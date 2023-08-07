2023 predictions, so far | The Futurist

David Houle

Back in January, I posted a column here titled "2023 – The Year Ahead."

I began the column with these words:

"As a futurist, my goal is to be directionally accurate in all my forecasts. Long-term trends and dynamics are what guide me. Through the years I have had great accuracy in directions, if not in specific details or timing. So this column is based on the direction and acceleration of trends and what that might look like in 2023."

Here are the forecasts, as well as how things are looking a little more than half a year later.

The long-term trend to EVs will keep accelerating. 2023 and 2024 will both be years of increasing sales until 2025 when there will be dozens of EV models in a price-competitive marketplace. That is when sales figures become truly significant, rather than just moderate year-over-year growth.

Accurate so far, but too soon to tell for 2024 and 2025.

Cable subscriptions will go down and streaming subscriptions will continue to rise. That said, the average number of subscriptions for households will go down as people continue to cut costs for television.

Accurate. Cutting the cable cord is one of the media stories for this year. In addition, there is a consumer consolidation of streaming subscriptions.

There will be some amazing AI developments on the heels of ChatGPT. That old ad of whether it is real or Memorex will take on entirely new meaning as our images, speaking and writing may be real or from AI.

Obviously accurate

Inflation is now starting to trend downward. By late spring inflation will be down to 3-4%.

Several inflation measurements now seem to be in the 4-5% range, down from 6-7% when the column was written. On July 26, the Fed raised interest rates a quarter percentage to 5.5%. This will mean that the inflation rate may well come down to the Fed’s target of 2% inflation. It also means that savers will continue to receive CD and bond rates higher than 5%, most likely through the end of the year. However, mortage rates will be in the 7-8% range, which is in line rates in the mid-1990s

The Fed will continue to increase rates in the first quarter of 2023 but at lower increments. By mid-year, they will stop increasing rates.

Accurate to date. See above

The Ukraine War will drag on. There will not be a negotiated settlement to the conflict. I think there is a possibility that Putin might be forced to step down by the end of the year, but the opaqueness of the Kremlin is such that we won’t know until a coup is over. By the end of the year, it will be clear that tens of billions of dollars will be needed to rebuild Ukraine. It will also become clear by the end of the year that Russia is on a fast track to become a secondary economic power.

Accurate to date about the war. Wrong that Putin might be forced to step down, but the year isn't over yet. The recent flare-up with the Wagner group makes it a possibility that Putin might be forced to step down by year’s end. He just raised the draft age for Russians, a sign that more troops are needed for the stalled war effort. And yes. Russia is declining.

Governor DeSantis is the clear front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination. He will start to build up a campaign effort for a 4th quarter announcement that he is running for president in 2024. He is not prepared for the scrutiny and endless coverage of a presidential campaign and will have a rocky path to the nomination.

DeSantis declared he was running for president in the second quarter of 2023, so wrong about that. My forecast that “he is not prepared for the scrutiny and endless coverage of a presidential campaign” was likely accurate. I still see him failing in the race for the presidency and it is unclear whether his campaign can muster the necessary support.

Florida will be a red state for the foreseeable future. The double-digit victories of DeSantis and Rubio underscored this reality. Democrats can forget about making Florida blue, or even purple

It's clear the GOP has a lock on this Florida for the foreseeable future.

Donald Trump will get indicted.

Accurate. As of this writing, there seem to be two or three more indictments coming his way.

Joe Biden will decide by the end of the year to not run for reelection in 2024.

Wrong. He seems to be running.

The residential housing market will enter a national recession.

Yes and no. There are regions of the US that are in a recession and others that are not.

There will be a global recession, but it will be a mild one and will vary greatly around the world. Some countries will truly suffer “hard landings” and others will most definitely have “soft landings”. The U.S. will experience a mild slowdown.

Too soon to tell. That said, I think the US economy is so strong that the doomsayers about the impending recession will be wrong.

The price of oil will continue to drift sideways through the course of the year. The average for 2023 will be around $70-75 for WTI.

Accurate as of now. WTI crude was around $80 when I made the forecast, and it stayed there until March. Since then it has been within a range of $68-$76, for the most part. OPEC+ cut production since the forecast, but the price will not go much above $80 a barrel if that. This means gas prices will pretty much stay where they are right now.

Equity markets will largely go sideways in 2023. with continued volatility.

Partially correct. The S&P 500 is up 10%, the NASDAQ is up 11% and the DJIA is slightly down. The market has become very interest-rate sensitive

China will continue to have problems. The real estate market is way over-leveraged and overpriced. There could be a million COVID-19 deaths there in the coming months. In addition, large numbers of people under 30 will emigrate to Europe and North America.

China is and will continue to have economic problems. We will never know about the number of COVID deaths as the Chinese are not in the slightest bit transparent on that. The Chinese real estate market is about to go through whatever their equivalency of bankruptcies is. Debt is up and consumer spending is down, so the Chinese economy is flat. This will have some impact globally, but not as much as many may have thought.

After half a decade of democracy in decline around the world, democracy is and will be ascendant throughout the year. Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and – to a lesser extent – Turkey, will all undergo economic and social problems.

Too soon to tell, though the forecast of economic and social problems is trending true. The one big exception is now Israel which seems to be moving to an autocratic dictatorship. This will force the United States to reevaluate its relationship with what had been, up to now, its strongest democratic ally in the Middle East

The U.K. will continue to suffer through its post-Brexit malaise of inflation, contraction and political disarray.

Clearly accurate. The U.K. is in decline.

Crime will increase in many cities across the U.S. This is due in part to the massive changes in the workplace. The vacancy rate in downtown office buildings hit a high of 17% in the third quarter of 2021 and has been consistently around 12.5% since, which is above the historical average.

Somewhat accurate, though it varies a lot by location.

The work-from-home trend that came from COVID-19 will continue. It is clear that upper management would like employees to come back to the office, at least a few days a week. Corporate leaders seem to want workers to return, and there is a slow movement in that direction. The problem that will need to be addressed, is inflation. Someone who used to commute five days a week was the same person who left the office at lunchtime for a $10 sandwich or a trip to a salad bar will now be confronted by a $15 price tag at the minimum.

Clearly, that was accurate.

So, all in all, not bad. I will leave you with the comment that ended the first column:

"The speed of technological change is now the slowest it will be for the rest of your life."

I know, it leaves me breathless as well.

Sarasota resident David Houle is a globally recognized futurist. He has given speeches on six continents, written 13 books and is futurist in residence at Ringling College of Art and Design. His websites are davidhoule.com and the2020sdecade.com. Email him at david@davidhoule.com.

