 June 2022. The board of directors of Sanistål notes that Ahlsell following the acquisitions and purchases of shares in the open market has received acceptances representing more than 90 per cent of the outstanding share capital and voting rights of Sanistål. The board of directors refers to its statement on the offer published on 7 June 2022.

Reference is made to Ahlsell's announcement attached to this company announcement.

This message has been prepared in both English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancy between the English and Danish versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

