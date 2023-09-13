2024 GMC Acadia SUV gets roomy 3rd row seating, Super Cruise technology

The 2024 GMC Acadia family-hauling SUV goes back to its roots, with a more accommodating third row of seats. The seven- or eight-seat SUV gets a whopping 10.6 inches longer, also adding welcome features like a 15-inch touch screen and GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistant.

The 2024 Acadia will go on sale early next year.

At the heart of the changes, the Acadia returns to a larger architecture designed specifically to deliver a spacious rear seat. The original Acadia had that, but the outgoing second generation became a bit of a tweener: shorter overall and easier to park, but at the expense of third-row space. The 2024’s return to form comes courtesy of a move from GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant to Lansing, where the new model will be built along side the full-size Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave.

Prices and fuel economy will be available closer to when the new Acadia goes on sale.

What’s new?

Just about everything. The 2024 Acadia is 10.6 inches longer than the ’23, and up to 3.2 inches taller. Its wheelbase increases 8.4 inches. GMC says cargo space behind the third row increased 80%, which pencils out to around 23 cubic feet. Front leg room also increases.

The exterior of the 2024 GMC Acadia Denali. The 2024 Acadia is styled with an upright grille and boxy shape that's more typical of trucks than the sleeker Chevrolet Traverse.

The Acadia also gets a turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder engine that produces more power than the previous model’s 3.6L V6. The new engine produces 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. The Acadia will be available in front- and all-wheel drive.

Key new features

Super Cruise

Power opening panoramic sun roof

15-inch landscape orientation touch screen

8-inch head up display

Up to 22-inch tires

Design

The exterior of the 2024 GMC Acadia AT4. The 2024 Acadia is styled with an upright grille and boxy shape that's more typical of trucks than the sleeker Chevrolet Traverse.

The 2024 Acadia is styled with an upright grille and boxy shape that’s more typical of trucks than the sleeker Chevrolet Traverse.

LED exterior lights are standard on all trim levels. The front and rear feature C-shaped running lights and turn signals. All Acadias have four tail pipes.

The interior of the 2024 GMC Acadia Denali. The 2024 Acadia is styled with an upright grille and boxy shape that's more typical of trucks than the sleeker Chevrolet Traverse.

The interior features welcome toggles for climate controls and a big dial for volume. Touch screens and the steering wheel handle most other controls.

Story continues

2024 GMC Acadia trim levels

Elevation

Premium

AT4

Denali

More differentiated AT4

The exterior of the 2024 GMC Acadia AT4. The 2024 Acadia is styled with an upright grille and boxy shape that's more typical of trucks than the sleeker Chevrolet Traverse.

The AT4 gets more styling and functional differentiation to enhance its status as the most rugged Acadia. It has distinctive wheel lips and a wider track for a sure-footed appearance. The wheel arches also get LED side marker lights, while the grille is darker chrome than the Denali, GMC’s equally upscale but more citified trim level.

The AT4 also boasts:

Terrain mode and hill descent drive settings

1-inch greater ride height

Twin-clutch rear differential for active torque control

Front skid plate

Twin red front tow hooks

18-inch all-terrain tires

Off-road suspension tuning with hydraulic rebound mount

Unique interior trim

Denali remains GMC’s peak

The interior of the 2024 GMC Acadia Denali. The 2024 Acadia is styled with an upright grille and boxy shape that's more typical of trucks than the sleeker Chevrolet Traverse.

Denali exclusives will include:

16-speaker Bose audio, up from 12 speakers on other trims

Standard power folding third-row seats

One-touch folding second-row seats

Optional 22-inch wheels

Active noise cancellation

12- or 16-speaker Bose audio

Unique exterior and interior trim

Contact Mark Phelan: 313-222-6731 or mmphelan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mark_phelan. Read more on autos and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 GMC Acadia SUV gets roomier 3rd row seating, Super Cruise tech