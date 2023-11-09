2023 Veterans Day deals: Free meals and discounts at more than 60 restaurants, businesses

For Veterans Day, restaurants and businesses across the U.S. are recognizing the sacrifice of veterans and active-duty military personnel with free meals, deals and discounts.

The federal holiday, which is Saturday, is held on Nov. 11 to mark the end of World War I when the Allies and Germany signed an armistice agreement on Nov. 11, 1918 – fighting ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

But the date itself is meant to honor all those who served in the military, those who are living and those who have died.

Many of these deals are for Saturday, but some are good on Friday, and others over the weekend. Most discounts require proof of service, such as a form of veteran, military or military-dependent identification. Many offers are limited to dine-in guests as well. Always check with your closest location to confirm participation.

Will stocks trade on Veterans Day? Here's the status of financial markets on the holiday

Denny's: Free Grand Slam breakfast

On Friday from 5 a.m. to noon local time, Denny's will give those with a valid military ID or a DD 214 (a document showing a release from active duty) a free Grand Slam breakfast.

Denny's Grand Slam breakfast.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 25% discount

From Saturday to Monday, veterans and active duty and retired military personnel, reservists, and their dependents get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchases at Office Depot and OfficeMax. (Other terms include not combinable with other discounts such as Rewards Member or Business Select Member pricing.)Throughout the year, Office Depot and OfficeMax also give veterans 20% in-store discount on qualifying regularly-priced purchases.

Pilot Flying J: $12 meal deal

Pilot Flying J travel centers are giving all service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app a free meal credit valued up to $12. The offer can be claimed Friday to Sunday through the app and redeemed at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers. Options include hot and cold deli items, meals at participating on-site restaurants, snacks, fountain drinks, and Pilot coffee.

Story continues

Also through Sunday, customers can round up purchases to the nearest whole dollar at participating travel centers and Pilot will donate 100% of the roundup proceeds to the Call of Duty Endowment, which helps unemployed veterans get jobs.

Participating Pilot Flying J travel centers also offer year-round deals and discounts for service members verified with ID.me.

IHOP Veterans Day deal: Free pancakes

IHOP will be giving veterans and active-duty military a free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes entrée or Pancake Combo on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Dine-in only at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide.)

Dunkin' Veterans Day: Free doughnuts

On Saturday, Dunkin’ will give all retired and active military a free doughnut of their choice at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Lowe's Veterans Day: Collectible pins

On Saturday, Lowe’s will offer a free collectible pin to the first 150 veteran customers at each store.

Lowe's gives a 10% military discount to active duty and veteran military service members and their families every day on eligible purchases, with no annual limit. The home improvement chain also has dedicated parking spots for veterans at each store.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free boneless wings

Veterans and current armed services members with valid ID get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Saturday. (Only available for dine-in; at Buffalo Wild Wings Go locations you can can walk-in and order at the counter.)

Buffalo Wild Wings.

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night

All Golden Corral locations will give active military and veterans a free Military Appreciation Night dinner (buffet and beverage) on Monday starting at 5 p.m. until closing. (Available for dine-in only; no military ID required; free dinner not available for spouse or family members.)

Krispy Kreme Veterans Day: Free doughnut and coffee

At Krispy Kreme locations on Saturday, veterans and active military personnel can get a free doughnut of their choice and a free small hot or iced coffee (no purchase necessary; one per guest, in-shop and drive-through only).

Krispy Kreme Veterans Day deal.

Chevys Veterans Day: Free meal deal

At participating Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants, veterans and active military personnel can get a free 2-item combo on Saturday. Offer good at locations in California (South San Francisco, Vallejo, Sacramento, Fairfield, Elk Grove, Emeryville, Roseville, Santa Rosa and Union City); Florida (Orlando/Millenia, Miami); O’Fallon, Illinois; Olivette, Missouri; Greenbelt, Maryland; and Arlington, Virginia.

Beef O Brady’s: Free meal

Veterans eat for free (up to $12) at Beef O Brady’s on Veterans Day (each location can decide to extend the offer to active members of the military).

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion

Outback Steakhouse is giving all active and retired military personnel a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Saturday, November 11. And any veterans who come to the restaurant on Nov. 11 also get a free $10 bonus (to redeem from Nov. 12 to Dec. 17, 2023).

Outback Steakhouse is giving all active and retired military personnel a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Saturday, November 11.

Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti dinner

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara entrée at Fazoli’s on Veterans Day (present military ID or wear military uniform).

