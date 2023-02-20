2023 United States Live Performance Theaters Market Report: Increasing Consumer Spending Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Performance Theaters in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As part of the larger entertainment sector, Live Performance Theaters industry performance is affected by per capita disposable income as industry products are considered nonessential.

Furthermore, many theaters in this industry operate on a non-profit basis and therefore rely on federal funding from institutions such as the National Endowment for the Arts and nonprofit foundations. As income levels increased, consumer spending has risen, leading more people to spend more on live performances.

As a result, industry revenue increased over the five years to 2019.Steady, albeit slower, growth is anticipated to continue over the next five years to 2024, as per capita disposable income and the number of households earning over $100,000 per year continue to increase. However, further cuts to federal funding are anticipated to hinder revenue growth.

Companies in this industry stage live performances of musicals, operas, plays, comedy, improvisational, mime and puppet shows. This industry includes dinner theaters, which also provide food and drinks.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



