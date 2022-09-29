U.S. markets open in 8 hours 6 minutes

New 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Unveiled at State Fair of Texas With Exceptional Off-road and Towing Capability: Available With 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine

·8 min read

Ram Continues to Build Its Off-road Truck Portfolio and Fortify Its Position as North America's Off-road and Performance Truck Leader

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel Unveiled at State Fair of Texas with Exceptional Off-road and Towing Capability
  • New 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, positioned between Laramie and Power Wagon, offers enthusiasts off-road performance features straight from the factory

  • New Ram Heavy Duty Rebel builds on popular, ultra-capable Ram 1500 Rebel

  • 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel features a unique exterior design, aggressive off-road tires, an electronic rear locker and rear limited-slip differential, skid plates and an optional 12,000-lb. WARN winch

  • Segment-leading suspension system features the best ride quality, handling, load-carrying characteristics and articulation, loaded or unloaded, with exclusive five-link coil suspension

  • Available rear air suspension system further enhances best-in-class ride and handling qualities

  • Standard 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 engine with variable-valve timing (VVT); optional 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel engine

  • 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel power numbers:

  • 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel offers three different seating options, including a full Natura Plus leather bucket seat

  • Available safety features include adaptive cruise control, full-speed forward-collision warning plus, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, automatic headlamps, digital rearview mirror with tow mode and rain-sensing windshield wipers

  • New Ram Heavy Duty Rebel joins Power Wagon, Ram 1500 TRX and Ram 1500 Rebel to reinforce Ram's off-road leadership with the most capable production off-road trucks in the industry

  • Ram Heavy Duty sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings

  • 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022

Ram today unveiled the new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel at the State Fair of Texas. This new model expands the brand's heavy-duty lineup and offers a unique and exceptional combination of off-road performance without sacrificing towing and payload capabilities.

The new 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel, positioned between Laramie and Power Wagon, further fortifies Ram trucks as North America's off-road and performance truck leader.

"Ram Heavy Duty Rebel buyers will enjoy that the newest addition to our versatile lineup offers a combination of off-road performance without having to sacrifice capability," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Ram has a deep, rich and strong history of the most capable off-road trucks, and the new 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel adds to that history while delivering the segment's benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology."

Ram Heavy Duty Rebel models offer a choice between a 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 with cylinder deactivation and variable-cam timing (VCT) and 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 engines. Other features include a unique suspension, rear limited slip differential, rear electronic locker and an available 12,000-lb. winch installed from the factory.

2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel
The new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel offers off-road truck buyers an even wider selection with increased off-road performance and towing and payload capability. Ram Heavy Duty Rebel features a unique combination of technology, performance and a distinctive exterior appearance straight from the factory.

The Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel uses Power Wagon's structure and off-road prowess as a base while offering an alternative that off-road truck customers have been clamoring for, an available 6.7-liter Cummins Standard-Output Turbo Diesel I-6 engine that produces 370 horsepower and 850 lb.-ft. of torque with a powerband that provides ample torque starting at 1,700 rpm. The 68RFE six-speed automatic transmission is standard with the turbo diesel option. The standard 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 with cylinder deactivation and VCT provides 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque and is paired with the 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission.

Exterior styling cues are shared with Power Wagon, but Rebel features unique badging and a sport performance hood from Mopar. Ram Heavy Duty Rebel also features a unique off-road suspension, a rear limited-slip differential and rear electronic locker, 20-inch wheels (optional 18-inch wheels – late availability), 33-inch off-road tires and skid plates that protect the fuel tank and transfer case. Cargo tie-downs are standard while a spray-in bedliner, LED bed lighting and bed step are available.

An integrated front-mounted WARN Zeon-12 winch, rated at 12,000 lbs., is available on 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel models equipped with the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine. The winch is installed at the factory and features a unique fairlead and fairlead retainer that utilizes a synthetic line that is maneuverable and won't kink or fray.

Ram Heavy Duty trucks already feature a segment-leading suspension system with the best ride and handling, loaded or unloaded. The new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel uses this exclusive five-link coil design that provides enhanced load-carrying characteristics and articulation. An available rear air suspension system is also available and further enhances best-in-class ride and handling qualities. Maximum towing for the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is 16,870 pounds and maximum payload is 3,140 pounds.

Inside, the new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel offers three different seating options, including a cloth bench or bucket seat, a Bristol leather bench or bucket seat and a full Natura Plus leather bucket seat. Rebel also features a 360-degree Surround View camera, which includes forward-view camera gridlines to help navigate obstacles. This system provides a single display-screen view of both sides of a trailer to assist drivers in maneuvering towing setups. An available 12-inch frameless digital gauge cluster features nearly two dozen different menus. The full-color cluster features five reconfigurable tiles for at-a-glance data, or quick and easy access to the most used information. Drivers may choose between analog or digital instrumentation. All cluster settings can be saved to a user profile.

Available safety features include adaptive cruise control, full-speed forward-collision warning plus, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, automatic headlamps, digital rearview mirror with tow mode and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is available in a crew cab configuration with a six-foot, four-inch box.

The new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $67,045 plus $1,895 destination.

New 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel models go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Ram Truck Brand
In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

  • 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

  • Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

  • Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

  • Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

  • The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

  • Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

  • Most awarded light-duty truck in America

  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