Famous Dave's: Free sandwich deal

Famous Dave's will give veterans and active military a free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side dish on Veterans Day (available all day for dine-in, to go and for online ordering).

Starbucks: Free coffee deal

Starbucks on Saturday will give a free tall 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee to veterans, current military service and spouses.

Starbucks will also be donating $100,000 each to Team Red, White & Blue and Travis Manion Foundation to support veterans and the military community.

Starbucks on Saturday will give a free tall 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee to veterans, current military service and spouses.

Village Inn: Free breakfast deal

Village Inn will give veterans and active military a free 2-2-2 Breakfast (two eggs, two strips of bacon or two sausage links, and two buttermilk pancakes) on Veterans Day.

Wings & Rings: Free lunch deal

Wings & Rings will give all veterans a free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Applebee's Grill & Bar: Free Veterans Day meal deal

Applebee's will give all veterans, active duty military, National Guard and reserves a free entrée when they dine-in on Saturday. The Veterans Day menu includes 6 oz. Top Sirloin, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad, and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.Applebee's will also give veterans and military a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, to go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Veterans Day deals

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has two deals:

Friday : Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Pork Chop Friday lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., when accompanied with a guest purchasing a lunch or dinner entrée (reservations and military ID are required).

Saturday: The restaurant is offering a Veterans Day Early Dinner, a 3-course $39 menu from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (reservations and military ID required).

Pokeworks Veterans Day: 20% off

Pokeworks is giving veterans and service members 20% off any order Saturday and Sunday with valid military ID. In-store only.

Old Hillside Bourbon Co.: A rye whiskey that support veterans

Want to support veterans and toast them at the same time? Old Hillside Bourbon Company, which was co-founded in Durham, North Carolina by a veteran, donates a portion of the proceeds from the sales of its Purple Heart Rye Whiskey to Military Missions In Action, a non-profit organization that assists veterans in need. You can order via ReserveBar (104 proof, $93.99, for a 750 milliliter bottle).

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CzFH-AJvIHV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Brass Tap: Free burger deal

Brass Tap Craft Beer Bars will give veterans a free Pub Burger on Veterans Day (each location can decide to extend the offer to active members of the military).

4Patriots: 72-Hour Survival Food Kit deal

Emergency preparedness company 4Patriots is offering all U.S. veterans and active military its $29 72-Hour Survival Food Kit for free on Veterans Day. To get the deal, complete a shipping form on the 4Patriots Veterans Day Celebration Page (it will be available only on Saturday).

Biggby Coffee: Free 24-ounce coffee

Veterans and active duty military get a free 24-ounce brewed coffee at Biggby Coffee on Veterans Day.

Biggby Coffee.

Buffalo’s Cafe: Free entrée

Buffalo's Cafe will give all dine-in veterans and active-duty military a free entrée from the menu (up to a $17.99 value; just present military ID or wear military uniform).

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Free meal

Hurricane Grill & Wings will give veterans and active-duty military who dine-in on Veterans Day a free entrée from a special menu including 10 bone-in wings, Yuengling Beer Battered Fish & Chips, Steakburger, Chicken Caesar Salad, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Chicken BLT Tacos. (Just present military ID or wear military uniform.)

Native Grill & Wings: Free meal

Native Grill & Wings will give veterans and active duty military who dine-in a free meal; choose from a ½-pound combo of wings or boneless wings, or a Native Burger with fries. (Just present military ID or wear military uniform.)

El Torito: Combo meal deal

Veterans and active military can get a free 2-item combo meal on Saturday at El Torito restaurants. (Dine-ins only, show a valid military ID or other form of ID such as being in uniform or a photo of customer in uniform.)

East Coast Wings + Grill: Special free meal

East Coast Wings + Grill has a Veterans Day free meal special on Saturday at its 60-plus locations across the U.S. Veterans and active military get their choice of a free meal: five boneless wings and a side; five bone-in wings and a side; a cheeseburger and side; or a Buffalo Chicken Salad. All meals include a fountain drink or tea.

Friendly’s Restaurants: Free lunch

Friendly’s will be offering veterans and military personnel with an active military ID a free lunch (free All American Cheeseburger and drink of choice) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m on Veterans Day.

Friendly's Veterans Day deal.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal and drink

Veterans and active duty military members can get a free dine-in entrée from a prix fixe menu and drink on Saturday with proof of service at company-owned California Pizza Kitchen locations (most are company-owned, with the exception of their locations within airports, casinos and stadiums).Another Veterans Day deal: veterans and active duty military who buy a pizza, pasta or salad get another one free (of equal or lesser value, redeemable from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21).

