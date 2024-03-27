2024 vs. 2014: Income Needed To Afford a Million-Dollar Home in Every State
The American dream of owning a million-dollar home requires earning an increasingly high salary, especially when compared to 10 years ago.
Discover More: Barbara Corcoran: Investing In 3 Things Will Help Sell Your Home Fast
Check Out: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
To determine how much income affords a million-dollar home in each state, GOBankingRates found the national 30-year fixed rate for a mortgage in 2024 (6.74%) and 2014 (4.32%) and calculated the annual mortgage cost for a $1 million home in 2024 and 2014 assuming there is a 20% down payment. Property taxes were also collected to calculate the income needed to pay for a $1 million home mortgage.
Key Findings
All 50 states require earning a minimum of $200,000 annually to afford a $1 million dollar home in 2024. This is a substantial increase over 2014’s data in which only 14 states required a $200,000 annual income to purchase a million-dollar home.
In 2024, the top five states requiring the highest income to purchase a $1 million home are as follows, ranked in descending order: New Jersey ($281,672.06), Illinois ($276,672.06), New Hampshire ($271,672.06), Vermont ($268,338.72) and Connecticut ($267,005.39).
What about the states that rank from lowest income to highest? These five states are Hawaii ($218,005.39), Alabama ($220,672.06), Colorado ($225,672.06), Louisiana and Wyoming (tied in fourth place at $226,005.39) and South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia (tied in fifth place at $226,338.72). Of course, what you can get for a million dollars varies significantly in these states.
In alphabetical order, here’s how much you’d need to earn in every state to afford a million-dollar home.
Alabama
2024
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.40%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $4,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,516.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $66,202
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $220,672.06
2014
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.40%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $4,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,301.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $51,620
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $172,068.22
See More: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Read Next: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Alaska
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.04%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,050.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,602
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $242,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.01%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,810.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,720
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,401.56
View Next: 7 European Cities Where You Can Buy Luxury Homes For $100,000 or Less
Arizona
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.63%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,708.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,502
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $228,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.66%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,600
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,518.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,220
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,734.89
Arkansas
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.64%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,716.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,602
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $228,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.64%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,501.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,020
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,068.22
Find Out: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead
California
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.75%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $7,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,808.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $69,702
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $232,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.73%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,576.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,920
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,068.22
Colorado
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.55%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,641.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,702
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $225,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.59%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,900
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,460.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,520
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $178,401.56
Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Connecticut
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.79%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $17,900
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,675.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $80,102
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $267,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.53%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $15,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,243.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,920
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $209,734.89
Delaware
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.61%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,691.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,302
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $227,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.55%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,426.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,120
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $177,068.22
That’s Interesting: ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities to Buy a House in 2024
Florida
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.91%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,941.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,302
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $237,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.98%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,800
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,785.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,420
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $191,401.56
Georgia
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.92%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,200
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,950.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,402
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $238,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.91%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,726.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,720
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $189,068.22
For You: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
Hawaii
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.32%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $3,200
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,450.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $65,402
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $218,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.28%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $2,800
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,201.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $50,420
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $168,068.22
Idaho
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.73%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,576.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,920
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,068.22
Read More: Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value
Illinois
Average property tax rate (2024): 2.08%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $20,800
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,916.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $83,002
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $276,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.98%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $19,800
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,618.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $67,420
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $224,734.89
Indiana
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.84%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,883.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,602
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $235,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.86%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,600
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,685.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,220
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $187,401.56
View More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024
Iowa
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.52%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $15,200
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,450.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $77,402
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $258,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.42%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,200
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,151.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $61,820
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $206,068.22
Kansas
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.34%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $13,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,300.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $75,602
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $252,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.30%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $13,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,051.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $60,620
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $202,068.22
Discover Next: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
Kentucky
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.83%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,875.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,502
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $235,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.80%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,635.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,620
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $185,401.56
Louisiana
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.56%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,600
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,650.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,802
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.50%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,385.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,620
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $175,401.56
See Next: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You
Maine
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.24%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $12,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,216.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $74,602
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $248,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.20%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $12,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,968.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $59,620
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $198,734.89
Maryland
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.05%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,058.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,702
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $242,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.00%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,801.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,620
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,068.22
Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell
Massachusetts
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.14%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,133.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,602
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $245,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.11%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $11,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,893.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,720
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,734.89
Michigan
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.38%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $13,800
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,333.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,002
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $253,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.09%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,900
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,876.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,520
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,068.22
Trending Now: Tony Robbins: These 3 Investments Will Make You Rich
Minnesota
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.11%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,108.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,302
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $244,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.09%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,900
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,876.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,520
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,068.22
Mississippi
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.65%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,510.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,120
