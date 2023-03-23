2023 Strategic Analysis of Emerging Revenue Streams for Automakers: Focus on MaaS, Electric Vehicles, Asset Monetization, Connected and Autonomous Vehicle, New Business Models
This report aims to identify various business models connected to emerging markets and how automotive OEMs can generate extra revenue. For automakers, there are several lucrative additional revenue-generating areas, including mobility as a service, commercial charging stations, non-fungible tokens, purpose-built vehicles, and connected car features.
The studysummarizes new opportunities for automakers to expand their business models across the entire value chain and establishes the current methods used by automotive OEMs in each new area of revenue generation.
The growth of digital tools and technologies has created new business models for the automotive industry. Today's automotive OEMs are shifting from selling cars to providing mobility solutions by exploring opportunities in several markets, such as electric vehicles, connected and autonomous mobility, and others, to create revenue opportunities.
It categorizes the 4 primary areas of the automotive value chain with opportunities for additional revenue streams. These include connected cars, electric vehicle strategies, mobility as a service, and asset monetization.
It identifies the top automotive OEMs' initiatives in revenue growth sectors and groups them by growth prospects.
It offers individual case studies to discuss the standout activities of major automakers across the world and how they utilize the additional revenue stream areas to monetize, cut costs, and create high-level brand integration with customers and social media followers of the brand.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Revenue Streams of Automakers
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3 New Business Model Overview
New Business Model Opportunities: Overview
New Business Model Opportunities for Automotive OEMs
Presence of Automotive OEMs in Additional Revenue Streams
Challenges in Monetization Through New Business Models
4 New Business Model Strategies: Connected and Autonomous Vehicle
Connected Vehicle Data Monetization Segmentation
Connected Vehicle Data Monetization
Monetization Through App Stores
Connect Car Fleet Management Activities by OEMs
Value Potential Analysis for Connected App Monetization Techniques
Connected OS Monetization Capability Analysis
General Motors Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques
Ford Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques
Tesla Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques
Toyota Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques
5 New Business Model Strategies: Electric Vehicle
Electric Vehicle Monetization Segmentation
Monetization Through EV Charging Infrastructure
EV Charging Infrastructure Monetization Through Major OEMs
Second Life Applications: Battery Repurposing - Select OEM Activity
Opportunities in EV Robot Charging Business: Ziggy Case Study
EV Platform Development and Associated Business Opportunities
EV Strategies by Volkswagen
6 New Business Model Strategies: MaaS
Different Areas of Monetization Opportunities by MaaS OEMs
OEMs' Mobility Initiatives in MaaS Areas
Shared Mobility Capability Analysis for Top OEMs
Mercedes Benz and BMW: Partnership in MaaS Areas
SEAT: Mobility Service Business Opportunity Areas
Revenue Generation Through Purpose-built Vehicle Development
7 New Business Model Strategies: Asset Monetization
Asset Monetization Segments
Revenue Through Social Media
Business Opportunities Through Contract Manufacturing
Revenue Through Merchandising
Revenue from Carbon Credits
Non-fungible Token Sales in Automotive
Pre-owned Cars Business Model by OEMs
8 New Business Model Analysis
New Business Model Capability Analysis
Porter's 5 Forces on New Business Opportunities in Automotive
Future Business Area Prediction
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Monetization Through Connected Vehicle Data
Growth Opportunity 2: Revenue from Electric Vehicle Business Areas
Growth Opportunity 3: Revenue Generation Through Omnichannel Sales
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
BMW
Ford
General Motors
Mercedes Benz
SEAT
Tesla
Toyota
Volkswagen
Ziggy
