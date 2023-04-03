U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,577.00
    +117.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,213.75
    -88.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.50
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    +4.40 (+5.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.30
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.60 (+3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2367
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0890
    +0.2920 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,257.69
    -104.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.59
    +3.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,686.97
    +55.23 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

How the New 2023 Tax Brackets Will Affect Your Bill

1
Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

In an effort to adjust for inflation, the IRS announced new tax brackets for the 2023 tax year. The top tax rate remains at 37%, which now applies to individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $578,125 or $693,750 for married couples filing jointly, up from last year’s income limits, which were $539,900 or $647,850 for married couples filing jointly. These rates will go into effect now on your paycheck but will impact the taxes you file in 2024.

Learn More: Surprising Data Reveals The Top 25 Tax-Friendly States To Retire
Tips: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

The other rates for tax year 2023 are as follows:

  • 35% for incomes over $231,250 ($462,500 for married couples filing jointly)

  • 32% for incomes over $182,100 ($364,200 for married couples filing jointly)

  • 24% for incomes over $95,375 ($190,750 for married couples filing jointly)

  • 22% for incomes over $44,725 ($89,450 for married couples filing jointly)

  • 12% for incomes over $11,000 ($22,000 for married couples filing jointly)

So, what do these new brackets mean for you? Here’s a look at how these changes can affect your wallet.

Your 2023 Paychecks May Increase

The IRS adjustments will raise the top amounts of all seven federal income tax brackets for 2023, and thereby increase the paychecks of many employees by taxing more of their earnings at lower rates.

“Assuming all else stays the same, this means that workers will see higher take-home pay starting in January,” said Scott Curley, CEO and co-founder of FinishLine Tax Solutions. “However, for some high-earners, this benefit could be offset by having more of their income subject to Social Security payroll taxes because the maximum earnings subject to the Social Security payroll tax will increase by nearly 9% to $160,200 — up from the $147,000 maximum for 2022.”

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Refunds Will Be Smaller in 2023

Although the new tax brackets won’t affect your paychecks and taxes owed until next year, Curley notes that refund checks could be smaller this year as well thanks to adjustments made to the tax brackets in the 2022 tax year.

“Refunds are going to be smaller in 2023, so if people consider a larger refund an advantage, then we will expect the tax bracket changes to be more of a disadvantage to taxpayers this year,” he said. “However, larger refunds are typically given to low-income workers, so you technically don’t want to be in that pool where you have a larger refund.”

Find Out: 8 IRS Secrets To Know for the 2023 Tax Filing Season

How To Maximize Your Refund With Tax Bracket Changes

If you want to increase your refund, one way to do so is to increase your 401(k) contributions, which will decrease your taxable income and could put you into a lower tax bracket.

For other options on minimizing your tax bill and maximizing your refund, Curley recommends working with a tax professional.

“Get someone to help you understand your tax responsibilities so you can minimize your taxes legally,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with avoiding taxes, but you can’t evade them. Tax codes are very complex, and no matter what the brackets look like, you want to legally minimize your tax responsibilities.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the New 2023 Tax Brackets Will Affect Your Bill

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • WWE and UFC owner Endeavor agree to massive merger

    A WWE-Endeavor merger would make business sense, though some questions remain.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.