2024 Manufacturing Excellence Awards nominations being accepted

Apr. 5—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Manufacturers Association has begun accepting nominations for its 2024 Manufacturing Excellence Awards, which highlight Indiana companies and individuals for the outstanding work they do, exceptional contributions made to the industry, and their impact on the future of manufacturing in Indiana.

Nominees and winners will be recognized Oct. 16 at the IMA's Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon, held at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis, a news release stated.

The awards are open to all manufacturers in Indiana. Anyone may nominate an individual/company active in Indiana's manufacturing industry, and self-nominations are encouraged. Nominations close Sept. 6.

To nominate a company/individual, visit the IMA's Manufacturing Excellence Awards web page.

Nominations for the awards are open for the following categories:

* Manufacturing Talent Champion (Individual or Company) — The Manufacturing Talent Champion award recognizes a company or individual who has worked to bring focus to the critical need of attracting Indiana's next generation workforce to manufacturing's variety of career options.

* Emerging Leader (Individual) —This award recognizes and honors a new manufacturing leader who has been involved in the industry for less than 10 years. The Emerging Leader award is bestowed upon someone for exceptional contributions to the industry and the potential for future accomplishments within Indiana manufacturing. The award also signifies distinguished service to the IMA and/or other professional organizations, as well as the pursuit of continued professional development and participation in community and civic affairs.

* Community Impact (Indiana Manufacturing Company) — The Community Impact award recognizes a company that has shown exemplary leadership in serving its community or the state, and is an example of the involved and giving nature of manufacturers. The winning application will have demonstrated a strong commitment to community service, as reflected in their company policy, resources, and employee participation, as well a strong relationship with the IMA and/or other organizations, and provide concrete results produced by these efforts.

* Innovation Excellence (Company) — The Innovation Excellence award recognizes a company that has introduced noteworthy innovations to advance the industry. This award showcases a company that not only has brought an innovative concept to market, but has developed and maintained a culture focused on engaging the workforce to bring new ideas to life.

* Lifetime Achievement (Individual) — This award honors an individual who has excelled in the manufacturing industry. This individual has worked in the manufacturing industry for the majority of their career and has made significant contributions to his/her company, industry, community, the IMA, and/or other professional organizations.

Questions about the awards can be directed to Charlene Hickey at chickey@indianamfg.com.