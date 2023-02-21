U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,055.50
    -32.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,659.00
    -207.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,258.50
    -131.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,931.80
    -18.90 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.97
    -0.37 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.43
    +2.26 (+11.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5880
    +0.3280 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,781.33
    +259.64 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.07
    +19.74 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,982.39
    -31.92 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

2023 Update: Plastics Market Size to Hit $643.37 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the plastics market are LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), INEOS (U.K.), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherlands), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan), Total S.A. (France), Braskem (Brazil), BASF SE (Germany), Repsol (Spain), Borouge (UAE), Borealis AG (Austria), MOL Group (Hungary), Beaulieu International Group (Belgium) and many more players profiled.

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Fortune Business Insights™, the global plastics market size stood at USD 439.28 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow from USD 457.73 billion in 2022 to USD 643.37 billion by 2029 at 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period. the Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report titled, “Plastics Market, 2022-2029.”

Plastic is a global industry that involves the production, distribution, and consumption of various plastic materials, products, and packaging. Plastics are synthetic materials made from polymers and are widely used in a range of applications such as packaging, construction, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and consumer goods. According to the study, synthetic material has gained considerable traction due to easy manufacturing, lightweight, low cost, and versatility. Amidst depleting sources of polymers, recyclable products could gain considerable traction globally. Notably, the healthcare & pharmaceutical, automotive, and packaging sectors will exhibit stellar demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/plastics-market-102176

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has deep-dived into SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the plastic industry. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Major Players Profiled in the Plastics Market Report:

  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

  • ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.)

  • China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

  • INEOS (U.K.)

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherlands)

  • Reliance Industries Limited (India)

  • Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan)

  • Total S.A. (France)

  • Braskem (Brazil)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Repsol (Spain)

  • Borouge (UAE)

  • Borealis AG (Austria)

  • MOL Group (Hungary)

  • Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

5.0%

2029 Value Projection

USD 643.37 Billion

Base Year

2021

Plastics Market Size in 2021

USD 439.28 billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

230

Segments Covered

By Application and Regional

Plastics Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Engineering Plastics to Favor Growth

Rising Demand for Plastic from Packaging Industry to Drive the Market

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/plastics-market-102176

Segments

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) to Gain Traction with Rising Demand for Resistance to Chemicals

In terms of type, the market is segregated into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyamide, polycarbonate, polyurethane, polystyrene, and others. The polyvinyl chloride segment will account for a considerable share of the global market due to electric insulation and the demand for resistance to chemicals.

Packaging to Remain Dominant Due to Robust Demand from Food & Beverage Sector

With respect to end-use industry, the market is segregated into packaging, automotive & transportation, infrastructure & construction, consumer goods/lifestyle, healthcare & pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, textile, and others. The packaging segment will exhibit notable growth during the assessment period, largely due to rising demand from the food & beverage sector.

Drivers and Restraints

Expanding Footprint of Engineering Plastics to Propel Growth Potentials

The plastics market share will witness notable traction during the forecast period, largely due to better mechanical and thermal properties. Surging demand for better polymer solutions will encourage leading companies to expedite investments. Prominently, surging demand for metal substitution could play a pivotal role in boosting the material demand. Furthermore, the food industry is poised to be the major recipient of plastics that avoid contamination and minimize food quality degradation. Increased usage of the polymer in fashion, sports, and toy-making will bode well for the industry growth.

However, rigorous regulations implementing plastic reduction policies could impede the industry growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Remain Stronghold with Soaring Demand for Consumer Goods

Stakeholders anticipate the Asia Pacific market forecast to be strong due to increased availability of raw materials. Robust growth in the construction and packaging sectors could foster growth across China, India, and Australia. Expanding footprint of sports goods, textiles, and toys will encourage leading companies to invest in the region.

The global plastic market can be analyzed on a regional basis, taking into account factors such as production, consumption, import/export, and market demand. Here is a regional analysis of the plastic market Asia pacific, North America, Latin America & Europe. The European region has a high demand for plastic, primarily driven by Germany, the largest producer of plastic in the region. The packaging and automotive industries are the largest contributors to the region's demand for plastic. The region is also a significant exporter of plastic products.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/plastics-market-102176

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Market Trends in the Global Market

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. .

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Price Trend Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Plastic Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Prioritize Collaboration to Tap into Markets

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Key Industry Development

  • January 2022: Borealis joined hands with Reclay Group to keep up with the demand for recyclate material for use in high-end plastic applications.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/plastics-market-102176

Check out more Related Insights:

Cold Chain Packaging Market Size  Worth 47.46 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9%

Conclusion:

The top companies profiled in this report are examined by regional expansion and operations. Here, we thank the experts in the chemical business, the public relations specialists, the conventions, and the survey conducted by the examination group for their help and support. Additionally, market rate, volume, income, demand, and supply information are examined.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says S&P 500 Could Drop 26% in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive US equities are flashing a warning sign that could see the S&P 500 sliding as much as 26% in the first half of this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapWhile recent data sug

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarZu

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory in Chuzhou city in the eastern province of Anhui to produce budget EVs under a new brand, said three people with knowledge of the matter. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 in projects codenamed "Alps" and "Firefly", said the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private. Neither Nio nor the Chuzhou local government immediately responded to requests for comment.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Bulks Up on Shopify, Pares 2 Other Stakes

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation has slid 34% over the past year and 74% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon stock drop has workers facing pay squeeze

    Corporate employees for tech-giant Amazon will see a 15-50% drop in salaries in 2023 due to the stock’s underperformance in 2022.

  • Vale (VALE) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Dip Y/Y

    Vale (VALE) reports a year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter 2022 earnings primarily due to lower iron ore prices.

  • Already worth $19 billion, Ray Dalio will be paid ‘billions’ more after retiring from Bridgewater: report

    Founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund founder Ray Dalio is set to be paid billions in an exit package when he retired from Bridgewater Associates last year, according to a report by the New York Times on Monday.

  • Putin attempting to sabotage North Sea energy assets, Netherlands warns

    Russia has been secretly collecting intelligence to sabotage Netherlands’ North Sea energy infrastructure.

  • Stocks Slide on Fed Concern as Dollar Gets a Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures and European stocks fell as investors worried about the prospects of interest-rates staying higher for longer and a deepening of geopolitical tensions. The dollar rebounded on haven appeal.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China B

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q4 Earnings to be Hurt by Weak Chip Demand

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) overall financial performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is likely to have been hurt by the weakening demand for chips used in the gaming end market.