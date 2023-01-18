U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.75
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,053.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,650.00
    +25.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.40
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.63
    +1.45 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.30
    +8.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.16
    -0.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    +0.0068 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0520
    +0.8440 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,232.53
    -42.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.84
    +1.99 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.95
    +0.92 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

2023 Western Channel and UK-Ireland Freight Stats Monthly Updates Service Featuring DFDS, P&O, Brittany Ferries, Irish Ferries, Stena Line, & Seatruck

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freightstat Monthly Update: Freight Unit Data for the Short Sea, Western Channel and UK-Ireland Routes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Freightstat shows monthly and annual data on freight units (i.e., Accompanied and unaccompanied trailers and lorries) for the Short Sea, Western Channel and UK-Ireland (Northern, Central and Southern) routes.

Data shows accompanied and unaccompanied trailers/trucks for UK Continent routes and total units for UK Ireland, plus quarterly and annual data from the Department for Transport.

Methodology

  • Each month ferry operators are sent out a standard email requesting their data. Data is sent back to the publisher then entered into a master spreadsheet.

  • Depending on the ferry operator, the author is supplied with monthly data on total freight units and the number of sailings/crossings.

  • Data is also collected from Eurotunnel, Department for Transport and the Irish Statistics Office to present a rounded picture of the market.

Deliverables

  • Each month subscribers are sent a pdf report showing comparisons between the current market and the previous year. Comparisons are made on a year-to-date and latest month basis.

  • Subscribers also receive an associated spreadsheet showing the summary data that appears in the pdf report, plus monthly data for the past 2 to 3 years.

Summary

  • Latest Trends

  • Annual Trends

  • Quarterly Trends

  • Monthly Review: UK-Continent

  • Monthly Review: UK-Ireland

  • Individual Routes

Data for each ferry company and each route serviced, analysed by the main routes (UK-Continent, UK-Ireland broken down by key channels).

Companies Mentioned

  • DFDS

  • P & O

  • Brittany Ferries

  • Irish Ferries

  • Stena Line

  • Seatruck

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mieij

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrin

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Costco must face lawsuit over 'dolphin safe' tuna claim

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday said Costco Wholesale Corp must face a lawsuit claiming it falsely advertises and labels its canned tuna as "dolphin safe" despite using fishing methods that harm and kill dolphins. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said the plaintiff in the proposed nationwide class action plausibly alleged that Costco fraudulently pledged adherence to a higher dolphin-safe standard than federal law requires, and then broke its "heightened promise." The plaintiff Melinda Wright accused Costco of violating California consumer protection laws by claiming its tuna was caught with "100% Monofilament Leaders & Circle Hooks," a practice she said is not dolphin-safe, and was "100% Traceable from Sea to Shelf," which she said could not be verified.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest pushback Microsoft is receiving from regulators and Big Tech competitors over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is embarking on a rapid global expansion to challenge Tesla but for now it's stuck in the slow lane on its rival's home turf. While BYD has not fully articulated its global ambitions in public, a concerted worldwide push has become the single most important strategic focus for China's biggest EV maker, four sources familiar with BYD management's thinking said. Besides a drive into some European markets already underway, BYD spent much of last year conducting a study on how to set up a U.S. distribution network for its latest electric models, two of the sources said.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • McDonald's Shares Menu Plans for the New Year (Expect More Big Macs)

    The fast-food chain has a major plan to revamp its business and that includes leaning heavily on its classic offerings.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapGas futures h

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).

  • Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now

    Strong acquisitions, consulting businesses as well as solid liquidity boost Accenture (ACN).

  • Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years

    Taiwan's trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China. That was worse than an increase of 1.3% forecast in a Reuters poll, and the worst quarterly performance since the economy contracted 1.13% in the third quarter of 2009, when the world was dealing with a financial crisis. Compared with the previous quarter, Taiwan's economy contracted 4.24% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.