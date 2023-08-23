2023 Shipper of Choice profile: Ken’s Foods

Ken’s Foods has been chosen as a 2023 Shipper of Choice. Pictured is its Las Vegas facility. (Photo: Ken's Foods)

The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain.

Among the top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2023 is … Ken’s Foods.

About Ken’s Foods

Ken’s Foods, headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, is a privately held food manufacturing company known for its production of salad dressings, sauces and marinades.

The family-owned company was founded in 1958 in the basement of the Ken’s Steak House restaurant in Framingham, Massachusetts, according to its website. Today, it is the third-largest manufacturer of salad dressing behind Kraft Heinz and Wish-Bone, producing more than 400 varieties of dressings and sauces. Its brands include Ken’s, Sweet Baby Ray’s and Sticky Fingers.

The company’s commercial food manufacturing divisions produce more than 1,000 products both for retail sale and food service.

Over the decades, Ken’s has expanded nationwide and now operates four manufacturing facilities with more than 1,200 employees in Marlborough, Las Vegas, McDonough, Georgia, and Lebanon, Indiana. The Lebanon location produces between 300 million and 400 million pounds of dressings, sauces and marinades annually, according to the company.

“[The facility] has been designed to improve distribution logistics and support the growth of Ken’s Foods product sales for both retail and food service,” the company said.

Ken’s Foods incorporated in 1958, having been created in the basement of Ken’s Steak House in Massachusetts. (Photo: Shutterstock/Sadie Mantell)

Why Ken’s Foods made the cut

Ken’s is making its debut in the annual Shipper of Choice awards. Companies on the list received nominations between February and May detailing how they went above and beyond in the past year to ensure efficient and effective operations. The FreightWaves Research team then evaluated the hundreds of nominations and contextualized them with SONAR data sets like industry-specific detention times to select this year’s 25.

The awards have become a significant benchmark in the freight industry, highlighting the companies that are leading the way in fostering strong relationships with their carrier partners and creating a positive impact in the industry. The 2023 list reflects the dynamic nature of the industry, with a mix of long-standing leaders and new entrants making their mark.

In nominating Ken’s, Paul Truman of carrier Truline Corp., said: “They understand the challenges of the trucking industry and work closely with their carriers to find efficient solutions. They understand the word ‘partnership’ and working together brings more value than trying to take advantage of either party.”

