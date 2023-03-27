U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,974.26
    +3.27 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,405.98
    +168.45 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,747.31
    -76.65 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.55
    +9.63 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.35
    +2.09 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.00
    -24.80 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    -0.19 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.1100 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5190
    +0.8180 (+0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,946.34
    -853.29 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.35
    -20.10 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

2023 US 5G Smartphone Benchmark Study: PC 1.5 (Power Class 29 dBm) Versus a PC 2 (26 dBm) Capable Smartphones on the T-Mobile Network (Band n41) In and Around Laguna Beach, CA

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G NR Benchmark Study Vol 31: This is a Job for HPUE!" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For this report, a collaboration with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of a PC 1.5 (power class 29 dBm) versus a PC 2 (26 dBm) capable smartphone.

Highlights of the Report include the following:

Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL5 and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Background

At 3GPP RAN#78 back in December 2017, a few companies proposed a higher-class power amplifier (29 dBm) for certain LTE and 5G mid-band frequencies to offset the coverage challenges associated with the higher frequency TDD spectrum. Five years later, this proposal is finally becoming a commercial reality. The publisher has already tested PC 2 versus PC 3 in an earlier report so it was only natural for us to take on this topic.

Methodology

Testing took place on the T-Mobile network (Band n41) in and around Laguna Beach, CA. The publisher used 2 largely identical Motorola edge (2022) smartphones with the only difference being one phone supported PC 1.5 and one phone supported PC 2. The publisher did downlink and uplink tests, stationary and mobile, as well as individual versus parallel tests. T-Mobile only provided logistical support, including the provisioned phones.

The Results

As expected, the PC 1.5-enabled smartphone had higher downlink throughput in RF challenged areas, and it provided better coverage, higher uplink MCS values, used more PUSCH resource blocks, and made better use of UL-MIMO and UL-256QAM than the PC 2-enabled smartphone. The publisher quantifies the differences in the report.

UL-256QAM and UL-MIMO Revisited

We remind readers how these two critical features can provide much higher throughput/spectral efficiency than smartphones with only UL-64QAM and a single uplink layer. PC 1.5 enhances how frequently these two features are used. The publisher also compares the Motorola edge (2022) smartphone's uplink performance with a best-in-class smartphone that only supported UL-256QAM.

UL-MU-MIMO

Not to confuse readers, but when testing single-user UL-MIMO we discovered uplink Mulit-user MIMO in which the network supported up to four smartphones, each capable of concurrently using all possible uplink RBs with certain caveats. The publisher didn't quantify its benefits, but plans to do so in an upcoming report.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Key Observations

3.0 Detailed Results and Analysis

4.0 Test Methodology

5.0 Final Thoughts

Companies Mentioned

  • Motorola

  • Accuver Americas

  • Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data)

  • T-Mobile

  • Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3f69o!?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

  • Alibaba Rival Pinduoduo's Shopping App Was Taken Down From App Store, Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Flags Tampering Vulnerabilities

    Kaspersky Lab security researchers highlighted potential malware in PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo. Last week Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google suspended Pinduoduo after discovering malware in unsanctioned software versions. The Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider explained how the app could boost its privileges to vandalize user privacy and data security, Bloomberg reports. It tested versions of the app distributed through

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Putin and Xi’s plot to control the internet will leave the West in the dust

    When President Xi whispered a few sweet nothings into Vladimir Putin’s ear last week, it was a private exchange that they wanted everyone to hear.

  • Ford CEO on EV transition: 'Batteries are the constraint'

    Ford has its work cut out for it in securing enough critical minerals for its EV batteries.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, BP and TechnipFMC

    Shell, BP and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Might Block AI Rivals From Using Bing Search

    Microsoft (MSFT) reportedly cautions rival search engines that it may cut off access to its Internet-search data if they continue using it to develop their own AI chat products.

  • Jack Ma returns to China as govt tries to allay private sector fears

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the sober mood of its private businesses, and which sources said eventually spurred the new premier to reach out. The return of China's best-known entrepreneur may help to quell the concerns of its private sector after a bruising two-year regulatory crackdown. Ma's re-emergence in public offers support for the government's softening tone toward the private sector as leaders try to shore up an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs.

  • Oil rises on Kurdistan export halt and banking optimism

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday after Iraq was forced to halt some of its crude exports from its semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and helped by steps to contain a potential banking crisis that could have hit oil demand. Brent crude futures were up $1.66, or 2.2%, at $76.65 a barrel by 11:40 a.m. ET (15:40 GMT). Brent gained 2.8% last week while WTI rebounded by 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

  • Silicon Valley Loses a Giant

    Semiconductor maker Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who pioneered a theory on the technological evolution of computer chips, died on March 24 at the age of 94.

  • Twitter Source Code Leak Turns Into Hunt for the Perpetrator

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter is trying to hunt down the person who leaked proprietary source code that was published online until last week.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Pare Gains as Banks Rebound; Bonds Drop: Markets WrapThe code, which forms the basis for the web service’s platform and internal tools, was posted on

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Pare Gains as Banks Rebound; Bonds Drop: Mark

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Pare Gains as Banks Rebound; Bonds Drop: Markets WrapAramco agreed to start construc

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Saudi Aramco boosts China investment with two refinery deals

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco raised its multi-billion dollar investment in China by finalising and upgrading a planned joint venture in northeast China and acquiring an expanded stake in a privately controlled petrochemical group. The two deals, announced separately on Sunday and Monday, would see Aramco supplying the two Chinese companies with a combined 690,000 barrels a day of crude oil, bolstering its rank as China's top provider of the commodity. Aramco said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a 10% stake in privately controlled Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd for about $3.6 billion.

  • 3 Internet Delivery Services Stocks to Buy in a Flourishing Industry

    The Zacks Internet - Delivery Services industry participants like VIPS, MMYT and ASUR are poised to benefit from the reopening of economies and surging smartphone and Internet penetration in the emerging markets.

  • Automotive Industry News, Self-Driving Cars And Stocks To Watch

    Track the latest self-driving car trends and news from Tesla, GM, Ford, Google, Nvidia and other auto industry leaders and innovators.

  • Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

    It isn’t just the algorithms, but a competitive, user-oriented culture boosting apps such as TikTok, Shein and Temu.