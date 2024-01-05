2024 Real Estate Renaissance: Opportunities And Challenges Ahead

U.S. home prices surged to record levels in October as the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose by 4.8% year over year. Mortgage rates have slipped lately amid speculation regarding Federal Reserve rate cuts.

As of Dec. 28, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 6.61%, reflecting a decline from the previous week’s 6.67%, according to data from Freddie Mac. Since reaching its highest point in 22 years in late October, the rate has consistently dropped each week, falling by 1.18% during this period.

Slumping Inflation

Inflation has been slumping across all major sectors, bringing relief to consumers and businesses nationwide. Consumer prices increased by 3.1% year over year in November, driven by reduced prices in durable goods such as used cars, furniture and electronics over the past year. This has instilled optimism that inflation metrics could align with the Federal Reserve’s 2% target by early 2024.

The primary obstacle hindering this progress is shelter, which saw a 6.5% rise in the year leading up to November. Given its substantial 35% contribution to the consumer price index (CPI), shelter’s influence is disproportionately significant. Excluding shelter, the inflation rate for that period would have been 1.4%.

Shelter inflation is determined by rental rates rather than housing prices. According to Zillow, the rate of rent growth has decreased to 3.3% through November in the past year, which is lower than the average observed during the prepandemic years in 2018-19.

Don’t Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are three high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

Story continues

Uptick In Housing Activity

"After picking up somewhat over the summer, activity in the housing sector has flattened out and remains well below the levels of a year ago, largely reflecting higher mortgage rates," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during a Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

As the Fed begins executing rate cuts this year, housing market activity is expected to pick up. Homebuilder activity is predicted to rise as borrowing costs decline, while the lower mortgage rates are expected to attract homebuyers across the country. While annual median home prices are expected to remain the same in fiscal 2024, rapid wage growth should improve affordability this year.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will hover near 6.3% in 2024, according to Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR). He also predicts that the Federal Reserve will implement four rate cuts, aiming to alleviate inflationary pressures arising from a deceleration in economic activity.

With increased inventory and slightly reduced mortgage rates providing buyers with more flexibility, NAR predicts a surge in existing home sales. According to Yun’s forecast, approximately 4.71 million existing homes are expected to be sold in 2024, marking a 13.5% rise from the projected 4.1 million units sold this year. Rent prices are also expected to slump in fiscal 2024, which should further weigh down the consumer price index.

Yun also envisions sustained growth in new home construction, contributing to the overall housing supply. He anticipates a total of 1.48 million housing starts in 2024, comprising 1.04 million single-family homes and 440,000 multifamily units.

“Metro markets in southern states will likely outperform others due to faster job increases, while markets in the Midwest will experience gains from being in the most affordable region," Yun said in a statement. “In addition, housing inventory is expected to rise by around 30% as more sellers begin to list after delaying selling over the past two years. The selected top 10 U.S. markets will experience faster recovery in home sales.”

Read Next:

Elon Musk may be adding landlord to his list of titles. Here’s how to join him in his latest venture with as little as $100.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article 2024 Real Estate Renaissance: Opportunities And Challenges Ahead originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.