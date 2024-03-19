2024 Hyundai Santa Fe’s dramatic new look, interior set it apart from run of the mill SUVs

NASHVILLE – To appreciate the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, approach the new midsize SUV the way its designers did: From the tailgate.

The Santa Fe’s boxy new shape is radically different from the sleek model it replaces, and the changes all started with a big square tailgate and a wide opening designed to carry big items and accommodate tailgating, even car camping.

Prices for the off-road oriented 2024 Hyundai XRT start at $40,600, excluding destination charges.

Key exterior design elements include:

Long wheelbase

Upright nose

Boxy shape

Long roofline

"H" shaped head and tail lights.

Hyundai attributes the changes to a pandemic-era desire for outdoor activities and getting away from it all, but the Santa Fe’s new shape is also a fashion statement, complemented by a number of new colors.

Bigger than the outgoing model and with an XRT model that delivers surprising off-road capability, the 2024 Santa Fe foreshadows Hyundai’s next generation of SUVs, which will all likely look a bit more rugged than its current lineup.

The 2024 Santa Fe also features a pair of small seats in a third row, giving it the capability to carry more people than the five-passenger layouts that dominate its segment: Chevrolet Blazer, Ford Edge, Honda Passport and the upcoming Toyota Crown Signia.

The Santa Fe’s third row is for occasional use and small children. The bigger Palisade SUV remains Hyundai’s competitor for family haulers like the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Subaru Outback and Toyota Highlander/Grand Highlander

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy interior.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe trim levels and prices

SE: $33,950

SEL: $36,450

SEL hybrid: $36,950

XRT: $40,600

Limited: $43,350

Limited hybrid: $43,850

Calligraphy: $46,500

Calligraphy hybrid: $47,000

Source: Edmunds. Prices exclude $1,395 destination charge. AWD adds $1,800 to all models.

More standard power, but heavier

The 2024 Santa Fe is in dealerships now. A hybrid model should be available by the end of May.

The ’24 is about two inches longer and 1.4 inch taller than the outgoing model. Its width did not change.

The rear opening and cargo space grew significantly: The opening increased 2.0 inches from top to bottom and 5.7 inches from side to side. The ’24 has 4.2 cubic feet more space behind its second row, nearly 12% more than the 2023.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe's standard 2.5L turbocharged engine produces 277 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque.

The Santa Fe’s weight increased significantly with its added room and seats – 469 pounds for the top of the line Calligraphy model.

To keep performance acceptable, Hyundai dropped the old base engine, a normally aspirated 2.5L that produced a pedestrian 191 hp and 181 pound-feet of torque.The new base engine is last year’s upgrade: a 2.5L turbo generating 277 hp and 311 lb-ft. It comes mated to quick and smooth eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Acceleration is adequate.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe powertrain choices

2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Output: 277 hp and 311 pound-feet of torque

1.6L turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 44.2 kW electric motor and six-speed automatic transmission. Total system output: 231 hp and 271 lb-ft.

Hybrid fuel economy soars

A hybrid should be available soon. It will improve fuel economy significantly, but the system adds weight and power falls. Modest performance expectations are in order.

That may be a fair tradeoff for what Hyundai’s internal projections say will be a near 50% improvement in an all-wheel drive Santa Fe’s combined city/highway fuel economy rating from 23 mpg to 34. Hyundai expects city fuel economy to rise 75%, from 20 to 35 mpg.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe key features

Big tailgate and rear cargo opening

Two seats in third row

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Two-device wireless charging

Available UV-C sterilization compartment

Center console offers rear-seat storage bin

Digital key with passive entry

Fingerprint scanner for start, entry, valet-mode driving report

18- to 21-inch tires

Driving impressions: More off-road chops than you expect

The Santa Fe’s suspension muffles bumpy surfaces and is stable on curving country roads. Tire noise is minimal, despite 21-inch Pirelli tires on the AWD Calligraphy model I drove through the rolling country around Nashville for a day.

The steering was firm and responsive.

The controls featured an appealing mix of touch screen for may features, but physical dials for volume, tuning and temperature

My test vehicle for on-road driving stickered at $49,510, excluding $1,395 destination charge.

The XRT model adds a four-wheel lock feature that splits torque evenly between front and rear axles, 13 inches of ground clearance and more off-road capability than most midsize SUV owners will ever dream of using.

I navigated a reasonably aggressive course that included a couple of spots that left one wheel hanging in the air. It also handled several steep downhill stretches on dirt and some loose gravel ably with an electronic brake control for a slow, confident descent.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT features hill descent control and four-wheel drive lock.

Safety and driver assist features

Adaptive cruise control

Blind spot alert

Capacitive-sensing steering wheel

Driver attention alert

Rear occupant alert

Cross traffic alert

Forward collision assist with junction turning detection

Pedestrian and cyclist detection

Lane keeping assist

Highway driving assist

Lane following assist

Parking alert

Remote parking

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe's center console has a storage compartment accessible to second-row passengers.

Roomy second row, innovative storage, clean and modern design

The interior is airy, thanks to large windows that also provide good sight lines when off-roading. Twin sunroofs — the front opening, the rear fixed — let in all the sunlight anyone could want.

In addition to two-device wireless charging, the center console offers a bin for the rear passengers’ use. The front seatbacks also hold two USB-C charging ports for the rear passengers’ use.

A UVC-light in the glove box can sterilize items in about 10 minutes.

The Calligraphy’s second row captain’s chairs are comfortable and offered plenty of leg room.

The two third-row seats are best suited to short trips or short people — ideally, young children.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT second-row seat

Why get a 2024 Hyundai Sante Fe?

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is roomy and comfortable. It looks great. The boxy exterior design stands out in a sea of sleeker midsize SUVs. The design is an aesthetic and functional success that flows from the choice of a big, practical tailgate and rear opening.

The second row is surprisingly roomy. Easy to use controls and plentiful storage add to the interior’s appeal.

The 2024 Santa Fe is a formidable competitor for some of America’s favorite SUVs.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe at a glance

Midsize seven-seat SUV. Front- or all-wheel drive.

Primary tested: 2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy

Price as tested: $49,510 (excluding $1,395 destination charge)

Specifications as tested:

Engine: 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder, 87 octane gasoline

Power: 277 hp at 5,800 rpm; 311 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Transmission: Eight-speed dual clutch automatic

Wheelbase: 110.8 inches

Length: 190.2 inches

Width: 74.8 inches

Ground clearance: 7 inches (XRT: 8.3)

Height: 67.7 inches (69.7 with roof rails)

Passenger volume: 152 cubic feet

Cargo volume: 14.6 cubic feet behind third row, 40.5 behind second row, 79.6 behind front seats

Curb weight: 4,486 pounds

EPA fuel economy estimate: 20 mpg city/28 highway/23 combined. Regular gasoline.

Towing capacity: 3,500 pounds (XRT 4,500 pounds)

Assembled in Montgomery, Alabama

