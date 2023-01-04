U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.25
    +11.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,343.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,991.75
    +46.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.70
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.95
    -1.98 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.90
    +17.80 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.29 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0073 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.95
    +1.28 (+5.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2069
    +0.0100 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4000
    -0.5830 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,845.23
    +103.07 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.27
    +6.01 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.79
    +36.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

2023 no. 3 – Nasdaq Copenhagen has accepted Sanistål's request for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen

Sanistål A/S
·1 min read
Sanistål A/S
Sanistål A/S

Aalborg, 4 January 2023

As announced in company announcement no. 2/2023, Sanistål A/S ("Sanistål"), has, upon request from Ahlsell Danmark ApS ("Ahlsell"), requested Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") to remove Sanistål's shares from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Nasdaq Copenhagen has accepted this request. Consequently, the last day of trading and official listing of the shares in Sanistål (ISIN DK0010245661) on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be 30 January 2023.

Further information

Chairman of the board of directors, Anders K. Bønding, may be contacted through Pia Kristensen, head of communications at Sanistål, tel. +45 9630 6000, mobile +45 4117 8617.

This message has been prepared in both English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancy between the English and Danish versions, the Danish version shall prevail.


Recommended Stories