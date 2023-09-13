2024 GMC Acadia SUV gets roomy 3rd row seating, Super Cruise technology
The 2024 GMC Acadia family-hauling SUV goes back to its roots, with a more accommodating third row of seats. The seven- or eight-seat SUV gets a whopping 10.6 inches longer, also adding welcome features like a 15-inch touch screen and GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistant.
The 2024 Acadia will go on sale early next year.
At the heart of the changes, the Acadia returns to a larger architecture designed specifically to deliver a spacious rear seat. The original Acadia had that, but the outgoing second generation became a bit of a tweener: shorter overall and easier to park, but at the expense of third-row space. The 2024’s return to form comes courtesy of a move from GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant to Lansing, where the new model will be built along side the full-size Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave.
Prices and fuel economy will be available closer to when the new Acadia goes on sale.
What’s new?
Just about everything. The 2024 Acadia is 10.6 inches longer than the ’23, and up to 3.2 inches taller. Its wheelbase increases 8.4 inches. GMC says cargo space behind the third row increased 80%, which pencils out to around 23 cubic feet. Front leg room also increases.
The Acadia also gets a turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder engine that produces more power than the previous model’s 3.6L V6. The new engine produces 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. The Acadia will be available in front- and all-wheel drive.
Key new features
Super Cruise
Power opening panoramic sun roof
15-inch landscape orientation touch screen
8-inch head up display
Up to 22-inch tires
Design
The 2024 Acadia is styled with an upright grille and boxy shape that’s more typical of trucks than the sleeker Chevrolet Traverse.
LED exterior lights are standard on all trim levels. The front and rear feature C-shaped running lights and turn signals. All Acadias have four tail pipes.
The interior features welcome toggles for climate controls and a big dial for volume. Touch screens and the steering wheel handle most other controls.
2024 GMC Acadia trim levels
Elevation
Premium
AT4
Denali
More differentiated AT4
The AT4 gets more styling and functional differentiation to enhance its status as the most rugged Acadia. It has distinctive wheel lips and a wider track for a sure-footed appearance. The wheel arches also get LED side marker lights, while the grille is darker chrome than the Denali, GMC’s equally upscale but more citified trim level.
The AT4 also boasts:
Terrain mode and hill descent drive settings
1-inch greater ride height
Twin-clutch rear differential for active torque control
Front skid plate
Twin red front tow hooks
18-inch all-terrain tires
Off-road suspension tuning with hydraulic rebound mount
Unique interior trim
Denali remains GMC’s peak
Denali exclusives will include:
16-speaker Bose audio, up from 12 speakers on other trims
Standard power folding third-row seats
One-touch folding second-row seats
Optional 22-inch wheels
Active noise cancellation
12- or 16-speaker Bose audio
Unique exterior and interior trim
Contact Mark Phelan: 313-222-6731 or mmphelan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mark_phelan. Read more on autos and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 GMC Acadia SUV gets roomier 3rd row seating, Super Cruise tech