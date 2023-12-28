Advertisement
New 2024 Tax Brackets May Lead to More Money in Your Paycheck — Here’s How

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
Thapana Onphalai / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Thapana Onphalai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As of January, new tax brackets might lead to more money In your wallet, following the IRS’s annual inflation adjustments for tax year 2024, announced in November.

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire: What Retirees Should Know
Learn: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

The IRS adjusts its tax brackets every year to avoid so-called “bracket creep,” which happens when inflation pushes taxpayers into a higher income tax bracket without an increase in real income, or reduces the value of credits, deductions and exemptions, as the Tax Foundation explained.

See: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Tax-year 2024 adjustments apply to income tax returns filed in 2025.

As Fox Business reported, the IRS is increasing the tax brackets by 5.4% for both individual and married filers across the different income spectrums.

Standard Deductions for 2024 Tax Year

Standard deductions are also increasing, according to the IRS.

  • The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2024 rises to $29,200, an increase of $1,500 from tax year 2023.

  • For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $14,600 for 2024, an increase of $750 from 2023

  • For heads of households, the standard deduction will be $21,900 for tax year 2024, an increase of $1,100 from the amount for tax year 2023.

Tax Brackets

For tax year 2024, the top tax rate remains 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $609,350 ($731,200 for married couples filing jointly).

The other rates are:

  • 35% for incomes over $243,725 ($487,450 for married couples filing jointly)

  • 32% for incomes over $191,950 ($383,900 for married couples filing jointly)

  • 24% for incomes over $100,525 ($201,050 for married couples filing jointly)

  • 22% for incomes over $47,150 ($94,300 for married couples filing jointly)

  • 12% for incomes over $11,600 ($23,200 for married couples filing jointly)

  • 10% for incomes of $11,600 or less ($23,200 or less for married couples filing jointly)

In addition, the IRS increased the threshold for the tax year 2024 maximum Earned Income Tax Credit amount to $7,830 for qualifying taxpayers who have three or more qualifying children, from $7,430 for tax year 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: New 2024 Tax Brackets May Lead to More Money in Your Paycheck — Here's How

