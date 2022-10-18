U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.98
    +42.03 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.80
    +337.98 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,772.40
    +96.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.35
    +0.53 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.08 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9865
    +0.0020 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2080
    +0.2520 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,306.13
    -207.44 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.41
    -4.31 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T

Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
·4 min read

Manual transmission, upgraded standard performance features and weight reduction mean pure fun.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T

Manual transmission, upgraded standard performance features and weight reduction mean pure fun.
Manual transmission, upgraded standard performance features and weight reduction mean pure fun.

Atlanta, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is adding the 911 Carrera T variant to the 911 model line. The letter T stands for “Touring” and signifies models with equipment that enhances both driving pleasure and performance. The new 911 Carrera T is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear seat delete as standard, though the rear seat is available as a no-cost option if desired. Optionally, an eight-speed PDK is available as well for no additional cost. Thanks to the standard seven-speed manual transmission and several features that focus on saving weight, the new 911 Carrera T weighs 3,254 lbs., making it 100 lbs. lighter than a standard 911 Carrera (PDK only). Fitted with a PASM Sport Suspension as standard including a 10 mm ride height reduction compared to the standard 911 Carrera as well as reduced sound insulation, the new 911 Carrera T is made for driving enthusiasts.

PASM Sport Suspension and Sport Chrono Package as standard
The new 911 Carrera T is positioned between the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S. It adopts the twin-turbo six-cylinder engine from the 911 Carrera generating 379 hp and 331 lb.-ft. of torque. The T variant also utilizes the mechanical limited slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) that is standard on the 911 Carrera S and is not available for the 911 Carrera. Additionally, the 911 Carrera T also comes standard with the Sport Chrono Package and PASM Sport Suspension, the latter of which is optional for the 911 Carrera S and not available for the 911 Carrera. Rear Axle Steering is optionally available with the 911 Carrera T and unavailable on the 911 Carrera. With the standard seven-speed manual transmission, the 911 Carrera T accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. With the no-cost eight-speed PDK the 0-60 mph sprint is reduced to 3.8 seconds. The top track speed is 181 mph regardless of transmission choice.

Further equipment that is specific to the T includes Titanium Grey Carrera S wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The wheels are fitted with tires measuring 245/35 (front) and 305/30 (rear). The 911 Carrera T also comes standard with a GT Sport steering wheel, Sport Exhaust System and four-way Sport Seats Plus. Along with the deletion of the rear seats and the reduced sound deadening, the 911 T is fitted with thinner glass and a smaller, more compact battery.

Successful Touring concept across multiple model lines
The “T” in the model designation of the Porsche 911 Carrera T stands for Touring and is rooted in the homologation of the 911 T as a touring car in 1968. The original 911 T was offered until 1973. In 2017, Porsche revived this particularly pure and light 911 variant in the 991 model line. Since then, the concept has successfully been implemented in other model lines with the 718 Cayman T, 718 Boxster T and Macan T.

Exclusive interior and exterior details
Special dark grey accents characterize the interior of the 911 Carrera T. Contrasting elements such as the upper and lower mirror covers as well as the model designation on the doors and rear of the car are painted in Agate Grey. Furthermore, the Sport Exhaust System features high-gloss black tailpipes.

The focus on performance is continued inside the car with standard 4-way adjustable Sort Seats Plus. Interior trim in matte black and decorative inlays in high-gloss black round off the T package. Customers that seek an even higher level of differentiation can choose the optional Carrera T Interior Package. This adds seat belts in Slate Grey or Lizard Green, stripes on the seat centers in one of these colors, decorative stitching and 911 logos in the headrests. Floor mats with logos and stitching in Lizard Green or Slate Grey are also part of this optional package.

Attractive options and color choices
Optionally, the 911 Carrera T can be ordered with 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus or the particularly sporty and light Full Bucket Seats, the latter of which feature seat centers in RaceTex. The deleted rear seats can be re-equipped at no charge, though not in conjunction with carbon fiber Full Bucket Seats. The Carrera T Interior Package can also be enhanced with leather, which is used to cover the door armrests and panels, center console and dashboard. The new 911 Carrera T is available in, black, white, Guards Red and Racing Yellow as well as the following metallic colors: Jet Black, Gentian Blue, Ice Grey and GT Silver. Chalk, Ruby Star Neo, Carmine Red, Shark Blue and Python Green are also available as special colors. Additionally for the first time, the “Paint to Sample” program is now available for the 911 Carrera T, which was not offered on the previous 991 generation model. This extends the available palette further by 110 colors.

The 911 Carrera T will reach U.S. dealers by Spring 2023 and has an MSRP of $116,600 not including a $1,450 delivery, processing and handling fee.

