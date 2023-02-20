U.S. markets closed

2023 United States Live Performance Theaters Market Report: Increasing Consumer Spending Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Performance Theaters in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As part of the larger entertainment sector, Live Performance Theaters industry performance is affected by per capita disposable income as industry products are considered nonessential.

Furthermore, many theaters in this industry operate on a non-profit basis and therefore rely on federal funding from institutions such as the National Endowment for the Arts and nonprofit foundations. As income levels increased, consumer spending has risen, leading more people to spend more on live performances.

As a result, industry revenue increased over the five years to 2019.Steady, albeit slower, growth is anticipated to continue over the next five years to 2024, as per capita disposable income and the number of households earning over $100,000 per year continue to increase. However, further cuts to federal funding are anticipated to hinder revenue growth.

Companies in this industry stage live performances of musicals, operas, plays, comedy, improvisational, mime and puppet shows. This industry includes dinner theaters, which also provide food and drinks.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition

  • Main Activities

  • Similar Industries

  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary

  • Key External Drivers

  • Current Performance

  • Industry Outlook

  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain

  • Products & Services

  • Demand Determinants

  • Major Markets

  • International Trade

  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration

  • Key Success Factors

  • Cost Structure Benchmarks

  • Basis of Competition

  • Barriers to Entry

  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity

  • Technology & Systems

  • Revenue Volatility

  • Regulation & Policy

  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data

  • Annual Change

  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c56hla

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


