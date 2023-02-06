U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

2023 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - May 9-10, 2023)

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

97% of customers will have searched online for reviews of your business before they decide to either work with you or make a purchase. And now, as we adapt to the new post Pandemic landscape, most organizations are rethinking how they engage and communicate with customers, partners, and fellow employees.

With increased scrutiny from the media, online and the general public, the stakes are higher than ever to be perceived in a favorable light. If there is a negative perception (as we've seen with examples of how various airlines, travel agencies & insurance providers have handled the pandemic), it can have disastrous consequences for your company's stability and revenue.

So how do you implement a watertight reputation management & brand resilence plan, that protects and enhances your companies reputation for the future in this new post pandemic landscape?

Join 150+ PR/Marketing & Communications professionals for The 2023 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit. Now in it's 4th year and back for the first time post pandemic. This unique 2-day live and virtual event will provide you with the right tools, strategies and processes needed to protect and enhance your companies reputation for the future.

Listen, engage and takeaway actionable strategies with 20+ cross-industry leading speakers, happy to discuss their front-line experiences of planning/contingency & recovery while managing public communications in often challenging and fast-moving situations. This is one event not to be missed!

Previous Summit Themes Included:

  • Building a new corporate culture in living rooms and home offices

  • Black Out Tuesday (June 4, 2020): Were companies practising advocacy or performative activism?

  • Telehealth: Lessons for Reputation

  • Brand resilience anytime anywhere

  • Communicating through crisis

  • The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis

  • Measuring social media strategy in the new normal

  • Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm

  • Innovation and brand resilience coming out of the pandemic

  • Why the business card isn't dead...just yet

  • Using media intelligence to combat disinformation

Previous Speakers Included:

Georgette Pascale
Founder & CEO
Pascale Communications

Alechia Reese
Director of Public Relations & Creative Marketing
The PowHERful Foundation

Kati Murphy
Executive Director of Public Affairs
The Art Institute of Chicago

Richard Crompton
VP Corporate Communications
Cayuga Centers

Hunter Hoffmann
SVP, Global Marketing and Communications
Amtrust Financial Services

Tori Oman Carter
Global Public Affairs
KFC Yum! Brands

Tom Albright
President & CEO
Recros Medica

Frederik Bjorndal
Corporate Press Manager
Novozymes

Sheila Doyle
Managing Director
High Falls Hemp

Ken Wisnefski
Founder & CEO
Webimax

Stephen Madden
Editor in Chief
Haymarket Media

Brandi Boatner
Social and Influencer Communications Lead, Global Markets
IBM

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1h2tj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


