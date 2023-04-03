Hundreds of fans flooded the shopping mall to enjoy performances by singer-songwriter mansonvibes and young buskers, with 90's classics as the concert's theme

Innovative AI elements were added to show support to performers

HONG KONG, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Broadband under HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) hosted first edition of 2023's HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concert successfully on 1 April (Saturday) at the T.O.P This is Our Place in Mong Kok, with hundreds of fans flooding the mall and thousands of others joining the YouTube livestream simultaneously to support the performers. HGC has successfully extended its brand value to support the next generation of music performers to chase their dreams.

2023’s first HGC “Go Ahead, Performers!” Concert Ends on a High Note

Just like the concert's previous editions last year, local performers were invited to perform live, including singer-songwriters mansonvibes, Cynthia Wong, C.Kelly together with up-and-coming buskers, in which they also performed popular 90's classics as the concert's theme. HGC also deployed innovative AI technology with new and improved elements to capture and augment cheering movements from the audience, to create an even more exciting and engaging atmosphere.

Last year, HGC has already held four successful HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" concerts which have attracted over 10,000 music lovers online and offline. Future HGC events will continue to encourage young people to chase their dreams and showcase their talent.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 25 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

