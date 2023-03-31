U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

2023 Zhongshan Global Investment Promotion Conferences Opened with 75-Billion-Yuan Manufacturing Projects Established

PR Newswire
·4 min read

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, 2023, the opening ceremony of the 2023 Zhongshan Global Investment Promotion Conferences and the 10th Top Talent Networking was held, resulting in an intended investment of more than 184 billion yuan. More than 500 people from all over the world, including outstanding entrepreneurs, high-level talents, joined the event at the main venue in Zhongshan and sub-venues set up in Hong Kong and Macao SARs at home, as well as in Malaysia. Against the backdrop of the increasingly unstable world economy, enterprises are optimistic about Zhongshan's development potential and confident in investing here.

With the theme of "Invest in Zhongshan for a Win-win Future", Zhongshan has listed out 23 potential projects with detail information to attract global investment for the first time, aiming to attract more attention from domestic and foreign high-quality enterprises to Zhongshan. These projects cover key areas, including healthcare, medicine, smart home appliances, next-generation information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing, new energy, trade, and modern services.

The number of Zhongshan's investment projects has reached 263. Out of the over 90 billion yuan of projects that have been signed, 75 billion is for manufacturing projects, accounting for about 83%.

As an important junction in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Zhongshan has attracted investment from enterprises in various industries with its superior location, strong industrial foundation, and ample industrial space.

Liu Zhengyu, president of Shenzhen Intl Holdings Ltd., said that the company is optimistic about the development potential and prospects of Zhongshan and has listed Zhongshan as a prime hub city and strategic core location. The two parties will work together to build a Shenzhen-Zhongshan modern supply chain base in the Greater Bay Area, which is expected to bring about 500,000 square meters of industrial space for the city in the future.

Zheng Guihui, president of ZDVC Group, mentioned that the company will establish a 10-billion-yuan project of new energy battery materials and ultra-clean and high-purity microelectronic materials, as well as a global production management headquarters in Zhongshan. Once the project is completed, it will be the world's largest production base in that specialized field. The hope is to build a global first-class microelectronics industry innovation center in Zhongshan in the future.

Zhongshan is dedicated to building one of the best cities in terms of business environment with the fastest project approval process and the most efficient services. Kaneo Saito, general manager of Minebea AccessSolutions (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., thinks that Zhongshan is a famous historical and cultural city with an advantageous location and convenient transportation. The Zhongshan Municipal Government attaches great importance to the development of the real economy, encourages innovation and digital upgrading of enterprises, and helps them attract talents. Officials at all levels provide considerate services to enterprises and quick handling and response to their requests, all of which attract Minebea to settle in Zhongshan and continue to expand its investment and production.

In addition, Zhongshan is accelerating the construction of high-level talent hub in the Greater Bay Area and making every effort to build a fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship for talents. "The fully furnished talent apartments, considerate incentive policies for talents, and the Top Talent Networking that has been held for 10 years make me feel the strong atmosphere of Zhongshan's recognition and respect for talents," commented Hu Mingxiu, senior vice president of Zhongshan Akeso Biopharma Inc.

For the first time, this year's Zhongshan Global Investment Promotion Conferences included not only activities in the main venue but also many special investment promotion activities in towns and districts in accordance with their industrial characteristics. More than 14 industry chain investment promotion meetings on industrial design, intelligent manufacturing, bio-medicine, new energy, photoelectric information and modern services, as well as 12 talent networking activities, including a job fair for enterprises in Zhongshan's "10 New Industrial Clusters", a supply and demand meeting for high-skilled talents, and entrepreneurship and innovation activities for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan youth as well as overseas Chinese, will be carried out across the city.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-zhongshan-global-investment-promotion-conferences-opened-with-75-billion-yuan-manufacturing-projects-established-301786751.html

SOURCE 2023 Zhongshan Global Investment Promotion Conferences