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,401.56
Be Aware: Warren Buffett Sold His Apple Stock – Here’s Why
Missouri
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.01%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,025.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,302
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $241,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.00%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,801.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,620
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,068.22
Montana
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.74%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $7,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,800.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $69,602
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $232,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.75%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,593.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,120
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,734.89
View More: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2024
Nebraska
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.63%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,541.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,502
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $261,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.65%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $16,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,343.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,120
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $213,734.89
Nevada
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.59%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,900
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,675.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,102
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $227,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.71%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,560.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,720
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $182,401.56
Discover Next: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon
New Hampshire
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.93%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $19,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,791.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $81,502
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $271,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.99%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $19,900
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,626.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $67,520
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $225,068.22
New Jersey
Average property tax rate (2024): 2.23%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $22,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $7,041.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $84,502
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $281,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 2.11%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $21,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,726.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $68,720
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $229,068.22
Find Out: If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
New Mexico
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.66%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,600
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,518.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,220
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,734.89
New York
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.40%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,350.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,202
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $254,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.38%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $13,800
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,118.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $61,420
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $204,734.89
Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: I’d Invest My First $5,000 in These 6 Stocks
North Carolina
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.82%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,200
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,866.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,402
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $234,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.84%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,668.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,020
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $186,734.89
North Dakota
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.98%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,800
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,000.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,002
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $240,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.95%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,760.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,120
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $57,120
For You: I’m a Financial Advisor: These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need
Ohio
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.59%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $15,900
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,508.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,102
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $260,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.58%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $15,800
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,285.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $63,420
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $211,401.56
Oklahoma
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.89%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,900
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,925.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,102
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $237,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.85%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,676.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,120
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $187,068.22
That’s Interesting: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors
Oregon
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.93%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,958.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,502
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $238,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.01%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,810.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,720
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,401.56
Pennsylvania
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.49%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,900
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,425.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $77,102
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $257,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.46%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,600
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,185.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,220
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $207,401.56
Learn More: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?
Rhode Island
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.40%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,350.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,202
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $254,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.46%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,600
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,185.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,220
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $207,401.56
South Carolina
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.55%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,426.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,120
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $177,068.22
Explore More: 5 Rare Coins That Sold for At Least $600,000
South Dakota
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.17%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,158.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $246,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.22%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $12,200
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,985.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $59,820
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $199,401.56
Tennessee
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80
Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.75%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,500
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,593.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,120
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,734.89
See Next: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies
Texas
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.68%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,800
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,583.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $79,002
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $263,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.67%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $16,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,360.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,320
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $214,401.56
Utah
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.63%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,493.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,920
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $179,734.89
Read More: Coin Auction Newbie? Tips for Buying and Selling High-Value Coins
Vermont
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.83%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $18,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,708.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $80,502
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $268,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.70%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $17,000
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,385.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,620
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $215,401.56
Virginia
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.87%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,908.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $236,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.81%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,643.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,720
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $185,734.89
Be Aware: 9 Bills Frugal People Don’t Pay
Washington
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.87%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,908.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $236,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.94%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,751.71
Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,020
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $190,068.22
West Virginia
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47
Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.53%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,300
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,410.04
Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,920
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $176,401.56
Find Out: Top Money Moves for Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z
Wisconsin
Average property tax rate (2024): 1.61%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,525.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,302
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $261,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 1.74%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $17,400
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,418.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $65,020
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $216,734.89
Wyoming
Average property tax rate (2024): 0.56%
Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,600
Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,650.13
Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,802
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,005.39
Average property tax rate (2014): 0.51%
Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,100
Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,393.37
Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,720
Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $175,734.89
Methodology: For this piece, GoBankingRates found the National 30 Year Fixed Rate for a mortgage sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Research (6.74%) for 2024 and for March 2014 (4.32%). The property taxes for each state for 2024 and 2014 were also collected and sourced from the Tax Foundation. Then GOBankingRates calculated the annual mortgage cost if someone put a 20% down payment on a $1,000,000 home in both 2014 and 2024. Using the property tax as well as the calculated mortgage options, a yearly cost can be estimated for each state. Most financial experts suggest that your housing costs should not be over 30% of your salary, so GOBankingRates calculated the income required to pay for a $1,000,000 home mortgage assuming the yearly mortgage costs are no more than 30% of expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 20, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
I Was Retired, but Wasted Big Money On These 3 Things and Had To Go Back To Work
5 Reasons You Should Consider an Annuity For Your Retirement Savings
4 Reasons You Should Be Getting Your Paycheck Early, According to An Expert
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2024 vs. 2014: Income Needed To Afford a Million-Dollar Home in Every State