Chili's Veterans Day: Free entrée

Chili’s will give all veterans and active military personnel a free entrée on Saturday. Choices include an Oldtimer burger with cheese, a 3-Count Chicken Crispers meal, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, or chili or soup with a side salad.

Chilli's burger deal for veterans.

Round Table Pizza: 15% discount

When you order on Veterans Day, use the code VET15 to get 15% off your order at Round Table Pizza.

Yogurtland: $5 off orders

From Friday through Sunday, Yogurtland is offering $5 off online orders of $30 or more before taxes and fees. Order in the app or online and use the promo code FALL5. (Offer is not good for in-store purchases, gift card purchases, merchandise, or third-party delivery orders, and cannot be combined with any other offers or coupons.)

Yogurtland is offering $5 off online orders of $30 or more before taxes and fees on Veterans Day weekend (Nov. 10-12).

Grimaldi's Pizzeria: 25% off discount

Grimaldi's Pizzeria is giving all active, veteran and retired military with ID 25% off their order on Friday and Saturday. Also, all military service members and veterans get 15% off every day of the year.

PJ’s Coffee: Free coffee

PJ’s Coffee will give veterans and active-duty military a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew iced coffee on Saturday.

PJ's Coffee Veterans Day deal.

Farmer Boys: Free burger deal

Farmer Boys is giving veterans and active duty military a free Big Cheese burger on Veterans Day (one per service member; valid with proof of service, at participating locations, while supplies last; not valid on delivery or mobile orders).

Next Level Burger: 50% discount

Next Level Burger, a veteran-owned 100% plant-based burger chain with 10 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado, Texas and New York, is giving veterans, active-duty military and their families 50% off their dining tabs on Saturday.

Tim Hortons: Free coffee

Tim Hortons' U.S. locations will give all active military members and veterans a free small hot coffee on Saturday.

Tim Hortons.

Bar Louie's: Burger meal deal

Bar Louie will give veterans and active-duty military a free burger meal with choices including the Bourbon BBQ Burger, GastroBurger all day on Saturday. (Just show a valid military ID; offer good for dine-in only at participating locations. Additional exclusions may apply; please check your local Bar Louie for details.)

Bar Louie burger deal.

Kolache Factory: Breakfast deal

The pastry bakery-café chain is giving veterans and active military personnel a free Kolache and any size coffee on Saturday (in-store or curbside, not online; no purchase necessary; excludes Polish, Croissant varieties and espresso).

Lion's Choice: Free sandwich deal

St. Louis-based Lion's Choice will give active and retired members of the armed forces a free original roast beef sandwich on Saturday. (Customers just state they are a veteran or show a valid ID.) Also, Lion’s Choice has a 20% heroes discount all year long for veterans and active-duty military.

Hooters: Free dinner entrée

Veterans and active-duty military who present proof of service or a military ID on Veterans Day get a free dinner entrée from Hooters' Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage (dine-in only at participating locations). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes 10-Piece Boneless Wings, Hooters Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Chicken Salad.

Sleep Number: 20% off discount

Sleep Number is giving military and veterans a 20% off discount on most Sleep Number smart beds, bases, furniture, and bedding. Just go to the Sleep Number website for the discount.

Sleep Number is giving military and veterans a 20% off discount on most Sleep Number smart beds, bases, furniture, and bedding. Just go to the Sleep Number website for the discount.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free meal

All veterans and active military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will get a meal card for a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo. (No purchase is necessary; cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30, 2023.)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Free cake

Veterans get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with an in-store purchase on Saturday at Cracker Barrel. Also, customers can get 25% off U.S. military-themed products, in stores and online.

Sheetz: Free sandwich and car wash

At Sheetz's 700-plus locations, all veterans and active duty military can get a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink on Saturday. Veterans and military personnel can also get a free $9 car wash at Sheetz stores with a car wash.

Sheetz customers can donate their loyalty points in November towards the company's donation of $50,000 to the USO. Two hundred loyalty points donated will equate to a $1 donation via the Sheetz app.

Sheetz Veterans Day deal.

bb.q Chicken: 25% discount

Korean fried chicken franchise bb.q Chicken, which has 160 locations in the U.S., is taking 25% off all orders placed by veterans and active duty military in-store on Saturday (offer good at at participating U.S. locations).