Attachment

CONTACT: Luke Vandezande Porsche Cars North America 770.290.3843 pr@porsche.us


Recommended Stories

  • 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Returns to Delight Drivers Who Can't Afford a GT3 RS

    Along with a $118,050 starting price, the 911 Carrera T boasts weight-saving traits and performance-focused hardware.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Booming EV Giant Sees Q3 Profit Up As Much As 1,015%

    Tesla rebounded from bear market lows, with earnings due Wednesday. BYD reported blowout preliminary Q3 profit growth.

  • Foxconn Unveils 2 New EVs. The Apple iPhone Maker Is Pushing Into the Car Business.

    Not all car companies want to build their own vehicles anymore. The reason is that they don't have to.

  • Why Ford, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Raced Ahead Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of automotive giant Ford (NYSE: F) gained 1.8% and smaller electric vehicle upstarts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) rose similar amounts -- 1.9% and 2%, respectively. Granted, with stock markets glowing green across the board today, it could be that car stocks are just keeping pace with traffic. According to the latest report from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, new passenger car registrations in the European Union rose 9.6% year over year in September.

  • 10 cars that are being discontinued this year (and there could be bargains here)

    If a model that suits your taste is on the chopping block this year, now might be a great time to find a deal.

  • Celestiq EV is GM’s most audacious Cadillac since Great Depression

    General Motors Co's Cadillac brand on Monday pulled the wraps off the Celestiq, a $300,000-plus flagship electric vehicle that is the brand's most audacious new model since the 1930 Cadillac Sixteen. Unlike the 16-cylinder roadster that was launched just months after the 1929 crash, the 2024 Celestiq has no monster gasoline engine under its long hood. Instead, it boasts twin electric motors producing 600 horsepower and a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack shared with GM's Hummer EV.

  • Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris auto show

    Europe leads the push into battery-powered cars as EVs enter the mainstream, even amid supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession.

  • Cadillac Celestiq vehicle footage

    The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq is the luxury automaker's new halo sedan. The electric car features dual electric motors making 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. It has Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, four-wheel steering and a 111-kWh battery offering a range of more than 300 miles. The car is around 18 feet long, more than an Escalade, but it's lower than a CT5. The body is made of carbon fiber and composite panels with real aluminum trim. Giant aluminum castings make up the lower part of the chassis. The interior can be customized in just about any way imaginable. It also has 55 inches of display for the front passengers and an electrically dimmable panoramic sunroof. The base price for the Celestiq is more than $300,000, and production begins in December 2023

  • Rolls-Royce unveils its $350,000 Spectre luxury EV

    The Rolls Royce of EVs, is finally here. British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motorcars finally took the wraps of its most highly anticipated vehicle, the all-electric Spectre coupe, at an event at the company’s headquarters in Goodwood, England.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Honda, Stellantis, Allison Transmission, Ford and General Motors

    Honda, Stellantis, Allison Transmission, Ford and General Motors are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Cadillac Unveils CELESTIQ, a Stunning $300,000 All-Electric Car

    America’s oldest automotive manufacturer has designed a glass-hatched, fully electric sedan that will compete with Rolls-Royce

  • GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

    Detroit giant GM offers an electric vehicle at a price that no American vehicle manufacturer has ever tested.

  • Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon

    Stellantis's Jeep brand, late to the clean-vehicle market, still aims to become the leader in electric SUVs.

  • The Cadillac Celestiq is GM's big (literally) luxury EV bet

    Years ago, Cadillac was associated with luxury and performance. Today, in an effort to claw its way back to the top of the luxury heap, the U.S. automaker unveiled Monday the production Cadillac Celestiq, a hand-built, bespoke behemoth fastback sedan that adheres closely to the concept it unveiled in July of this year. The vehicle, which returns to the 1960s land yacht era and has a weight on par with the Escalade at between 56,35 to 6,217 pounds, will start at a whopping $300,000 and be built at GM's Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

  • Used cars have depreciated slightly—when to expect the car market to be normal again

    Automotive analysts predict new vehicle prices will remain elevated — and possibly continue to rise — while used-car prices may moderate slowly.

  • C-Suite Rides: Is Chevy’s Bolt EUV an EV answer to the SUV? In a word, no. (PHOTOS)

    Politics and religion don’t have much place in an automotive review column, but everyone’s interested in the state of the electric car industry, and it seems everyone has an opinion about electric cars. Of course, those new charging stations haven’t been built yet, and getting your EV charged out on the highway is still not anywhere as easy as filling up your gas-powered car’s tank while on the road. Does one buy an electric car now and hope that charging stations will follow?

  • Stellantis CEO says group may end China production

    Car giant Stellantis may stop building vehicles in China, chief executive Carlos Tavares said Monday, citing building tensions with the West as a deterrent to investment there.

  • Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

    The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., plans to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...