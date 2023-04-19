【2023 World Earth Month】An alternative weekend destination - The Nature Conservancy's eco-friendly picnic campaign takes place in April

The Nature Conservancy launches "A break for a wild — Picnic in the city"

This campaign partners with restaurants to launch an eco-friendly picnic set and encourages everyone to take action to create a green, livable city

HONG KONG , April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 2023 marks the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day, a time for us to reflect on the benefits of nature to our lives. Taking advantage of Earth Month, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) advocates that the public "Take a Break", connect with nature and establish an unforgettable connection with the natural world! Let's all take a moment to reflect on the importance of nature in our lives and to pause from the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse ourself in our city's natural beauty. Let's rediscover the joy of spending time outdoors, truly appreciate Hong Kong's green spaces and recognize the connection between nature and our physical and mental well-being. In doing so, we can bond with family and friends and create precious memories that will last a lifetime.

From 15th April, 2023 to 14th May, 2023，TNC is collaborating with restaurants near urban green areas to launch the "Earth Month Picnic Set". Each set contains TNC picnic mats specially designed to celebrate Earth Month, Two portions of snacks and drinks, along with reusable containers and utensils. The sets will allow us to enjoy nature, cultivate the habit of reducing waste, lessen the burden on our planet and create a greener, more livable city together.

What is "World Earth Month"?

Earth Month takes place every April and is a global environmental campaign that aims to raise public appreciation of nature and promote green living habits. During Earth Month, leaders and environmental activists from all over the world join hands to promote sustainable development and climate solutions that can prevent further harm to our planet's natural resources. Throughout Earth Month, TNC hopes to raise awareness of the many benefits of nature brings to people's lives, while actively promoting conservation, sustainable development and other methods to address climate change, slow biodiversity loss and reduce environmental damage.

Lulu Zhou, Director, Strategic Partnerships (Asia Pacific) and Hong Kong Program Lead at The Nature Conservancy, said: "In line with Biodiversity COP15 held last year, a milestone agreement was reached to establish a global framework for biodiversity, which includes restoring ecosystems and addressing biodiversity loss. Therefore, we must recognize the significant role that cities play in conserving and restoring biodiversity. Cities are not only important human habitats but also home to many plant and animal species. By appreciating and establishing a connection with nature in the city, we can deepen our understanding of the importance of biodiversity and the urgent need to protect it. I encourage everyone to take a moment during your picnic to participate in the 'City Nature Challenge' organized by the Community Science teams at the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM), simply by capturing a photo of the plants, insects, or animals you encounter and uploading them it to iNaturalist. This not only helps us better understand the biodiversity in our city but is also a fun and educational experience.

Additionally, let's be environmentally conscious during our picnics and use reusable picnic packages instead of disposable utensils. By making small changes in our daily lives, we can all contribute to a healthier planet and a more sustainable future.

How to participate in "A break for a wild — Picnic in the city"?

1. Purchase an "Earth Month Picnic Set" from partnering restaurants. (Deposit is required for the picnic basket rental.)

2. Enjoy the snacks and drinks in nearby green areas.

3. Remember to take your own trash after enjoying it and keep the environment clean.

4. Return the basket to restaurant and get your deposit back. Keep the mat and all reusable materials for future use! We encourage everyone to make good use of them to reduce the use of disposable containers and utensils.

Participating restaurants (arranged in alphabetical order):

1. Freshbox to go - Shop 1, Underground 1, Ocean Promenade, Kwun Tong

2. PHI Coffee & Pancake - Shop 106, Level 1, The Peak Tower, 118 Peak Road

3. Sinbad Coffee Roasters - Shop 2, Underground 2, Ocean Promenade, Kwun Tong

4. SOL Committee - Shop 1A, 2/F, Beach Commecial Complex, Park Island, Ma Wan, NT（to be launched after 22nd April, 2023）

For media photos, please download from the Link

TNC also encourages citizens to support "Earth Month" in other ways here are some "green ideas" for your daily life:

Whether relaxing in nearby parks or hiking in the countryside, do not take away anything from nature and do not make loud noises or feed wild animals.

On land or at sea, always remember to take away your own garbage, including apple cores, banana peels, peanut shells, etc) since even organic garbage such as orange peels can take two years to decompose and it is not healthy for wild animals to find and eat human food.

Pay attention to wild species and do not buy or use products from wild animals, such as fish fins, turtle shells or ivory.

TNC welcomes everyone to share their green actions using the #TNCEarthMonthHK hashtag on your own social media platforms throughout April. Whether in the city or countryside, everyone can take actions to benefit the planet. You can also follow TNC Hong Kong's social platforms for more environmental conservation information:

Facebook: TNC HK 大自然保護協會

Instagram: @tnc_hk

Twitter: @TNC_HK

#TNC #tnchk #earth_month #takeabreak_forawild #earth

#地球月 #地球日 大自然保護協會

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is the world's leading international conservation organization dedicated to protecting natural places and preserving life on Earth for future generations. TNC follows a science-based conservation approach to create innovative solutions to global conservation challenges and enable nature and people to thrive together. We are currently addressing climate change at an unprecedented scale by protecting lands, waters, and oceans in sustainable ways, providing food and water resources, and helping cities become more sustainable. Our projects span 76 countries and territories, using collaborative approaches with local communities, governments, private sector and others. TNC was awarded the 2019 Lui Che Woo Prize - Prize for Sustainable Development. For more about TNC's work in the Asia Pacific region, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk)

