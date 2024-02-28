2024 Real Estate Alert: 10 Cities Where Your Investment Could Double in Value

alexsl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With a few exceptions, investing in real estate is almost always a good investment, whether or not you rent out a property for income or buy with the intent to sell after you’ve earned equity.

Read More: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

Find Out: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

Some cities even promise such good returns that your investment could as much as double in value this year or in the near term.

GOBankingRates spoke with real estate professionals about the top cities where your investment will pay off in spades.

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho might just be a great place to invest, according to Nyx Sherwin, CEO & Owner of We Buy 502.

“Boise, Idaho is already experiencing a considerable surge in demand for housing driven by a steady influx of out-of-state buyers drawn to the city’s high quality of life and relatively lower cost of living,” Sherwin said.

The average home value here is $462,151.

Shannon Feick, real estate agent and co-owner of ASAP Properties in Cincinnati, Ohio added that, “Boise’s appeal lies in its combination of affordable living, access to outdoor activities, and a strong job market, particularly in technology and healthcare.”

Trending Now: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success

For You: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Raleigh, North Carolina

Another exciting place to invest is Raleigh, North Carolina.

Sherwin said, “With an expanding tech sector and a burgeoning millennial population, the city is seeing a real estate boom that is expected to continue.”

The average home value here is $427,565.

He added that the presence of “the famed Research Triangle Park” adds to its investment appeal.

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisville, Kentucky

Another city to consider for potentially doubling your investment is Louisville, Kentucky, Sherwin suggested. “There’s ample room for growth here with an affordable housing market that’s enticing for both new homeowners and investors.”

Story continues

The average home value here is $229,026.

RoschetzkyProductions / Shutterstock.com

Austin, Texas

One city to jump on is Austin, Texas, Feick said, which has a great combination of economic growth and lifestyle appeal.

“Austin’s booming tech industry and cultural scene are attracting a growing population that is driving up demand for housing in a market that’s already seeing rapid price appreciation,” he added.

The average home value here is $525,545 and is predicted to increase by 10.4% in the next year, according to Jonathan Faccone, managing member and the founder of Halo Homebuyers.

“This makes it a prime location for investors looking for a high return on their investment.”

MaxFX / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Las Vegas

Las Vegas is no longer just known for its entertainment and casinos, Faccone said.

“The city has been experiencing a major housing boom with an influx of new residents and job opportunities and is currently at [an average home value of] $402,264 and projected to increase by 11.1% in the next year according to Zillow,” he explained.

Additionally, he pointed out that Las Vegas has a cost of living that is 15.5% lower than New York City, for comparison. “This makes it an attractive option for investors looking for affordable properties with growth potential.”

Discover More: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Phoenix, Arizona

Another city experiencing rapid growth, which is quickly becoming a top destination for real estate investments, is Phoenix, Arizona.

“The median home value currently stands at $416,595 and is expected to increase by 11.8% within the next year according to Zillow,” said Faccone. “The city offers affordable housing options compared to other major cities in the US like Los Angeles and New York.”

It also offers the best of Arizona: a warm climate, affordable cost of living and strong job market.

jmoor17 / iStock.com

Redding, California

Peter Evering, business development manager at Utopia Property Management, explained that he has his sights set on Redding, California because home prices here have recently been projected to jump by 7.3% this year.

“A lot of this is driven by the city’s relatively affordable cost of living and home prices (for now),” he continued. “It is also very accessible from major population centers like San Francisco, and especially Sacramento, which is currently experiencing a population boom of its own.”

The average home value in Redding is $378,664.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Provo/Orem, Utah

The Provo/Orem area is a fast-growing tech hub, home to companies like Qualtrics, Vivint and Ancestry.com, according to Judi Kutner, a licensed realtor and senior contributor at Virtual Staging.

“The area is drawing lots of young professionals from bigger cities,” Kutner noted. “Housing inventory is low, so demand is outpacing supply. Provo/Orem real estate could easily double in value within the next two to three years.”

Check Out: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For

TI / Shutterstock.com

Madison, Wisconsin

The vibrant, growing city of Madison, home to the University of Wisconsin, is another contender, Kutner said.

“The education and health services sectors are thriving,” she continued. “Madison offers an exceptional quality of life that’s attracting new residents. Housing demand exceeds supply, signaling room for values to rise 100% in the next five years.”

The current average home value in Madison is $359,889.

virsuziglis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

This Florida city benefits from a low cost of living, warm weather and a booming logistics industry, according to Kutner.

“Companies like Amazon and Wayfair have opened massive fulfillment centers there recently,” said Kutner. “Population and job growth remain very strong. I think Jacksonville real estate values could double within four to five years.”

The average home value in Jacksonville is $290,910.

All home values were sourced via Zillow and are accurate as of Feb. 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2024 Real Estate Alert: 10 Cities Where Your Investment Could Double in Value