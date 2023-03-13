U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

2024 Budget 'Rightly Prioritizes Modernization,' AFA President Says

·2 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The President's 2024 budget request includes much needed funding for the Air Force and Space Force—and particularly modernization, said AFA President & CEO Lt. Gen. Bruce Wright, USAF (Ret.).

AFA Logo 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Air Force Association)
AFA Logo 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Air Force Association)

The $259.3 billion package adds $9.3 billion to the enacted budget for fiscal 2023.

"The budget rightly prioritizes modernization of our Air & Space Forces," Wright said.

As in prior years, a substantial portion of the budget passes through the department of the Air Force without ever benefiting Airmen or Guardians. This pass-through spending—$44.3 billion—goes directly to other agencies. Under the proposal, the Space Force budget jumps to $30 billion from $26.3 billion in 2023.

"We are pleased to see a 15 percent increase in Space Force spending to improve intelligence, communications, and resilience in that critical domain," Wright said.

Air Force spending rises by less than 3 percent, however, well below the rate of inflation.

"We support the Department's robust investment for 72 new fighter aircraft, the B-21 bomber, the E-7 Wedgetail AWACS replacement, a new generation of Cooperative Combat Aircraft, and Sentinel ICBM modernization program," Wright said. "Yet at a time of grave threats and significant inflation, a rate of growth less than inflation is, effectively, a net reduction. Investments in airpower today will deter war tomorrow. Congress must work across party lines to ensure unfunded priorities are addressed and that budget legislation is completed in a timely manner this fall."

About AFA

An independent non-profit association, the Air & Space Forces Association is the single-largest professional military association dedicated to air and space power and to the advancement of aerospace education at every level. Founded in 1946, AFA is dedicated to promoting dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; honoring and supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and remembering and respecting the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2024-budget-rightly-prioritizes-modernization-afa-president-says-301770593.html

SOURCE Air & Space Forces Association

