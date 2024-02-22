2024 Honda Prologue EV combines Honda look and feel with GM Ultium batteries and motors

NAPA, California – Honda’s first modern electric vehicle, the 2024 Prologue midsize SUV, will make a splash when it arrives in dealerships this spring.

The 2024 Honda Prologue midsize electric SUV promises ranges up to 296 miles. Prices start at $47,400, exclusing destination charges.

Inside and out, the Prologue looks and feels like a Honda — with a side order of Chevrolet Blazer EV, with which it shares many systems, including batteries, motors and platform.

General Motors’ engineering of those systems has won praise, but the automaker has struggled to build the vehicles using them. The Blazer EV, for instance, was withdrawn from sale in early January, when owners complained about problems charging its battery along with navigation, entertainment and other features. Sales of the Blazer EV remain on hold as this of writing, Feb. 16.

Honda remains optimistic it will have Prologues in dealerships soon, though. The automaker’s engineers have been monitoring quality for the Prologue, and the Acura ZDX EV GM will build alongside the Cadillac Lyriq in another plant.

Honda’s standard — and to all appearances, bullet proof — system of quality gates have been in place for development and production of the Prologue, chief engineer John Hwang told me shortly before I spent a day driving one of the new EVs.

The 2024 Honda Prologue midsize electric SUV promises ranges up to 296 miles. Prices start at $47,400, exclusing destination charges.

Unique looks, Honda-approved handling

Honda engineers and designers were involved from the start of the three-year program that led to the Prologue and Blazer.

The Prologue’s exterior doesn’t share a single body panel with the Blazer. The visual differentiation designers created by varying the proportions of two vehicles within an inch of each other in most dimensions is impressive.

The Prologue’s long, low profile evokes a sporty wagon more than the more upright, practical look of Honda SUVs like the CR-V and Pilot.

The 2024 Honda Prologue is expected to go on sale in spring 2024. Prices start at $47,400.

Honda calls the design “neo-rugged.” Take that as you will, but it’s a far cry from "badge engineering," the loathed practice in which vehicles from two brands differ in little but name and logo.

The Prologue’s interior is equally distinctive, with unique controls, displays, colors and materials. Even the air vents are brand-correct. The Prologue presents Honda’s typical narrow horizontal vents while the Blazer uses the directional circular vents that have become a Chevy signature.

Story continues

The 2024 Honda Prologue midsize electric SUV can charge at up to 150 kW at DC fast chargers.

Competitors:

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Nissan Ariya

Polestar 3

Tesla Y

Toyota BZ4X

Volvo XC40 Recharge

VW ID4

The 2024 Honda Prologue is expected to go on sale in spring 2024. Prices start at $47,400.

What it's like to drive the Honda Prologue

At 192 inches long, the Prologue is 2.9 inches longer than Honda’s Passport, which also seats five. The Prologue’s roof, 64.7 inches off the ground, is 7.5 inches lower than the Passport. The Prologue is 0.5 inch narrower.

All that – plus the Elite’s 21-inch tires and the EV’s unrevealed buy undoubtedly significant curb weight – contribute to a stable planted feel on curving hillside roads, under acceleration and braking.

The Prologue’s multilink front and rear suspensions absorb bumps and held the car level and stable in quick maneuvers.

The 2024 Honda Prologue is expected to go on sale in spring 2024. Prices start at $47,400.

The controls include an 11.3-inch touch screen, dials for temperature and volume and physical switches for other climate controls. The buttons for the parking brake, lane keeping and sport mode are difficult to see and reach on the lower instrument panel over the driver’s left knee.

Honda engineers tuned the Prologue’s suspension and steering for more brand characteristics. The steering is quick and direct. The ride is smooth.

The Elite model has a hotel-style key card and a sport mode that tweaks steering, pedal response and ambient lighting.

The Prologue handled well around the vineyards and hills in Napa County, north of San Francisco.

Adaptive cruise control

The 2024 Honda Prologue is expected to go on sale in spring 2024. Prices start at $47,400.

Safety and driver assist features:

Automatic high beams

Blind spot alert and steering assist

Rear cross traffic alert and braking

Collision alert and emergency front braking

Lane keeping assist

Pedestrian alert

Rear pedestrian alert

The 2024 Honda Prologue is expected to go on sale in spring 2024. Prices start at $47,400.

Power, range and charging

The Prologue will offer either front- or all-wheel drive. FWD will have 212 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque from a single motor mounted up front. AWD models will have a second motor in the rear for a total of 288 hp and 333 pound-feet of torque.

