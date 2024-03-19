2024 Ford Ranger and Raptor add comfort, capability and performance to midsize pickups

SALT LAKE CITY – The Truck War ratchets up as Ford launches an advanced new version of its midsize Ranger pickup for 2024 — including a 400-horsepower Ranger Raptor, the first time the legendary desert-racing model has been offered in the U.S.

The 2024 Ford Ranger midsize pickup is in dealerships now.

The 2024 Ford Ranger rides on an entirely new frame featuring high-strength steel and fully boxed rails for maximum performance and comfort.

The Ranger is one of Ford's core global vehicles. It builds the midsize pickup in five plants around the world:

Wayne, Michigan

Rayong, Thailand (two plants)

Silverton, South Africa

General Pacheco, Argentina

Sold in more than 180 countries, Rangers serve as everything from sport trucks to family vehicles and workhorses. All Rangers sold in the U.S. and Canada come from Wayne, Michigan, where they’re built alongside the Bronco SUV.

The 2024 model is new from the ground up. Key structural changes in addition to the frame include a 2-inch longer wheelbase, 2-inch wider track, rear shocks mounted outside the frame to improve ride and tuneability for different roads and uses.

The electrical architecture also is new, enabling over-the-air updates, 4G modem and Wi-Fi hot spot.

Prices for the 2024 Ford Ranger midsize pickup start at $32,565, excluding destination charges.

2024 Ford Ranger trim levels and prices

XL: $32,565

XLT: $36,005

Lariat: $43,525

Raptor: $55,365

Source: Edmunds. Prices exclude $1,595 destination charge.

2024 Ford Ranger bed key features

Easy-lift tailgate

48-inch bed floor between wheel wells

Outside steps for bed access

Six tie-downs

LED light

400W power inverter with outlet

Cup and iPad holders molded into tailgate

I look forward to taking a Raptor off-road, and possibly airborne, later this spring.

The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor midsize pickup has handy steps for access to its bed.

Ford Ranger by the numbers

The Ranger and Ranger Raptor are in dealerships now.

A four-door crew cab and 5-foot bed are standard on the 2024 Ranger. Ford dropped the smaller extended cab model from the U.S. lineup due to slow sales.

The base model comes with rear-wheel drive and a 270-hp 2.3L turbocharged four-cylinder engine. A 315-hp 2.7L twin-turbo V6 will be available this summer.

Prices start at $32,565 for a rear-drive 2.3L Ranger. Shift on the fly four-wheel drive adds around $3,500, depending on the model. A locking rear differential is available.

The Raptor gets a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 production 400 hp and 430 pound-feet of torque.

All Rangers come with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

I spent a day driving a well-equipped 2.3L Ranger Lariat 4x4 in the hills and highways around Salt Lake City.

Fitted with comfortable seats, attractive and durable-seeming upholstery, my test vehicle stickered at $50,415. All prices exclude $1,595 destination charge.

I didn’t test a Raptor due to a case of flu that made jumping off sand dunes and testing its race-tuned suspension seem unwise.

The 2024 Ford Ranger midsize pickup features a new shifter design for its 10-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Ford Ranger powertrain choices

2.3L 4-cylinder: 270 hp, 320 pound-feet of torque

2.7L V6: 325 hp, 430 pound-feet (available summer, 2024)

3.0L V6: 405 hp, 430 pound-feet (Raptor only)

10-speed automatic transmission standard

Prices for the 400-hp 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor midsize pickup start at $55,365, excluding destination charge.

Driving the 2024 Ford Ranger

The Ranger competes with midsize pickups, including the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon Nissan Frontier and perennial class top-selling Toyota Tacoma. Honda’s pleasant Ridgeline remains an outlier among midsize pickups, despite years of service and satisfied customers.

IMG_8793.jpeg Prices for the 2024 Ford Ranger midsize pickup's Lariat trim level start at $43,525, excluding destination charges.

Ford emphasized increased comfort and capability in the 2024 Ranger. The stiff frame enabled a comfortable ride over a variety of surfaces.

The 2.3L engine provided plenty of power driving in the city, on highway and twisting mountain roads.

2024 Ford Ranger top features

Backup assist

Increased cargo space between wheel wells

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charging

Surround view cameras

Up to 12-inch touch screen

Adaptive cruise control

Lane centering

Prices for the 2024 Ford Ranger midsize pickup start at $32,565, excluding destination charges.

Comfortable, quiet cabin

The roomy five-passenger cabin was quiet, even at highway speeds on optional 18-inch all-terrain tires.

I found the steering well weighted and direct, with a good on-center feel at highway speed. The new lane-centering feature may have contributed to that. Adaptive cruise control also is new for the 2024, model, along with trailer backup assist, a feature that makes it easy for even novices to back trailers up precisely.

There are also 360-degree cameras for parking.

The seats are comfortable. A combination of 10- or 12-inch touch screen and traditional controls for volume and climate provide easy access to a wide range of features.

In addition to under-seat storage, the rear seat folds flat for cargo

Second-row storage includes a flat-folding seat back and storage bins under the seat.

The 2024 Ford Ranger midsize pickup is in dealerships now.

Safety and driver assist features

Adaptive cruise control

Lane centering

Trailer backup assist

Trail control for off-road

Automatic high beams

Automatic emergency braking

Reverse brake assist

Forward collision alert

Blind spot alert with trailer coverage

Cross traffic alert

Rearview camera

Intersection assist

Evasive steering assist

Post-collision braking

Prices for the 2024 Ford Ranger midsize pickup start at $32,565, excluding destination charges.

Why get a 2024 Ford Ranger?

The 2024 Ford Ranger is quiet, comfortable, capable and built to withstand anything from the Baja 1000 off-road race to a trip to the grocery store. Electronic aids like trailer backup assist and adaptive cruise control make both everyday driving and occasional tasks easy.

2024 Ford Ranger at a glance

Midsize five-seat crew-cab pickup

Models tested: 2024 Ford Ranger 4x4 Lariat

Price as tested: $50,415 (excluding $1,595 destination charge)

Specifications as tested:

Engine: 2.3L turbocharged four-cylinder. 87 octane gasoline

Power: 270 hp; 310 lb-feet of torque.

Transmission: Ten-speed automatic

Wheelbase: 128.7 inches

Length: 210.6 inches

Width: 79.0 inches (mirrors folded)

Height: 74.4 inches

Curb weight: 4,415 pounds

EPA fuel economy estimate: 20 mpg city/24 highway/22 combined. Regular gasoline.

Payload: 1,711 pounds (1,850 lbs. for rear-drive models)

Towing capacity: 7,500 pounds

Assembled in Wayne, Michigan

