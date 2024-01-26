2024 Promises An EV Evolution With New Clean Energy Solutions

The EV king, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) had a blockbuster year, but that performance stayed in 2023. 2024 kicked off on a different note, with Tesla losing more than $94 billion in market valuation over the first two weeks of the year, marking its worse start to any year. But this isn’t the only reality check for Tesla. Although it finally launched its eagerly anticipated electric pickup before 2023 ended, even Tesla acknowledged how challenging it is to bring this particular vehicle to life. Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly warned that the Cybertruck isn’t expected to be profitable before 2025, along with admitting that scaling its production will be a daunting task, among other challenges. Even the pickup king, Ford Motor (NYSE: F) ended 2023 by announcing it will halve its planned 2024 production of its electric F-150 pickup, the Lightning. Based on the fact that the F series has been America’s best-selling vehicle for 42 consecutive years, along with being crowned as its best-selling pickup for the 47th year in a row, it was logical to assume Ford will be the one to bring the game-changing electric pickup to the road, yet even Ford faced a slowing demand on the EV front.

Meanwhile, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP)(NASDAQ: WKSPW), who will be providing prototypes of its solar-powered tonneau cover SOLIS and portable battery system COR to Hyundai, kicked off the new year by revealing it got another step closer to the Alpha Release of its COR portable battery system that promises to be a game changer in clean energy solutions.

Worksport Makes Another Step Towards Bringing Its Sustainable And Clean Energy Solution To The Market

Worksport revealed today it has purchased the necessary inventory parts for the Alpha Release of its innovative COR portable energy system. By getting all the critical components ahead of the test results, Worksport proved its efficient supply chain management approach as well as its confidence in the forthcoming test results. Worksport promised a swift market introduction and by ensuring the components so early, Worksport did its best to avoid delays in getting the SOLIS solar-powered cover and COR portable battery system to consumers. Moreover, under the agreement that Worksport made with Hyundai America Technical Center back in 2022, Worksport will also be supplying Hyundai with a prototype of the SOLIS cover, as well as a customized version of the COR battery system to fit the dimensions of the Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup. What makes Worksport’s groundbreaking power duo even more interesting is that besides the fact it will enhance the range of electric pickups and address the issue of range anxiety, the COR battery system is being designed to be used independently of pickups, bringing power off the grid and empowering its users to bring power on the go, and therefore being able to both reach and power remote locations. Therefore, with its revolutionary power accesories, Worksport promises to power and upgrade camping experiences, power remote work sites and bring ease to adventurous drivers so they don't worry about being stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Story continues

The Promise Of A New Clean-Energy-Powered-Future Is In The Works

The findings from a report made by DTechEx suggest that besides the demand and wider adoptability, the future of electric pickups also greatly depends on continued innovation in battery technology and further development of the charging infrastructure. Therefore, this is a story that will take time to be written and told as it goes beyond the physical vehicles with the game-changing factor being the invisible technology that will be powering those EVs, while promising to reshape the transportation and energy industry, which is why groundbreaking products, like the SOLIS and COR power duo that Worksport is bringing to the market, will undoubtedly make history for fueling the creation of a new world that runs on clean energy.

DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investing advice.

This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article 2024 Promises An EV Evolution With New Clean Energy Solutions originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.