2023 SUBARU OUTBACK DELIVERS IMPROVED SAFETY AND STYLING

New Onyx trim is introduced

Outback receives an updated look with redesigned front fascia and exterior cladding

Includes the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with available Wide-Angle Mono Camera

Updated multimedia system with available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is delighted to announce pricing for the 2023 Subaru Outback. The legendary SUV alternative with car-like handling receives updated styling as well as new safety and in-vehicle technologies. Also new for 2023, the Onyx boasts trim-specific interior and exterior features.

For the 2023 model year, Outback will be available in Convenience, Touring, Onyx, Limited, Wilderness, Limited XT, and Premier XT trim levels. The XT and Wilderness models come standard with the powerful 2.4-litre turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine. Also, in conjunction with EyeSight version four, a new Wide-Angle Mono Camera is added to the Premier XT trim.

With the exception of the recently released Wilderness, the Outback lineup receives a bolder look thanks to a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille, redesigned LED headlights and fog lights, and a more rugged front bumper cover. On the sides, the expanded wheel arch cladding adds to the vehicle's rugged new look while providing additional protection.

The 2023 Outback comes standard with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster.

The top-level Premier XT trim adds a third Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The additional camera further expands the field of view to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. EyeSight gives an alert to the driver, and, when necessary, applies the brakes to avoid collisions. Also new for Premier XT is a full LCD Smart Rearview Mirror with auto-dimming, compass, and Homelink.

Story continues

On models equipped with Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD), EyeSight includes Automatic Emergency Steering. This new feature works in conjunction with the Pre-Collision Braking System to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 80 km/h.

NEW ONYX TRIM

The Onyx features black-finish exterior elements, 18-inch gunmetal alloy wheels, black badging, a rear bumper step pad as well as an exclusive grey two-tone interior. Further, the seats are wrapped in soft-touch all-weather material. The Onyx builds on the Touring trim and adds heated rear outboard seats, alloy pedals, and dual-function X-MODE.

PERFORMANCE AND CAPABILITY

The 2023 Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 220 millimetres of ground clearance (230 millimetres for Wilderness) is greater than that of many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry as well as exceptional comfort and driving dynamics for a vehicle with such capability.

XT and Wilderness models are equipped with the 2.4-litre turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine that delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the standard naturally aspirated 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER has a responsive 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm.

All 2023 Outback models are paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2.4-litre turbo in XT models delivers an estimated 10.6/8.1 L/100 km city/highway and has a 1,588 kg towing capacity, the most of any Outback in history. Outback Wilderness achieves an estimated 11.0 / 9.0 L/100 km city/highway fuel economy. The 2.5-litre achieves up to an estimated 9.2/7.3 city/highway L/100 km.

STRUCTURE AND SAFETY

Introduced in 2017, the Subaru Global Platform has been optimized for the Outback, boasting a structure that is 70-percent stiffer in both torsional and front-suspension rigidity compared to the previous Outback platform. It is also 100-percent stiffer in both front lateral flexural and rear subframe rigidity. Crash protection is improved, as the new body absorbs over 40-percent more energy in front/side crashes than the prior model. When a crash is unavoidable, the Outback protects the driver and passengers with eight standard airbags, including a driver's knee airbag. Subaru expects the 2023 Outback will achieve top safety scores when it is tested later this year, including a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Assist, which provides steering assist when the vehicle veers toward the outside of its lane, helping the driver maintain a direct path. The DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, available on Limited, Limited XT and Premier XT, uses a dedicated infrared camera and facial recognition technology to identify signs of driver fatigue or distraction and provides audio and visual warnings to alert the driver and passengers. Additional available driver-assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and SRVD with Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

An available Front View Monitor on Wilderness and Premier XT captures images within the driver's blind spots in front of the vehicle and displays a 180-degree view on the 11.6-inch display, providing safety and assistance when checking road conditions ahead, parking, and off-roading.

SUBARU IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

The 2023 Outback comes standard with a dual seven-inch display infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Debuting on Touring trim and up is the latest version of the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a full-screen display. All models with wireless carplay functionality are also equipped with a wireless phone charger.

The system features an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, X-MODE, and vehicle features. Additional standard features include a new Valet Mode, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, SiriusXM (3-month free subscription), HD Radio, and over-the-air updates.

The 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system includes voice-activated navigation powered by the latest version of TomTom and SiriusXM Traffic (3-month free subscription).

The 2023 Outback is the first vehicle in the Subaru model lineup to integrate what3words (W3W), an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words. W3W has divided the world into a grid of 3-metre squares and given each square a unique combination of three words -- a what3words address. Customers can navigate to and share trailheads, scenic overlooks and other hard-to-find places with precise accuracy using just three words. The feature is standard on models equipped with the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system.

The Outback is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent, Impreza, and Legacy.

Trim Pricing Convenience $32,695 Touring $36,995 Onyx $38,695 Limited $40,995 Wilderness $43,195 Limited XT $43,995 Premier XT $46,395

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/15/c9266.html