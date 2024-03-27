2024 vs. 2014: Income Needed To Afford a Million-Dollar Home in Every State

matthewleesdixon / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The American dream of owning a million-dollar home requires earning an increasingly high salary, especially when compared to 10 years ago.

To determine how much income affords a million-dollar home in each state, GOBankingRates found the national 30-year fixed rate for a mortgage in 2024 (6.74%) and 2014 (4.32%) and calculated the annual mortgage cost for a $1 million home in 2024 and 2014 assuming there is a 20% down payment. Property taxes were also collected to calculate the income needed to pay for a $1 million home mortgage.

Key Findings

All 50 states require earning a minimum of $200,000 annually to afford a $1 million dollar home in 2024. This is a substantial increase over 2014’s data in which only 14 states required a $200,000 annual income to purchase a million-dollar home.

In 2024, the top five states requiring the highest income to purchase a $1 million home are as follows, ranked in descending order: New Jersey ($281,672.06), Illinois ($276,672.06), New Hampshire ($271,672.06), Vermont ($268,338.72) and Connecticut ($267,005.39).

What about the states that rank from lowest income to highest? These five states are Hawaii ($218,005.39), Alabama ($220,672.06), Colorado ($225,672.06), Louisiana and Wyoming (tied in fourth place at $226,005.39) and South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia (tied in fifth place at $226,338.72). Of course, what you can get for a million dollars varies significantly in these states.

In alphabetical order, here’s how much you’d need to earn in every state to afford a million-dollar home.

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

2024

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.40%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $4,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,516.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $66,202

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $220,672.06

2014

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.40%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $4,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,301.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $51,620

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $172,068.22

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.04%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,050.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,602

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $242,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.01%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,810.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,720

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,401.56

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.63%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,708.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,502

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $228,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.66%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,600

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,518.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,220

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,734.89

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.64%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,716.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,602

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $228,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.64%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,501.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,020

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,068.22

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.75%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $7,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,808.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $69,702

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $232,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.73%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,576.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,920

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,068.22

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.55%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,641.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,702

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $225,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.59%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,900

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,460.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,520

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $178,401.56

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.79%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $17,900

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,675.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $80,102

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $267,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.53%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $15,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,243.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,920

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $209,734.89

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.61%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,691.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,302

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $227,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.55%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,426.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,120

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $177,068.22

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Florida

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.91%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,941.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,302

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $237,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.98%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,800

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,785.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,420

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $191,401.56

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Georgia

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.92%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,200

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,950.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,402

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $238,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.91%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,726.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,720

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $189,068.22

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.32%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $3,200

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,450.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $65,402

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $218,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.28%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $2,800

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,201.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $50,420

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $168,068.22

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.73%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,576.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,920

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,068.22

Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

Average property tax rate (2024): 2.08%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $20,800

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,916.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $83,002

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $276,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.98%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $19,800

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,618.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $67,420

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $224,734.89

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.84%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,883.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,602

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $235,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.86%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,600

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,685.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,220

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $187,401.56

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.52%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $15,200

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,450.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $77,402

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $258,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.42%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,200

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,151.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $61,820

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $206,068.22

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.34%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $13,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,300.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $75,602

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $252,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.30%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $13,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,051.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $60,620

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $202,068.22

Kirkikis / Getty Images

Kentucky

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.83%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,875.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,502

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $235,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.80%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,635.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,620

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $185,401.56

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.56%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,600

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,650.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,802

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.50%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,385.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,620

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $175,401.56

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.24%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $12,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,216.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $74,602

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $248,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.20%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $12,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,968.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $59,620

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $198,734.89

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.05%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,058.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,702

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $242,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.00%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,801.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,620

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,068.22

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.14%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,133.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,602

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $245,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.11%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $11,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,893.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,720

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,734.89

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.38%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $13,800

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,333.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,002

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $253,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.09%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,900

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,876.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,520

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,068.22

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.11%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,108.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,302

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $244,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.09%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,900

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,876.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,520

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,068.22

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.65%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,510.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,120

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,401.56

Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.01%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,025.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,302

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $241,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.00%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,801.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,620

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,068.22

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.74%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $7,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,800.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $69,602

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $232,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.75%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,593.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,120

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,734.89

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.63%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,541.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,502

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $261,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.65%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $16,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,343.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,120

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $213,734.89

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Nevada

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.59%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,900

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,675.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,102

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $227,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.71%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,560.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,720

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $182,401.56

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.93%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $19,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,791.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $81,502

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $271,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.99%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $19,900

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,626.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $67,520

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $225,068.22

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Average property tax rate (2024): 2.23%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $22,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $7,041.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $84,502

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $281,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 2.11%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $21,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,726.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $68,720

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $229,068.22

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.66%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,600

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,518.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,220

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,734.89

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.40%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,350.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,202

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $254,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.38%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $13,800

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,118.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $61,420

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $204,734.89

Wirestock / iStock.com

North Carolina

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.82%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,200

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,866.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,402

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $234,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.84%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,668.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,020

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $186,734.89

YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.98%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,800

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,000.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,002

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $240,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.95%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,760.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,120

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $57,120

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.59%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $15,900

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,508.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,102

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $260,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.58%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $15,800

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,285.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $63,420

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $211,401.56

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.89%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,900

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,925.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,102

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $237,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.85%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,676.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,120

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $187,068.22

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.93%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,958.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,502

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $238,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.01%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,810.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,720

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,401.56

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.49%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,900

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,425.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $77,102

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $257,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.46%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,600

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,185.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,220

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $207,401.56

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.40%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,350.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,202

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $254,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.46%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,600

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,185.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,220

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $207,401.56

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.55%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,426.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,120

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $177,068.22

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.17%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,158.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $246,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.22%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $12,200

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,985.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $59,820

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $199,401.56

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Tennessee

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80

Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.75%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,500

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,593.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,120

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,734.89

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.68%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,800

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,583.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $79,002

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $263,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.67%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $16,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,360.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,320

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $214,401.56

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.63%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,493.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,920

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $179,734.89

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.83%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $18,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,708.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $80,502

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $268,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.70%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $17,000

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,385.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,620

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $215,401.56

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.87%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,908.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $236,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.81%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,643.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,720

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $185,734.89

benedek / iStock.com

Washington

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.87%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,908.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $236,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.94%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,751.71

Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,020

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $190,068.22

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47

Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.53%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,300

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,410.04

Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,920

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $176,401.56

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.61%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,525.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,302

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $261,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.74%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $17,400

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,418.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $65,020

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $216,734.89

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.56%

Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,600

Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,650.13

Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,802

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.51%

Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,100

Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,393.37

Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,720

Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $175,734.89

Methodology: For this piece, GoBankingRates found the National 30 Year Fixed Rate for a mortgage sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Research (6.74%) for 2024 and for March 2014 (4.32%). The property taxes for each state for 2024 and 2014 were also collected and sourced from the Tax Foundation. Then GOBankingRates calculated the annual mortgage cost if someone put a 20% down payment on a $1,000,000 home in both 2014 and 2024. Using the property tax as well as the calculated mortgage options, a yearly cost can be estimated for each state. Most financial experts suggest that your housing costs should not be over 30% of your salary, so GOBankingRates calculated the income required to pay for a $1,000,000 home mortgage assuming the yearly mortgage costs are no more than 30% of expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 20, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2024 vs. 2014: Income Needed To Afford a Million-Dollar Home in Every State