2023 was a 'rough year' for real estate sales in Pueblo. Will 2024 be better?

There is no doubt 2023 was a challenging year for real estate. It may have been even worse than the 2008 global financial crisis for some realtors.

"About 130 to 140 agents have dropped out — 2023 was rough," said Dave Anderson, a spokesperson for the Pueblo Association of Realtors who has been a realtor for 30-plus years. "The years of 2008 and 2009 were not fun and 2023 may have been a worse year for some realtors, so a lot of agents did not make a lot of money."

Realtors have been urged in staff meetings to save, not spend, and to look ahead to the slow down.

"It's part of being in the business and it was just not a good year for realtors," Anderson said.

Now that the Colorado Association of Realtors has compiled its final figures for the year, the Pueblo real estate picture is clear.

“The past year delivered negative results across most of the major measurable categories in the Pueblo real estate market," Anderson said. "Sold homes were down 22.4%, new listings were down 16.3%, pending sales were down 17.3% and our overall new home (building) permits were down a significant 40.4%.

"Home builders are being very cautious with new starts due to pricing and high interest rates that are keeping buyers away. The public is being cautious because of a wide range of market uncertainties, including the high interest rates and inflation," he explained.

In 2023, the median home price ticked down just slightly, .09%, and ended the year at $307,150. Anderson said the only figure that went up in 2023 was average days on the market, which increased more than 32% to 86 days.

"Sellers were forced to sit on properties a little longer and make far more concessions than at any time in the past several years," Anderson said.

What to expect from Pueblo's real estate market in 2024

Interest rates started coming down at the end of 2023 and are currently in the 6% range, Anderson said. He expects rates will continue to slowly drop and "may be in the high 5% range sometime during the second quarter."

Anderson said some buyers can get that high 5% interest rate right now if they meet certain criteria.

Anderson said he expects the 2024 market will be impacted by caution and even politics, from the local mayoral runoff election on Jan. 23 to the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"The public, realtors and builders will be cautious. People will have to feel good about (the security of) their jobs," Anderson explained.

In Pueblo, the slowing down of work at the Pueblo Chemical Depot "will put some houses on the market and hopefully it will be at a time when we have buyers," Anderson said. "I think the addition of new jobs at CS Winds (wind turbine factory) will help."

Anderson said some home buyers are hoping for the return of the low interest rates of the 2020-2022 era.

"The public still thinks they are going to see 3% interest rates and that is not going to happen again," Anderson said.

Pueblo was not alone in its real estate struggles. Most Colorado markets, save some resort areas where buyers don't need to get loans, experienced the same downturn in real estate transactions.

“Not only have high mortgage rates been a death-knell for first-time homebuyers or homebuyers without a minimum down payment, they also stopped the move-up market where a huge percentage of current homeowners have mortgages under 3.5% and don’t want to trade that in," said Colorado Association of Realtors spokesperson Chris Hardy, a Fort Collins-based realtor.

“We remain optimistic about 2024 and the falling interest rates. That will help the market overall as we wait for the spring and buyers to get active once again,” Anderson said.

