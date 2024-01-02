2024 will be 'the year of AI' – and send tech stocks surging as much as 33%, Wedbush says

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

2024 will be "the year of AI," according to Wedbush.

That will drive the Nasdaq Composite up by as much as 33%, managing director Dan Ives said.

The Nasdaq rose 43% last year as ChatGPT mania led to investors piling into tech stocks.

2024 will be the year AI solidifies its position as a dominant investing theme – and tech stocks could surge by up to a third as a result, according to Wedbush.

Veteran Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives said Monday that the Nasdaq Composite index could climb to 20,000 points in a bullish scenario, implying a 33% jump from its current level of just over 15,000.

"With 2024 now here, the Street and tech world await 'the Year of AI' to take shape and ultimately drive tech stocks higher," he wrote in a research note seen by Business Insider.

"We believe tech stocks will be up 25% in 2024 with a Nasdaq 20k level our bull case scenario, as the Street is still significantly underestimating how quickly this AI monetization cycle is playing out."

The battle between Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet will likely intensify over the next 12 months, with both companies having launched AI-powered chatbots in 2023 – while fellow tech giants Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms will collectively invest billions of dollars in the field, Ives added.

The strategist's bullish outlook comes after a year where the Nasdaq Composite skyrocketed 43%, defying Wall Street's gloomy predictions.

Tech stocks surged thanks to the massive explosion of interest in ChatGPT, which helped turn chipmaker Nvidia into a trillion-dollar company and helped the "Magnificent Seven" group rack up dominant returns.

Ives isn't the only analyst betting that 2024 will be a big year for AI.

"AI will carry on being a dominant theme in 2024 – we're kind of only scratching the surface of it at the moment," Minerva Analysis founder Kathleen Brooks told BI last month.

"You can see Nvidia and Microsoft dominating there already, and these tech giants are so cash-rich – they've got a lot of resources and a big war chest behind them."

