2023 Taiwan-Japan Smart City Exchange Summit: creating a new paradigm with data applications

Co-hosted by Vpon, iKala, NextDrive and New Economy Ventures to expand cooperation opportunities between Taiwan and Japan

TAIPEI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to deepen exchanges between Taiwan and Japan and increase future business opportunities in smart cities, the 2023 Taiwan-Japan Smart City Exchange Summit co-organized by Vpon, iKala, NextDrive and New Economy Ventures (NEV) will be held on the first floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on March 29. At the event, participants will share their knowledge and experience on how to use data technology to reimagine transportation, tourism, business and governance while building and managing smart cities in Taiwan. The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau has been invited to share local successful cases, with the goal of facilitating future planning for the joint development of smart cities and opening up further collaborative opportunities between Taiwan and Japan.

The 2023 Japan Smart City Exchange Summit specially invited Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau chairman Hiroshi Mizohata to share case experiences in Japan. He welcomed the potential for tie-ups between companies in Taiwan and Japan that enhance cooperation in data applications. In addition, representatives from a host of Taiwan government agencies including the Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism, New Taipei City Government's Tourism and Travel Department, Taoyuan City Government's Taoyuan First Stop in Taiwan, Pingtung County Government's Transportation and Tourism Division, Taipei City Government's Department of Information and Tourism, and Taichung City Government's Research, Development and Evaluation Commission will also participate in the summit during which they will share their cases involving the application of big data in the development of smart cities, as well as ideas for smart city sustainability, smart infrastructure construction and urban digital transformation.

The four co-organizers will also share their own opportunities on smart city development. Among them Vpon founder Victor Wu, who entitled his presentation "Impact of a big data ecosystem: the mission and task of gathering together multiple teams for cross-border development", will talk about his firm's experience in creating more complete solutions by collaborating with other Taiwanese companies to enter the Japanese market as the driver of data solutions within the context of Taiwan-Japan exchanges. iKala co-founder and CEO Sega Cheng will elaborate on trend insights based on tracking the efforts undertaken by online celebrities involved in cross-border businesses and how their Key Opinion Leader Radar solution can be applied to cross-border market services. NextDrive founder and CEO Jeryuan Yan, NEV general partner Jeff Wen and National Chung Cheng University dean of Information Technology Pao-Ann Hsiung will explore the future of data governance sustainability, the resilience of data technologies as well as the use of energy and AI in the processing of data.

In addition to being co-organizers of the summit, Vpon and iKala will also set up joint booths (booth 329 & 331) at the Taipei Smart City Summit & Expo from March 28 to 31, where they plan to demonstrate their best application examples on helping the governments of Taiwan and Japan develop smart cities through big data and technology tools. By participating in the summit or visiting the booth, participants can gain insight into the latest technologies currently trending in the worlds of cross-border intelligence, data technology and smart cities, as well as learn about what the future portends for smart cities jointly developed by Taiwanese firms and members of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association as a result of advances being made in cross-border cooperation and innovation. (Registration at ACCUPASS )