Honda hopes to have both models available when sales begin, but only AWD models are available to test now.

The EPA rates Prologue’s standard 85 kWh battery is rated at 296 miles range in FWD models and 281 or 273 miles with AWD, depending on the trim level.

Honda isn’t providing details on charging speed, but it’s safe to assume the Level 2 240-volt home chargers all EV owners will get a full charge overnihgt.

The battery can accommodate up to 150 kW when DC fast charging for long trips. That’s lower than some EVs claim, but it should be more than adequate in real-world charging, when few vehicles and chargers hit their peak rating and a steady 80-100 kW delivers a meaningful range boost in a convenient time. Honda cites the ability to add 65 miles of range in 10 minutes under ideal circumstances.

The 2024 Honda Prologue is expected to go on sale in spring 2024. Prices start at $47,400.

Honda will offer adapters to use Tesla chargers sometime this year.

The automaker is also participating in the seven-automaker program to add thousands of new DC fast chargers along major highway routes.

The Prologue will initially be sold in the 18 states following California emission standards:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Maryland

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

New Jersey

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

The 2024 Honda Prologue midsize electric SUV promises ranges up to 296 miles. Prices start at $47,400, exclusing destination charges.

How much will you pay for the Honda Prologue?

Prologue prices start at $47,400 for a front-drive EX and top out at $57,900 for an AWD Elite. All prices exclude $1,395 destination charge. That’s at the upper end of Honda’s price range, where a loaded Pilot SUV tops out at $52,480.

The prices are competitive with midsize electric SUVs like the Blazer, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and VW ID4.

The Prologue offers a wide range of features, including:

Panoramic, opening sunroof with power shade

Heated front seats

Bose audio

Wireless device charging

Head up display

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Power tailgate

Four USB-C ports

Google built-in assistant for navigation, apps and more

Key fob or hotel-style access card

I tested a top of the line AWD Prologue Elite that stickered at $57,900.

Honda expects the Prologue to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, along with state incentives for EVs.

The 2024 Honda Prologue midsize electric SUV promises ranges up to 296 miles. Prices start at $47,400, exclusing destination charges.

2024 Honda Prologue EV trim levels and prices

EX single motor FWD: $47,400

EX dual motor AWD: $50,400

Touring single motor FWD: $51,700

Touring dual motor AWD: $54,700

Elite dual motor AWD: $57,900

Source: Honda. Prices exclude $1,395 destination charge.

Comes with built-in CarPlay, Android Auto and Google

The Prologue has standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, including voice-recognition and an app store powered by Google.

That’s a big deal because GM opted to offer only Google built-in in its EVs, which share the same hardware as the Prologue. The ability to get GM’s Ultium suite of EV software, batteries and motors and CarPlay may be a significant bonus for some shoppers.

In addition, Google maps can calculate the best charging stops on long drives real-time, a key enabler for efficient EV travel over long distances. The system also preconditions the battery to ensure the quickest, most efficient stops when the Prologue reaches the charger.

The 2024 Honda Prologue is expected to go on sale in spring 2024. Prices start at $47,400.

Why get a Honda Prologue?

There’s finally a Honda that delivers EV performance, technology and social and environmental benefits. A lot of people have been waiting for this, particularly if the Prologue achieves the reliability for which Hondas are famous. Unless something goes wrong, expect Prologues to fly out of Honda dealerships.

Wireless charging is standard on the 2024 Honda Prologue midsize electric SUV.

2024 Honda Prologue at a glance

Midsize front- or all-wheel drive electric SUV

Seats five

Price range: $47,400-$57,900. (Excluding $1,395 destination charge)

Model tested: All-wheel-drive Prologue Elite

Price as tested: $57,900 (excluding destination charge)

Output: 288 hp; 333 pound-feet of torque.

Battery capacity: 85 kWh

EPA estimated: 273 miles. MPGe gasoline equivalent: 99 mpg city/88 highway/92 combined

Charging time: Up to 65 miles in 10 minutes with DC fast charging

Wheelbase: 121.8 inches

Length: 192 inches

Width: 78.3 inches

Height: 64.7 inches

Cargo space: 25.2 cubic feet behind rear seat; 57.7 rear seat folded

Towing capacity: 1,500 pounds

Assembled in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico

Contact Mark Phelan: 313-222-6731 or mmphelan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mark_phelan. Read more on autos and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 Prologue gets Honda into the EV game, with an assist from GM