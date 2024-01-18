2023 saw record-low home listings. What's in store for buyers in 2024?

Milwaukee-area homebuyers still don't have many options to choose from, nearly four years after the pandemic set the housing market ablaze.

Despite a small uptick in listings toward the end of the year, the number of homes for sale is "still abysmal," said Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR).

"Every year, since the turn of the century, we've had more listings than we had [in 2023]," Ruzicka said.

It's a new year for the Milwaukee housing market, and some changes are on the horizon — including falling interest rates and a state-level push for new construction. But many market conditions, including high prices and low inventory, haven't budged.

Here's what you need to know the home market as 2024 kicks off:

Interest rates may be reaching a 'new normal'

There's some good news for buyers: Mortgage rates, which hit decade highs this past fall, have been trending downward. Last week, 30-year-mortgage rates averaged 6.66%, according to Freddie Mac.

Homeowners who bought or refinanced during the pandemic, however, remain reluctant to trade their low-interest mortgages for today's higher rates. These "golden handcuffs" are freezing many Milwaukee homeowners in place, even those who'd like to move.

Courtney Stefaniak, a Realtor with The Stefaniak Group, said she's talked to plenty of people who would like to sell their current home and move, but have been deterred by higher rates.

Stefaniak expects that eventually, some of those reluctant sellers will stop trying to time the market.

"Live your life," she said, adding, "You’re never going to sell and buy low."

New initiatives for new construction

Wisconsin's housing shortage has been many years in the making. After the Great Recession, new construction slowed dramatically. Wisconsin added about 170,000 new households between 2010 and 2021, but only about 123,000 new homes, according to American Community Survey estimates.

In the past decade, many Milwaukee-area developers were building for renters, instead of homeowners. In Milwaukee, apartment construction has been relatively strong, but condominium construction has been virtually nonexistent. New single-family homes and new subdivisions, too, are harder to come by.

The Journal Sentinel broke down these construction trends in a May story.

This summer, state lawmakers took aim at the housing shortage, with a package of bills encouraging new construction. But construction takes time, which means it will take a while to measure the impact of that legislation, Ruzicka said.

Sales falling but prices still rising

Milwaukee-area home sales fell substantially in 2023, but prices continued to rise, according to GMAR's quarterly report.

About 16,500 homes sold in the four-county, greater Milwaukee area in 2023, down from about 20,400 the year prior.

Competition for a limited supply of homes continues to push prices up. In the last three months of 2023, the average home in the Milwaukee metro-area sold for $417,800 — topping $400,000 for the first time, GMAR found.

