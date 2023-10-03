2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness lives up to its promises, on and off-road

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness subcompact SUV brings real off-road ability to a class of vehicles that are usually long on show and short on go.

Honestly, that’s fine for most brands’ little SUVs. They’ll never go farther from the road than hauling a bag of grass seed across the back yard. I won’t name names, because I’m not annoyed with any of them. Today anyway.

Subaru needs to deliver more than that, having very effectively linked its image to the nearly universally popular trio of dogs, the National Park Service and outdoor activities.

Which was how I came to be looking at a parking lot full of 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Outbacks, the top version of Subaru’s popular little SUV, boasting extra ground clearance, upgraded all-wheel drive and more.

Ford's new Mustang: The Dark Horse, a new 2024 Ford Mustang, is a sports car for muscle car fans

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness small SUV

Behind me stood a safari-style tent. Sprawled across the entry was Aida Cole, a remarkably calm brown and white retired therapy dog who’d ridden with her owner from Subaru HQ in New Jersey to this 4,300-foot-high alpine meadow next to Zion National Park in southern Utah. A smaller wood-floored tent across a short stretch of rock and cactus would be home for the next day and a half.

Dogs, check. Scenery, check. National Park, check.

Authenticity’s important. If you can fake that, you can fake anything, as someone a wee bit more cynical than I once said.

Subaru’s about as cynical as your dog's elation when it greets you at the door, though. Among mainstream subcompact SUVs, only Subaru and Jeep owners regularly take their vehicles off-road, much less onto the steep inclines and deep sand I negotiated in the Crosstrek Wilderness.

Aida Cole, Subaru of America assistant manger of barketing, on the job.

The details of my test drive

What is it? 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

I wish: It accelerated better on the highway.

How much? $31,995 base price, excluding $1,95 destination charge

EPA rating: 25 mpg city/29 highway/27 combined. Regular gasoline

Story continues

Where is it built? Lafayette, Indiana.

When can you buy one? Now

See what's for sale: Collection of 100 classic cars up for auction at Iowa speedway

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness small SUV

What makes the Crosstrek Wilderness special?

Subaru works hard to make sure its Wilderness models add capability, not just fender flares and fake skid plates.

The Crosstrek gets:

9.3 inches ground clearance, up 0.6 inch.

Aluminum skid plate.

Unique springs and dampers.

New bumpers for improved approach and departure angles.

Easy to clean Star Tex upholstery.

Yokohama all-terrain tires.

Unique 17-inch wheels

Retuned engine and transmission programs.

3,500-pound towing capacity.

Retuned safety systems.

Transmission cooler.

“Subaru” molded into its rear bumper.

In addition, the Crosstrek Wilderness’s roof rack can support 700 pounds when the vehicle’s not moving, enough for a tent with two people. And a dog, if you hook together several of Subaru’s available tailgate access ramps. Snakes, you know.

The rack is certified for up to 165 pounds when the Crosstrek is moving.

Aida Cole, Subaru of America assistant chief of barketing.

The Crosstrek Wilderness' $31,995 base price and standard features compare well to other small SUVs. The Crosstrek’s only option is a $2,270 package of power front seats with lumbar support, a power sunroof and Harman Kardon audio. There are plenty of accessories available though, including some that are factory options on other vehicles, like auto-dimming mirrors and a wireless charger.

Subaru currently has three Wilderness models: the Crosstrek, the $34,920 Forester and the $39,960 Outback.

Luxury camping at Zion Under Canvas, Utah

What does it compete with?

Buick Encore GX

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Kona

Jeep Compass

Jeep Renegade

Kia Seltos

Mazda CX-30

Nissan Kicks

Toyota Corolla Cross

VW Taos

Source: Subaru

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness small SUV

Driving impressions

The Crosstrek Wilderness passed its off-road tests with flying colors. The full-time all-wheel-drive system’s “deep snow/mud” seamlessly shifted power in deep, soft sand and climbing steep inclines. The system automatically activates hill descent control when going down steep slopes, modulating power and brakes for a smooth, secure descent.

In addition to standard all-wheel drive, all Crosstrek Wildernesses come with a 2.5L engine that produces 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque and an effective continuously variable transmission. I wouldn’t mind a bit more power for passing on the highway, but the drivetrain performed more than adequately on a combination of tight mountain roads, sweeping state routes and off-road.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness small SUV

Interior design and controls

The interior was quiet at highway speeds, despite its knobby all-terrain tires.

The seats are comfortable. Subaru redesigned them to be more supportive on long drives in the new 2024 Crosstrek.

An 11.6-inch portrait-oriented touch screen in the center stack is bracketed by physical controls for audio volume and tuning. Buttons control front and rear defrost and interior temperature. Fan and other climate controls are in the touch screen.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.

Subaru’s synthetic Star Tex upholstery is easy to clean — handy for dog drool and paw prints. It also looks and feels good.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness small SUV

Why get one?

The Subaru Crosstrek provides more off-road ability than most owners will ever need, a comfortable, roomy interior and plenty of safety and convenience features at a reasonable price. It’s worth a look from anybody who wants a small SUV that’s ready for adventure.

Specifications as tested

Engine: 2.5L horizontally opposed four-cylinder.

Output: 182 hp @ 5,000 rpm; 178 pound-feet of torque @ 3,700 rpm.

Transmission: Continuously variable automatic.

EPA fuel economy estimate: 25 mpg city/29 highway/27 combined. Regular gasoline.

Wheelbase: 104.9 inches

Length: 176.4 inches

Width: 71.7 inches

Height: 63.6 inches

Passenger volume: 99 cubic feet (with sunroof)

Cargo volume: 20 cubic feet with rear seat up, 54.9 with rear seat folded

Towing capacity: 3,500 pounds

Curb weight: 3,369 pounds

Contact Mark Phelan: 313-222-6731 or mmphelan@freepress.com. Follow him on X @mark_phelan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness SUV review: car keeps its promises