The company is also donating a portion of Veterans Day sales to the Honor Flight Network, which flies U.S. veterans, including those who served in Korea, to the memorials in Washington, D.C. at no charge.

Twin Peaks: Free lunch deal

Twin Peaks, with more than 105 locations, will be giving veterans a free lunch on Veterans Day. Choices include a cheeseburger, chicken tenders, Caesar salad (chicken or shrimp), or Chicken Street Tacos. Guests can also donate to Tunnel to Towers, a charity to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families, and get a $5 off card.

Juice It Up!: Free smoothie

Smoothie, bowl and juice making chain Juice It Up! will be offering veterans and active service members a free medium classic smoothie on Saturday (available in-store only and requires proof of service).

Juice It Up! smoothies.

Metro Diner: 50% off discount

Metro Diner is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID on Veterans Day. The restaurant offers 10% off meals year-round.

Red Robin: Free burger deal

Red Robin is giving veterans and active military personnel who dine-in at participating Red Robin locations on Saturday a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries (not valid for online or to-go orders, must show proof of service).

Veterans and active military members – and their parents and spouses – can sign up for Red Robin’s military rewards program for special offers all year long.

Red Robin burger deal.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Free appetizer or dessert

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is giving veterans and active-duty military a free dine-in appetizer or dessert and a beverage with a show of ID (available all day, no purchase required). Also, Carrabba’s offers a Heroes Discount of 10% off to all service members, veterans and first responders year-round.

Smoothie King: Free smoothie deal

Smoothie King will give all active duty and military veterans a free 20-ounce smoothie on Saturday; choose from its Cherry X-Treme (red), Slim-N-Trim Vanilla (white) and Blueberry Heaven (blue) smoothies. (Just show a valid military ID. Participating locations and times vary; guests are encouraged to contact their local Smoothie King for more details.)

Smoothie King Veterans Day deal.

Bonefish Grill: Free shrimp

Bonefish Grill is giving a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp – crispy shrimp tossed in a signature creamy, spicy sauce – with a soft drink beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with valid ID on Saturday (offer good all day, no purchase required). Also, Bonefish Grill gives a 10% Heroes Discount to service members, veterans and first responders year-round.

Hat Creek Burger Co.: Free burger

Hat Creek will give all veterans a free Big Hat Burger with valid military ID on Veterans Day.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe: 'Gyros for our Heroes' deal

Taziki’s will have a "Gyros for our Heroes" offer giving all veterans a free Chicken Gyro on Saturday.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe gyros deal.

Bad Daddy's: Free burger meal deal

Bad Daddy’s will give all active and retired military personnel a free All American Burger with a small side of fries, chips or tots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (guests must show ID to redeem the offer).

Maverik's: Free coffee deal

Maverik –Adventure’s First Stop convenience store chain with 400 locations in 12 western states will give free coffee to veterans and active-duty military all day (up to a large coffee with valid military ID).

Red Lobster: Shrimp dinner deal

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time, Red Lobster will give all veterans, active-duty military and reservists a meal voucher for a Veterans Shrimp & Chips dinner – six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, french fries and coleslaw – to be redeemed from Monday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Dec. 10 for dine-in only. (Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem.)

Red Lobster shrimp dinner.

Wendy's: Free breakfast combo

At Wendy's, those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo – breakfast sandwich, seasoned potatoes and coffee or carbonated soft drink – during breakfast hours on Saturday. (Show military ID or a Veterans Advantage card; not valid for digital or delivery orders.)

Tocaya Modern Mexican: 50% off discount

Tocaya is giving veterans 50% off any purchase all day long Saturday, in-store only. (Just show military ID to get the deal.)

Tocaya deals.

Scooter's Coffee: Free drink

Scooter’s Coffee is giving veterans and military members a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day. (One per veteran, while supplies last, not available for order ahead in the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App).

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream: Free lunch buffet

Happy Joe’s will give all veterans, retired and active-duty U.S. military personnel a free lunch buffet with a drink on Saturday.

Happy Joe’s buffet.

The Greene Turtle: Free meal

The Green Turtle will give all active and retired military personnel a free entrée valued at up to $15 all day on Saturday. (Guests must show ID to redeem the offer; offer valid for dine-in only and cannot be combined with any other discounts.)

Potbelly: Free drink and cookie deal

Potbelly will give veterans and active-duty military a fountain drink and cookie free with their order of any entrée including sandwiches, soups and salads on Saturday.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Veterans Day 2023 free meals, deals, discounts: IHOP, Dunkin', Lowe's